O'HARA: How Randle El got his offseason wish for the WR room

Head coach Dan Campbell announced during minicamp that Williams will not be recovered in time to start training camp. Campbell also emphasized that Williams will not be rushed into action. He'll play when the medical staff clears him.

Williams is worth the wait, based on what he showed in his one season at Alabama after two with Ohio State.

Randle El was so excited when they selected Williams that he ran into the Lions' draft room to celebrate. He did not expect the Lions would get Williams, who can break a game open with his speed.

"It was not realistic, to be honest," Randle El said. "I wasn't sure at all, but I was really excited when we got him. The kid can play for sure.