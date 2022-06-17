Lions offseason questions: Players who impressed

The Detroit Lions are wrapping up their offseason training program, and the next time we see them on the field will be training camp later this summer.

The Lions roster is in a better spot than it was at this time last year. With that brings increased competition at every position, with players rising to the occasion.

So who stood out during offseason practices? I asked the Detroitlions.com crew, and here's what they had to say:

Tim Twentyman: Wide receiver Quintez Cephus

Cephus had a really nice spring after missing most of last season with a collar bone injury. The injury was unfortunate because he was off to a really good start the first month of last season after being pressed into a bigger role because of injuries and ineffectiveness in front of him.

He made a number of tough catches in OTAs and minicamp this offseason and was a favorite target of all three Lions quarterbacks, with DJ Chark a limited participant and Jameson Williams still on the mend from an ACL injury. Cephus is tough and athletic, and showed off those traits this spring with some dazzling catches.