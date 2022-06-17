Lions offseason questions: Players who impressed

Jun 17, 2022 at 08:29 AM
Lindsay Miller

The Detroit Lions are wrapping up their offseason training program, and the next time we see them on the field will be training camp later this summer.

The Lions roster is in a better spot than it was at this time last year. With that brings increased competition at every position, with players rising to the occasion.

So who stood out during offseason practices? I asked the Detroitlions.com crew, and here's what they had to say:

Tim Twentyman: Wide receiver Quintez Cephus

Cephus had a really nice spring after missing most of last season with a collar bone injury. The injury was unfortunate because he was off to a really good start the first month of last season after being pressed into a bigger role because of injuries and ineffectiveness in front of him.

He made a number of tough catches in OTAs and minicamp this offseason and was a favorite target of all three Lions quarterbacks, with DJ Chark a limited participant and Jameson Williams still on the mend from an ACL injury. Cephus is tough and athletic, and showed off those traits this spring with some dazzling catches.

It will be really interesting to watch the competition in the wide receiver room come training camp. Just think of how much better the depth and talent in that room is right now when we think about Cephus possibly being the No. 6 guy.

Mike O'Hara: Quarterback Jared Goff

Goff stood out, and not because he did anything flashy or made a memorable prediction in his media interview.

Goff looked more comfortable than a year ago, which is understandable. It was his first season with the Lions after being traded by the Rams, and his entire life had changed.

It was a tough first year for Goff, but he got through it and made his position with the Lions stronger. That showed in the OTA and minicamp practices that were open to the media.

Goff looked decisive with the ball. He was accurate passing, and he looked like a leader in command of the offense.

Editor's Pick: Running back D'Andre Swift

Swift showed up to the offseason training program in shape and ready to work. He even stuck around for an extra practice Monday after most of the veterans had left town.

It's hard to evaluate the running game in the offseason without pads and contact, but Swift still stood out as a receiver. I expect him to pick right up where he left off when he reports for training camp. He could be in line for a big year if he can stay healthy.

