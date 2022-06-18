DL coach Todd Wash 'very excited' about where Hutchinson's at

Jun 18, 2022 at 08:02 AM
/assets/images/imported/DET/photos/thumbnails/ohara-article.jpg
Mike OHara

Columnist

Changing the philosophy was only the start on how the Detroit Lions will play defense this season.

Once they put the plans together, they had to make sure they had the players to execute that plan.

With the offseason workouts over except for rookies, the Lions think they have the players who fit the 4-3 base scheme and attacking style they intend to play.

The NFL has increasingly become a speed league, and the Lions plan to be in the race on both sides of the ball.

On offense, they added speed to the wide receiver corps by signing free agent DJ Chark and trading up on draft day to take Jameson Williams 12th overall.

On defense, they drafted edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson second overall and defensive end Josh Paschal early in the second round. James Houston, who has shown the versatility and athleticism to play strong-side linebacker and rush the passer, was taken in the sixth round.

Returning veterans such as outside linebacker Charles Harris, outside linebacker Julian Okwara and others already fit the profile to play the attacking 4-3 or the 3-4 in sub packages.

Related Links

"We addressed our needs," said defensive line coach Todd Wash. "It worked out exactly the way we planned it out in all our scenarios.

"To get the players we got for our team, it's been really good. We have a lot of tools we can use in certain situations."

There is a big jump from what scouts and coaches see in prospects on tape and how they perform on the field – even in practice.

Overall, Wash likes what he has seen on the field. And there has been a surprise from Hutchinson – a pleasant one.

2022 OTA Day 8 photos

View photos from Day 8 of Detroit Lions OTA practices on Tuesday, June 14, 2022 in Allen Park, Mich.

Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson (97) during OTAs at the practice facility in Allen Park, MI on June 14, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
1 / 40

Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson (97) during OTAs at the practice facility in Allen Park, MI on June 14, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Jeff Okudah (1) during OTAs at the practice facility in Allen Park, MI on June 14, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
2 / 40

Detroit Lions cornerback Jeff Okudah (1) during OTAs at the practice facility in Allen Park, MI on June 14, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Tim Boyle (12) during OTAs at the practice facility in Allen Park, MI on June 14, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
3 / 40

Detroit Lions quarterback Tim Boyle (12) during OTAs at the practice facility in Allen Park, MI on June 14, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson (97) during OTAs at the practice facility in Allen Park, MI on June 14, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
4 / 40

Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson (97) during OTAs at the practice facility in Allen Park, MI on June 14, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive tackle Demetrius Taylor (62), Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson (97), and Detroit Lions Assistant Defensive Line Coach Cameron Davis during OTAs at the practice facility in Allen Park, MI on June 14, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
5 / 40

Detroit Lions defensive tackle Demetrius Taylor (62), Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson (97), and Detroit Lions Assistant Defensive Line Coach Cameron Davis during OTAs at the practice facility in Allen Park, MI on June 14, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson (97) during OTAs at the practice facility in Allen Park, MI on June 14, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
6 / 40

Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson (97) during OTAs at the practice facility in Allen Park, MI on June 14, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions outside linebacker James Houston (59) during OTAs at the practice facility in Allen Park, MI on June 14, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
7 / 40

Detroit Lions outside linebacker James Houston (59) during OTAs at the practice facility in Allen Park, MI on June 14, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson (97) during OTAs at the practice facility in Allen Park, MI on June 14, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
8 / 40

Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson (97) during OTAs at the practice facility in Allen Park, MI on June 14, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Tim Boyle (12) during OTAs at the practice facility in Allen Park, MI on June 14, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
9 / 40

Detroit Lions quarterback Tim Boyle (12) during OTAs at the practice facility in Allen Park, MI on June 14, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Anthony Pittman (57) during OTAs at the practice facility in Allen Park, MI on June 14, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
10 / 40

Detroit Lions linebacker Anthony Pittman (57) during OTAs at the practice facility in Allen Park, MI on June 14, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell during OTAs at the practice facility in Allen Park, MI on June 14, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
11 / 40

Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell during OTAs at the practice facility in Allen Park, MI on June 14, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Offensive Coordinator Ben Johnson and Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell during OTAs at the practice facility in Allen Park, MI on June 14, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
12 / 40

Detroit Lions Offensive Coordinator Ben Johnson and Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell during OTAs at the practice facility in Allen Park, MI on June 14, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Chase Lucas (36) during OTAs at the practice facility in Allen Park, MI on June 14, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
13 / 40

Detroit Lions cornerback Chase Lucas (36) during OTAs at the practice facility in Allen Park, MI on June 14, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Kalil Pimpleton (83) during OTAs at the practice facility in Allen Park, MI on June 14, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
14 / 40

Detroit Lions wide receiver Kalil Pimpleton (83) during OTAs at the practice facility in Allen Park, MI on June 14, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Jeff Okudah (1) during OTAs at the practice facility in Allen Park, MI on June 14, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
15 / 40

Detroit Lions cornerback Jeff Okudah (1) during OTAs at the practice facility in Allen Park, MI on June 14, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Tim Boyle (12) during OTAs at the practice facility in Allen Park, MI on June 14, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
16 / 40

Detroit Lions quarterback Tim Boyle (12) during OTAs at the practice facility in Allen Park, MI on June 14, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions guard Kevin Jarvis (75) during OTAs at the practice facility in Allen Park, MI on June 14, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
17 / 40

Detroit Lions guard Kevin Jarvis (75) during OTAs at the practice facility in Allen Park, MI on June 14, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson (97) and Detroit Lions Defensive Quality Control Wayne Blair during OTAs at the practice facility in Allen Park, MI on June 14, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
18 / 40

Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson (97) and Detroit Lions Defensive Quality Control Wayne Blair during OTAs at the practice facility in Allen Park, MI on June 14, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Brady Breeze (15) during OTAs at the practice facility in Allen Park, MI on June 14, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
19 / 40

Detroit Lions safety Brady Breeze (15) during OTAs at the practice facility in Allen Park, MI on June 14, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Defensive Coordinator Aaron Glenn during OTAs at the practice facility in Allen Park, MI on June 14, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
20 / 40

Detroit Lions Defensive Coordinator Aaron Glenn during OTAs at the practice facility in Allen Park, MI on June 14, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Kalif Raymond (11) during OTAs at the practice facility in Allen Park, MI on June 14, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
21 / 40

Detroit Lions wide receiver Kalif Raymond (11) during OTAs at the practice facility in Allen Park, MI on June 14, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Defensive Backs Coach/Pass Game Coordinator Aubrey Pleasant during OTAs at the practice facility in Allen Park, MI on June 14, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
22 / 40

Detroit Lions Defensive Backs Coach/Pass Game Coordinator Aubrey Pleasant during OTAs at the practice facility in Allen Park, MI on June 14, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive end John Cominsky (79) during OTAs at the practice facility in Allen Park, MI on June 14, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
23 / 40

Detroit Lions defensive end John Cominsky (79) during OTAs at the practice facility in Allen Park, MI on June 14, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Tom Kennedy (85) during OTAs at the practice facility in Allen Park, MI on June 14, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
24 / 40

Detroit Lions wide receiver Tom Kennedy (85) during OTAs at the practice facility in Allen Park, MI on June 14, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell and Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55) during OTAs at the practice facility in Allen Park, MI on June 14, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
25 / 40

Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell and Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55) during OTAs at the practice facility in Allen Park, MI on June 14, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Josh Johnson (80) during OTAs at the practice facility in Allen Park, MI on June 14, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
26 / 40

Detroit Lions wide receiver Josh Johnson (80) during OTAs at the practice facility in Allen Park, MI on June 14, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Trinity Benson (17) during OTAs at the practice facility in Allen Park, MI on June 14, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
27 / 40

Detroit Lions wide receiver Trinity Benson (17) during OTAs at the practice facility in Allen Park, MI on June 14, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Jeff Okudah (1) during OTAs at the practice facility in Allen Park, MI on June 14, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
28 / 40

Detroit Lions cornerback Jeff Okudah (1) during OTAs at the practice facility in Allen Park, MI on June 14, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Tim Boyle (12) during OTAs at the practice facility in Allen Park, MI on June 14, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
29 / 40

Detroit Lions quarterback Tim Boyle (12) during OTAs at the practice facility in Allen Park, MI on June 14, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Chase Lucas (36) during OTAs at the practice facility in Allen Park, MI on June 14, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
30 / 40

Detroit Lions cornerback Chase Lucas (36) during OTAs at the practice facility in Allen Park, MI on June 14, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Brady Breeze (15) during OTAs at the practice facility in Allen Park, MI on June 14, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
31 / 40

Detroit Lions safety Brady Breeze (15) during OTAs at the practice facility in Allen Park, MI on June 14, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback David Blough (10) during OTAs at the practice facility in Allen Park, MI on June 14, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
32 / 40

Detroit Lions quarterback David Blough (10) during OTAs at the practice facility in Allen Park, MI on June 14, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Tom Kennedy (85) during OTAs at the practice facility in Allen Park, MI on June 14, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
33 / 40

Detroit Lions wide receiver Tom Kennedy (85) during OTAs at the practice facility in Allen Park, MI on June 14, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson (97) during OTAs at the practice facility in Allen Park, MI on June 14, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
34 / 40

Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson (97) during OTAs at the practice facility in Allen Park, MI on June 14, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions outside linebacker James Houston (59) during OTAs at the practice facility in Allen Park, MI on June 14, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
35 / 40

Detroit Lions outside linebacker James Houston (59) during OTAs at the practice facility in Allen Park, MI on June 14, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell and Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55) during OTAs at the practice facility in Allen Park, MI on June 14, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
36 / 40

Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell and Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55) during OTAs at the practice facility in Allen Park, MI on June 14, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Offensive Coordinator Ben Johnson and Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell during OTAs at the practice facility in Allen Park, MI on June 14, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
37 / 40

Detroit Lions Offensive Coordinator Ben Johnson and Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell during OTAs at the practice facility in Allen Park, MI on June 14, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Kalif Raymond (11) during OTAs at the practice facility in Allen Park, MI on June 14, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
38 / 40

Detroit Lions wide receiver Kalif Raymond (11) during OTAs at the practice facility in Allen Park, MI on June 14, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions guard Zein Obeid (76) during OTAs at the practice facility in Allen Park, MI on June 14, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
39 / 40

Detroit Lions guard Zein Obeid (76) during OTAs at the practice facility in Allen Park, MI on June 14, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Jeff Okudah (1) during OTAs at the practice facility in Allen Park, MI on June 14, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
40 / 40

Detroit Lions cornerback Jeff Okudah (1) during OTAs at the practice facility in Allen Park, MI on June 14, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

"I think it really fits the more athletic guys we have," Wash said of the change in philosophy. "The guys we have, were not overly big besides Mac (320-pound tackle Alim McNeill).

"Right now, we have to be able to take the fight to them. I think this really fits, with the athleticism we have up front right now.

"Obviously, the game is spread out. Offenses are starting to become basketball on grass. We have to be able to play on people's edges. We have to affect the quarterback more than we have in the past."

What they've seen in Hutchinson only elevates what can be expected of him.

"I think he's a better athlete than I thought he was," Wash said. "It's kind of a unique way he can lean and bend that we didn't necessarily always see on tape. But out here, we see it, and versus good competition.

"We're very, very excited about where he's at."

Related Content

news

O'HARA: What we learned from Lions minicamp

Mike O'Hara takes a look at what we learned from the Detroit Lions' three-day minicamp.

news

Campbell: Hutchinson 'all business,' quietly improving throughout offseason

According to head coach Dan Campbell, defensive end Aidan Hutchinson has been quietly improving since arriving in Detroit as the No. 2 overall draft pick.

news

TIM AND MIKE: Minicamp Day 3 observations

Tim Twentyman and Mike O'Hara share their observations from Day 3 of 2022 Detroit Lions minicamp.

news

O'HARA: Lions linebackers a fan of updated defensive scheme

The Detroit Lions' defensive linemen aren't the only ones who like the switch to the 4-3 base defense from the 3-4 they used last season.

news

TIM AND MIKE: Minicamp Day 2 observations

Tim Twentyman and Mike O'Hara share their observations from Day 2 of 2022 Detroit Lions minicamp.

news

Campbell on McNeill: 'He's arguably the strongest pound-for-pound player we have'

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell had high praise for second-year nose tackle Alim McNeill.

news

TIM AND MIKE: Minicamp Day 1 observations

Tim Twentyman and Mike O'Hara share their observations from Day 1 of 2022 Detroit Lions minicamp.

news

O'HARA: After a successful prove-it year, Harris is ready to prove it again

One would think Lions outside linebacker Charles Harris has achieved some level of comfort after an impressive first year in Detroit, but he is taking nothing for granted as he prepares for the 2022 season.

news

TIM AND MIKE: OTA Week 2 observations

Tim Twentyman and Mike O'Hara share their observations from open OTA practice.

news

Why mental health awareness is important to Chark

Detroit Lions wide receiver DJ Chark opens up about his struggle with anxiety and why he believes mental health awareness is so important.

news

O'HARA: Harris wants to give Lions his best wherever he lines up

Will Harris has made the rounds in the secondary in his first three seasons with the Detroit Lions, but one thing hasn't changed as he prepares for his fourth season.

Advertising