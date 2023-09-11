O'HARA'S MONDAY COUNTDOWN: How Lions' rookies performed in Week 1 win over Chiefs

There are also takeaways on offense, defense and special teams, what's trending for the Lions and the bottom line after one week.

1. We start with Campbell and the rookies: The Lions have trended young since GM Brad Holmes and Campbell arrived in 2021 to remake the franchise.

The results of their talent search are written in the standings – from a win-loss record of 3-13-1 in 2021 to 9-8 last year to Thursday's win over the Chiefs.

Four players drafted in the first two rounds this year played key roles in the win over the Chiefs.

From the first round, running back Jahmyr Gibbs carried seven times for 42 yards, and linebacker Jack Campbell had two tackles and a big pass breakup.

From the second round, tight end Sam LaPorta had five receptions on five targets and defensive back Brian Branch had three tackles and an interception that he ran in for a touchdown.

Campbell's only regret with Gibbs is that he didn't get enough playing time – just 19 of 70 snaps. He'll get more time in next week's game vs Seattle.

"He's going to get a bigger piece of the pie as we move forward," Campbell said.

LaPorta did a good job of blocking, and he played all but 12 snaps.

At 6-5 and 243 pounds, Jack Campbell has size and range which he used in batting down a pass.

"I'm watching his tape," Dan Campbell said. "He didn't play like a rookie."

Branch stood out with his interception return for a TD.