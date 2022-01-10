FOUR DOWNS: Goff, Lions finish the season strong

SECOND DOWN: TRICK PLAYS

The Lions had a mini throwing competition this week amongst their receiver corps to see who could throw the ball the best. They were drawing up a trick play where a receiver had to throw a pass. It didn't start well, according to Campbell.

"The first time we did it I'm not even going to tell you who was throwing, but it was like, 'Alright, here we go!' and we repped it," Campbell said. "We got verification that the guy could throw and we went out there and it was a duck. It went about 10 yards. And so it was like, 'OK, no.' I said, 'Who's next?' And Tom Kennedy jumped right in there. And we gave it to him, and it was, 'OK, he can throw.' So he did a great job. Worked out good."

Kennedy emerged as the best option, and he earned himself a chance to make the biggest play of his NFL career to this point Sunday against the Packers. The Lions dialed up a counter reverse pass with St. Brown taking a handoff on a counter and pitching back to Kennedy, who then threw a perfect pass to wide receiver Kalif Raymond for a 75-yard touchdown down the right sideline.

That play was put on the play sheet this week in the hopes Green Bay would watch some of the counter runs the Lions ran with St. Brown a couple weeks prior in Atlanta and be fooled into thinking it was a St. Brown run again.

St. Brown said the Packers were calling out his number for a run play when he lined up, and he knew then they had them on the play.

Later in the second half the Lions ran another trick play on a handoff to running back D'Andre Swift running right, he pitched it back to St. Brown on a reverse left, who then pitched it back to Goff. Goff found rookie tight end Brock Wright streaking down the right sideline wide open for a 36-yard score.

"We worked them, we repped them. We made sure that we had a good grasp and a good handle on them to where we felt good and I felt good about calling them," Campbell said. "And I tell you what, they did, they executed well. They did it exactly the way that you want it done.

"And as a matter of fact, they were better than practice. I mean, some of them you're like, 'Well the corner's just standing there looking at it.' So it worked out good. I told our guys all week, I said, 'We're going to be aggressive and we're calling this stuff.' And I felt good about calling it. Those guys did the rest."