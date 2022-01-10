NOTEBOOK: St. Brown sets franchise record for rookie receiving yards

With a 17-yard catch in the first quarter of Sunday's season finale against Green Bay, Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown passed Roy Williams, setting the franchise record for receiving yards by a rookie.

Williams set the mark in 2004, when he had 54 catches for 817 yards in 14 games. St. Brown caught eight passes for 109 yards and a touchdown Sunday to finish with 90 receptions for 912 yards and six total touchdowns on the year. He finished the season with a touchdown catch in each of his last four contests.

St. Brown, a fourth-round pick out of USC, has been one of Detroit's best stories of the 2021 season. After a slow start, where he caught 39 passes for 352 yards and no touchdowns through 11 games, he surged to the finish line, setting the NFL rookie record and the Lions franchise record with six consecutive games with at least eight catches in each contest to end the season.

"This kid is – I mean, he's better than gold," Lions head coach Dan Campbell said of St. Brown after Sunday's 37-30 win over Green Bay.

"When you're the athlete he is, explosive, but then you're tough and you're competitive, it's just the way you're made up and he's smart. And those guys are hard to find that are all-encompassing like that, so, I'm glad we've got him, and he proved again. The consistency is there, that's for dang sure."

St. Brown finished Sunday catching eight of his 10 targets for 109 yards (13.6 average) with a touchdown.

"It's a credit to my teammates, credit to the coaches, to the people around me," St. Brown said. "Without them I couldn't have done what I've done this year. I think hard work, patience, opportunity, when those all come together, it's awesome to see."