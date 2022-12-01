O'HARA'S WEEK 13 PREVIEW: Lions have something to play for this December

Dec 01, 2022 at 08:06 AM
Mike OHara

Columnist

Detroit Lions center Frank Ragnow experienced a range of emotions from a gut-wrenching loss on Thanksgiving Day to knowing a playoff opportunity is still alive as he prepares for Sunday's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

It's the first time in Ragnow's five-year career that the Lions have gone into December with a legitimate chance to make the playoffs.

The Lions' 4-7 won-loss record does not qualify them as a leading contender for a wild card berth in the NFC playoffs, but at least they're in the race.

"Pretty cool, man," Ragnow said. "I don't think I've experienced it before. It's not over, right? We're still in this thing.

"To be able to do this is pretty cool."

Quarterback Jared Goff played in six playoff games and started five – including one Super Bowl – in his five seasons with the Rams.

He knows what it means to make the playoffs, and the work that goes into doing it.

"It makes every game mean a little more," Goff said. "You're playing for something. We certainly have a lot of work to do to put ourselves in there.

"It's one game at a time. We've got six left. How many of those can we win to give ourselves the best chance?"

Jaguars preview: Trevor Lawrence is next on the list of young quarterbacks on the rise to test the Lions' defense.

Lawrence took a big step forward in his development with his performance in Sunday's 28-27 win over the Ravens.

Lawrence led a 10-play, 75-yard drive that ended in a 10-yard TD pass to former Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. Lawrence hit wide receiver Zay Jones for the two-point conversion to win the game.

It was a big moment for Lawrence, who hasn't had many since being drafted first overall by the Jaguars in 2021.

"He played well," said Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson. "He played tough. He played smart. He took care of the football. He made some really big throws.

"Learning how to win, learning how to win games, goes a long way for everyone's confidence."

The Jaguars haven't done much winning in Lawrence's two seasons. They were 3-14 in 2021 and have improved to 4-7 with the win over the Ravens.

Lawrence had 12 TD passes against 17 interceptions as a rookie. He's improved that to 16 TDs and six interceptions with six games left.

Lions' keys:

Offense: Don't give away points. A safety and a missed short field goal (29 yards) added up to five points given away in the three-point loss to the Bills on Thanksgiving Day.

Defense: Christian Kirk and Zay Jones are the Jags' top receivers, but don't ignore Marvin Jones Jr. He's a veteran who knows how to get open. He once caught four TD passes as a Lion in a game at Ford Field. He knows how to find the end zone.

Overall: Don't give anything away. Players are going to get beat on some plays. It happens. It's part of the game. But cheap penalties such as roughing the passer after the ball has been released are inexcusable and intolerable.

Meet the Opponent: Jacksonville Jaguars

View photos of the starters for the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Head Coach Doug Pederson Offensive Coordinator: Press Taylor Defensive Coordinator: Mike Caldwell Special Teams Coordinator: Heath Farwell (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)
Head Coach Doug Pederson

Offensive Coordinator: Press Taylor

Defensive Coordinator: Mike Caldwell

Special Teams Coordinator: Heath Farwell

(AP Photo/Gary McCullough)

Gary McCullough/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
WR Marvin Jones Jr. Backed up by Kendric Pryor (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
WR Marvin Jones Jr.

Backed up by Kendric Pryor

(AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
OT Cam Robinson (AP Photo/Rich Schultz)
OT Cam Robinson

(AP Photo/Rich Schultz)

Rich Schultz/Copyright {2022} The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
OG Ben Bartch (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)
OG Ben Bartch

(AP Photo/Gary McCullough)

Gary McCullough/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
C Luke Fortner Backed up by Tyler Shatley AP Photo/Gary McCullough)
C Luke Fortner

Backed up by Tyler Shatley

AP Photo/Gary McCullough)

Gary McCullough/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
OG Brandon Scherff Backed up by Cole Van Lanen (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)
OG Brandon Scherff

Backed up by Cole Van Lanen

(AP Photo/Gary McCullough)

Gary McCullough/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
OT Jawaan Taylor Backed up by Walker Little (AP Photo/Zach Bolinger)
OT Jawaan Taylor

Backed up by Walker Little

(AP Photo/Zach Bolinger)

Zach Bolinger/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
TE Chris Manhertz Backed up by Luke Farrell (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
TE Chris Manhertz

Backed up by Luke Farrell

(AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
TE Evan Engram Backed up by Dan Arnold (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
TE Evan Engram

Backed up by Dan Arnold

(AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
QB Trevor Lawrence Backed up by C.J. Beathard (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
QB Trevor Lawrence

Backed up by C.J. Beathard

(AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
RB Travis Etienne Jr. Backed up by Snoop Conner and JaMycal Hasty (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
RB Travis Etienne Jr.

Backed up by Snoop Conner and JaMycal Hasty

(AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
WR Christian Kirk Backed up by Jamal Agnew (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)
WR Christian Kirk

Backed up by Jamal Agnew

(AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)

Reed Hoffmann/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
WR Zay Jones Backed up by Tim Jones (AP Photo/Zach Bolinger)
WR Zay Jones

Backed up by Tim Jones

(AP Photo/Zach Bolinger)

Zach Bolinger/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
NT DaVon Hamilton (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)
NT DaVon Hamilton

(AP Photo/Gary McCullough)

Gary McCullough/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
DE Roy Robertson-Harris Backed up by Dawuane Smoot and Arden Key (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)
DE Roy Robertson-Harris

Backed up by Dawuane Smoot and Arden Key

(AP Photo/Gary McCullough)

Gary McCullough/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
DE Folorunso Fatukasi Backed up by Adam Gotsis (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)
DE Folorunso Fatukasi

Backed up by Adam Gotsis

(AP Photo/Gary McCullough)

Gary McCullough/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
WLB Josh Allen Backed up by De'Shaan Dixon (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)
WLB Josh Allen

Backed up by De'Shaan Dixon

(AP Photo/Gary McCullough)

Gary McCullough/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
SLB Travon Walker Backed up by K'Lavon Chaisson (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)
SLB Travon Walker

Backed up by K'Lavon Chaisson

(AP Photo/Gary McCullough)

Gary McCullough/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
LB Foyesade Oluokun Backed up by Chad Muma (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)
LB Foyesade Oluokun

Backed up by Chad Muma

(AP Photo/Gary McCullough)

Gary McCullough/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
LB Devin Lloyd Backed up by Shaquille Quarterman and Caleb Johnson (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)
LB Devin Lloyd

Backed up by Shaquille Quarterman and Caleb Johnson

(AP Photo/Gary McCullough)

Gary McCullough/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
CB Darious Williams Backed up by Tre Herndon (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
CB Darious Williams

Backed up by Tre Herndon

(AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
CB Tyson Campbell Backed up by Montaric Brown (AP Photo/Zach Bolinger)
CB Tyson Campbell

Backed up by Montaric Brown

(AP Photo/Zach Bolinger)

Zach Bolinger/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
CB Chris Claybrooks (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)
CB Chris Claybrooks

(AP Photo/Gary McCullough)

Gary McCullough/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
FS Andre Cisco Backed up by Daniel Thomas (AP Photo/Steve Luciano)
FS Andre Cisco

Backed up by Daniel Thomas

(AP Photo/Steve Luciano)

Steve Luciano/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
SS Rayshawn Jenkins Backed up by Andrew Wingard and Tyree Gillespie (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
SS Rayshawn Jenkins

Backed up by Andrew Wingard and Tyree Gillespie

(AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
K Riley Patterson (AP Photo/John Raoux)
K Riley Patterson

(AP Photo/John Raoux)

John Raoux/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
P/H Logan Cooke (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
P/H Logan Cooke

(AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
LS Ross Matiscik (AP Photo/David Dermer)
LS Ross Matiscik

(AP Photo/David Dermer)

David Dermer/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
PR Jamal Agnew Backed up by Christian Kirk (AP Photo/Zach Bolinger)
PR Jamal Agnew

Backed up by Christian Kirk

(AP Photo/Zach Bolinger)

Zach Bolinger/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
KR Jamal Agnew Backed up by Chris Claybrooks and Snoop Conner (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
KR Jamal Agnew

Backed up by Chris Claybrooks and Snoop Conner

(AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Lions-Jaguars pick: Scary game for the Lions because of what another loss would mean. The Jags are coming off a big win over the Ravens. The Lions had a disheartening loss to the Bills.

Jaguars favored by 1.5.

My pick: Lions 26, Jaguars 24.

