O'HARA'S WEEK 13 PREVIEW: Lions have something to play for this December

Detroit Lions center Frank Ragnow experienced a range of emotions from a gut-wrenching loss on Thanksgiving Day to knowing a playoff opportunity is still alive as he prepares for Sunday's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

It's the first time in Ragnow's five-year career that the Lions have gone into December with a legitimate chance to make the playoffs.

The Lions' 4-7 won-loss record does not qualify them as a leading contender for a wild card berth in the NFC playoffs, but at least they're in the race.

"Pretty cool, man," Ragnow said. "I don't think I've experienced it before. It's not over, right? We're still in this thing.

"To be able to do this is pretty cool."

Quarterback Jared Goff played in six playoff games and started five – including one Super Bowl – in his five seasons with the Rams.

He knows what it means to make the playoffs, and the work that goes into doing it.

"It makes every game mean a little more," Goff said. "You're playing for something. We certainly have a lot of work to do to put ourselves in there.