TWENTYMAN: Combine Day 2 observations

Word of the day: For the group of safeties that talked Thursday morning the word of the day was versatility. The NFL game has changed over the years and teams value safeties that do a lot of different things and line up in different spots. Teams are on the lookout for players who can play safety and nickel corner and maybe some corner, if needed. Georgia's Javon Bullard, Nubin and Miami's Kamren Kinchens, three of the top safeties in this class, all talked Thursday about versatility being a big part of their game and how it's been a big topic of conversation with teams in the interview process. The Lions could add another safety in this draft at some point.

Injury update: Iowa defensive back Cooper DeJean is an athletic freak with ball skills who most draft analysts believe is a lock in the first round. He fractured his fibula mid-November and had surgery. He's been rehabbing since, and said he started running full speed last week. He hopes to work out at some point before the draft in April.

Branch love: Oregon safety Evan Williams had a big shoutout for Lions rookie defensive back Brian Branch.

"Definitely as a rookie this year, I think Brian Branch was somebody that popped on film for me," Williams said. "I think guys like that that have a lot of variability and how you can plug and play them in the defense, those are guys that are going to be on the field most of the time. I think Brian Branch and Antoine Winfield are some of the best to do it."