TWENTYMAN: Combine Day 2 observations

Feb 29, 2024 at 03:44 PM
twentyman
Tim Twentyman

Senior Writer

Michigan connection: Minnesota safety Tyler Nubin learned to play football at a young age. He said one of his big early football influences came from his uncle, Steve King, who played alongside Charles Woodson and Ty Law at Michigan in the mid-1990s. Nubin is a versatile safety who should come off the board Day 2 as a player with nine interceptions over the last two seasons.

LaPorta love: Georgia tight end Brock Bowers, a potential top 10 pick this year, said he and the Georgia tight ends would watch film of Lions Pro Bowl rookie tight end Sam LaPorta this season.

"We watched a bunch of film of him at Georgia. Study and see what he does good. It was awesome to watch a rookie tight end come in and ball out," Bowers said. "He does a lot of the little things well; route running-wise. He just gets open. That's what you've got to do."

Bowers has a chance to be an instant impact player like LaPorta.

Word of the day: For the group of safeties that talked Thursday morning the word of the day was versatility. The NFL game has changed over the years and teams value safeties that do a lot of different things and line up in different spots. Teams are on the lookout for players who can play safety and nickel corner and maybe some corner, if needed. Georgia's Javon Bullard, Nubin and Miami's Kamren Kinchens, three of the top safeties in this class, all talked Thursday about versatility being a big part of their game and how it's been a big topic of conversation with teams in the interview process. The Lions could add another safety in this draft at some point.

Injury update: Iowa defensive back Cooper DeJean is an athletic freak with ball skills who most draft analysts believe is a lock in the first round. He fractured his fibula mid-November and had surgery. He's been rehabbing since, and said he started running full speed last week. He hopes to work out at some point before the draft in April.

Branch love: Oregon safety Evan Williams had a big shoutout for Lions rookie defensive back Brian Branch.

"Definitely as a rookie this year, I think Brian Branch was somebody that popped on film for me," Williams said. "I think guys like that that have a lot of variability and how you can plug and play them in the defense, those are guys that are going to be on the field most of the time. I think Brian Branch and Antoine Winfield are some of the best to do it."

High praise for the Lions rookie.

Man of many sports: Kansas State tight end Ben Sinnott played six different sports in high school – football, hockey, baseball, golf, tennis and track. He lettered in all six. Apparently, he was a pretty good hockey player. He said he holds his high school conference record for goals scored, but the football side of him made the penalty box a familiar destination. He said he's second all-time in the conference in penalty minutes.

Big man: Texas defensive tackle T'Vondre Sweat measured in at 6-foot-4.5 and 366 pounds. He is a massive human being who was part of a terrific tackle duo for the Longhorns alongside Byron Murphy II. Sweat is an interesting prospect because of his size and production – 45 tackles, 8.0 tackles for loss. He was adamant Wednesday morning he was going to run the 40-yard dash in under 5.0. We'll see later today if that's the case or not. If he does, his stock could take off.

"A lot of y'all going to be like (facial expression of shock) when I run this 40," Sweat said. "I'm going to shock a lot of y'all."

#TBT: Lions at the Combine

View photos of Detroit Lions players at the NFL Scouting Combine.

California's Tyson Alualu runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Monday, March 1, 2010. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
1 / 42

California's Tyson Alualu runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Monday, March 1, 2010. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/AP2010
Florida linebacker Alex Anzalone runs the 40 yard dash during the 2017 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday, March 5, 2017 in Indianapolis. (Ben Liebenberg via AP)
2 / 42

Florida linebacker Alex Anzalone runs the 40 yard dash during the 2017 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday, March 5, 2017 in Indianapolis. (Ben Liebenberg via AP)

Ben Liebenberg
Florida linebacker Alex Anzalone runs a drill during the 2017 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday, March 5, 2017 in Indianapolis. (Ben Liebenberg via AP)
3 / 42

Florida linebacker Alex Anzalone runs a drill during the 2017 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday, March 5, 2017 in Indianapolis. (Ben Liebenberg via AP)

Ben Liebenberg
Miami kicker Mike Badgley runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Friday, March 2, 2018. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
4 / 42

Miami kicker Mike Badgley runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Friday, March 2, 2018. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Alabama defensive back Brian Branch runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Friday, March 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
5 / 42

Alabama defensive back Brian Branch runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Friday, March 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
University of Louisville quarterback Teddy Bridgewater looks on at the 2014 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, on February 23, 2014. (AP Photo/Johnny Vy)
6 / 42

University of Louisville quarterback Teddy Bridgewater looks on at the 2014 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, on February 23, 2014. (AP Photo/Johnny Vy)

Johnny Vy
Iowa linebacker Jack Campbell runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Thursday, March 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
7 / 42

Iowa linebacker Jack Campbell runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Thursday, March 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Charleston defensive lineman John Cominsky runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 3, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
8 / 42

Charleston defensive lineman John Cominsky runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 3, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Ohio State offensive lineman Taylor Decker runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Friday, Feb. 26, 2016, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
9 / 42

Ohio State offensive lineman Taylor Decker runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Friday, Feb. 26, 2016, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Darron Cummings
Rice punter Jack Fox runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Friday, March 1, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
10 / 42

Rice punter Jack Fox runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Friday, March 1, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Baylor offensive lineman Connor Galvin runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
11 / 42

Baylor offensive lineman Connor Galvin runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Darron Cummings/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Florida defensive back Chauncey Gardner-Johnson runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Monday, March 4, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
12 / 42

Florida defensive back Chauncey Gardner-Johnson runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Monday, March 4, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Florida defensive back Chauncey Gardner-Johnson runs a drill during the NFL football scouting combine, Monday, March 4, 2019, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
13 / 42

Florida defensive back Chauncey Gardner-Johnson runs a drill during the NFL football scouting combine, Monday, March 4, 2019, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Darron Cummings/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Alabama running back Jahmyr Gibbs runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Erin Hooley)
14 / 42

Alabama running back Jahmyr Gibbs runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Erin Hooley)

Erin Hooley/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Michigan offensive lineman Graham Glasgow runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Friday, Feb. 26, 2016. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
15 / 42

Michigan offensive lineman Graham Glasgow runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Friday, Feb. 26, 2016. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy
California quarterback Jared Goff runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine on Saturday, Feb. 27, 2016, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
16 / 42

California quarterback Jared Goff runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine on Saturday, Feb. 27, 2016, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Darron Cummings
California quarterback Jared Goff performs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine Saturday, Feb. 27, 2016, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan)
17 / 42

California quarterback Jared Goff performs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine Saturday, Feb. 27, 2016, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan)

Gregory Payan
North Carolina wide receiver Antoine Green runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
18 / 42

North Carolina wide receiver Antoine Green runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Boston College defensive back Will Harris runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Monday, March 4, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
19 / 42

Boston College defensive back Will Harris runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Monday, March 4, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Missouri defensive end Charles Harris runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 5, 2017. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
20 / 42

Missouri defensive end Charles Harris runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 5, 2017. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Michigan defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson runs a drill during the NFL football scouting combine, Saturday, March 5, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
21 / 42

Michigan defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson runs a drill during the NFL football scouting combine, Saturday, March 5, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Darron Cummings/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Michigan defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson runs a drill during the NFL football scouting combine, Saturday, March 5, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
22 / 42

Michigan defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson runs a drill during the NFL football scouting combine, Saturday, March 5, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Darron Cummings/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Ohio State guard Jonah Jackson runs a drill during the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine, Friday, Feb. 28, 2020 in Indianapolis. (Ben Liebenberg via AP)
23 / 42

Ohio State guard Jonah Jackson runs a drill during the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine, Friday, Feb. 28, 2020 in Indianapolis. (Ben Liebenberg via AP)

Ben Liebenberg/2020 National Football League
Mississippi defensive lineman Benito Jones runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
24 / 42

Mississippi defensive lineman Benito Jones runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Charlie Neibergall/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Notre Dame defensive back Brandon Joseph runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Friday, March 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
25 / 42

Notre Dame defensive back Brandon Joseph runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Friday, March 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Illinois defensive back Kerby Joseph runs a drill during the NFL football scouting combine, Sunday, March 6, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
26 / 42

Illinois defensive back Kerby Joseph runs a drill during the NFL football scouting combine, Sunday, March 6, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Darron Cummings/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
North Carolina State running back Bam Knight (21) participates in a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Friday, March 4, 2022 in Indianapolis. (Ben Liebenberg via AP)
27 / 42

North Carolina State running back Bam Knight (21) participates in a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Friday, March 4, 2022 in Indianapolis. (Ben Liebenberg via AP)

Ben Liebenberg/2022 National Football League
Iowa tight end Sam LaPorta runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
28 / 42

Iowa tight end Sam LaPorta runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Arizona State defensive back Chase Lucas participates in a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Sunday, March 6, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
29 / 42

Arizona State defensive back Chase Lucas participates in a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Sunday, March 6, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Charlie Neibergall/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Iowa State running back David Montgomery runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Friday, March 1, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
30 / 42

Iowa State running back David Montgomery runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Friday, March 1, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Notre Dame defensive lineman Romeo Okwara performs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine Sunday, Feb. 28, 2016, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan)
31 / 42

Notre Dame defensive lineman Romeo Okwara performs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine Sunday, Feb. 28, 2016, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan)

Gregory Payan
Kentucky defensive lineman Joshua Paschal runs during a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Saturday, March 5, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
32 / 42

Kentucky defensive lineman Joshua Paschal runs during a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Saturday, March 5, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Charlie Neibergall/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Michigan wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
33 / 42

Michigan wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Charlie Neibergall/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Tennessee linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 5, 2017. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
34 / 42

Tennessee linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 5, 2017. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Texas A&M wide receiver Josh Reynolds runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine Saturday, March 4, 2017, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
35 / 42

Texas A&M wide receiver Josh Reynolds runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine Saturday, March 4, 2017, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

David J. Phillip/Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Oklahoma State linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez (28) runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine, Saturday, March 5, 2022 in Indianapolis. (Ben Liebenberg via AP)
36 / 42

Oklahoma State linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez (28) runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine, Saturday, March 5, 2022 in Indianapolis. (Ben Liebenberg via AP)

Ben Liebenberg/2022 National Football League
Arkansas offensive tackle Dan Skipper competes in a drill at the 2017 NFL football scouting combine Friday, March 3, 2017, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan)
37 / 42

Arkansas offensive tackle Dan Skipper competes in a drill at the 2017 NFL football scouting combine Friday, March 3, 2017, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan)

Gregory Payan
Central Florida wide receiver Tre'Quan Smith runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 3, 2018. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
38 / 42

Central Florida wide receiver Tre'Quan Smith runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 3, 2018. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Indiana quarterback Nate Sudfeld runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine on Saturday, Feb. 27, 2016, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
39 / 42

Indiana quarterback Nate Sudfeld runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine on Saturday, Feb. 27, 2016, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Darron Cummings
Tennessee defensive back Cameron Sutton runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Monday, March 6, 2017. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
40 / 42

Tennessee defensive back Cameron Sutton runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Monday, March 6, 2017. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Texas Christian offensive lineman Halapoulivaati Vaitai runs the 40-yard dash during the 2016 NFL Scouting Combine on Friday, Feb. 26, 2016 in Indianapolis. (Ben Liebenberg via AP)
41 / 42

Texas Christian offensive lineman Halapoulivaati Vaitai runs the 40-yard dash during the 2016 NFL Scouting Combine on Friday, Feb. 26, 2016 in Indianapolis. (Ben Liebenberg via AP)

Ben Liebenberg
Georgia Southern defensive back Kindle Vildor runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 1, 2020. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
42 / 42

Georgia Southern defensive back Kindle Vildor runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 1, 2020. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Charlie Neibergall/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Footwork is key: Football players cross train from different sports all the time. Washington edge rusher Bralen Trice said he watches a tennis star when he wants to see good footwork.

"I think Roger Federer's footwork is crazy," he said. "Just growing up watching him, Olympics, stuff like that, all the tournaments that he was in, just a crazy athlete. One of the best."

