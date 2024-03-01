TWENTYMAN: Combine Day 3 observations

Injury news: During a Combine medical evaluation, doctors found that Alabama All-American cornerback Kool-Aid McKinstry has a Jones fracture in his right foot, per NFL insider Ian Rapoport. McKinstry won't work out in Indy, per Rapoport, but will do so at his Pro Day, then get it fixed. He should be full go by training camp.

Speaking of medicals: Potential No. 1 pick, USC quarterback Caleb Williams, did not take part in the medical evaluations at the Combine. During his media session he said he'll do medical evaluations for individual teams that he visits. That's also when he'll work out and throw.