Detroitlions.com 2023 mock draft

The big day is finally here. The first round of the 2023 NFL Draft kicks off tonight at 8 p.m. EDT.

For the second year in a row, the Detroit Lions have two picks in the first round: No. 6 and No. 18. Last year GM Brad Holmes stayed put at No. 2 to select defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson and then moved up 20 spots from No. 32 to No. 12 to take wide receiver Jameson Williams.

What will Holmes and the Lions do with this year's first-round picks? I asked the Detroitlions.com crew, and here's what they had to say:

Tim Twentyman:

No. 6: Edge rusher Tyree Wilson

I've gotten Holmes' last two first picks right with Penei Sewell and Hutchinson, but this draft is a little trickier for the Lions at No. 6. A lot could happen in front of them that affects who is there. I still think there will be a run on QBs at the top of the draft.

Wilson is one of the best defensive players in the class and if he falls to No. 6 with teams taking QBs high, it's a huge win for Detroit. Wilson is an athletic, rangy edge rusher with terrific size (6-6, 271) and a track record of production with a really high ceiling. Holmes has come away from his last two drafts significantly boosting both lines, and I think the right play at No. 6 is continuing to build upfront defensively.

No. 18: Cornerback Joey Porter Jr.

Holmes has the draft capital to move up from 18. I wouldn't be surprised if he does. He went from 32 to 12 last year to take Williams. If he stays at 18 and Porter is still on the board, it would be hard to pass on one of the top three cornerbacks in the draft.