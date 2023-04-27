Draft Coverage

Detroitlions.com 2023 mock draft

Apr 27, 2023 at 07:00 AM
Former Lions play Glover Quin during talking to Managing Director of DetroitLions.com Lindsay Miller during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 9, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Lindsay Miller

Managing Director Detroitlions.com

The big day is finally here. The first round of the 2023 NFL Draft kicks off tonight at 8 p.m. EDT.

For the second year in a row, the Detroit Lions have two picks in the first round: No. 6 and No. 18. Last year GM Brad Holmes stayed put at No. 2 to select defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson and then moved up 20 spots from No. 32 to No. 12 to take wide receiver Jameson Williams.

What will Holmes and the Lions do with this year's first-round picks? I asked the Detroitlions.com crew, and here's what they had to say:

Tim Twentyman:

No. 6: Edge rusher Tyree Wilson

I've gotten Holmes' last two first picks right with Penei Sewell and Hutchinson, but this draft is a little trickier for the Lions at No. 6. A lot could happen in front of them that affects who is there. I still think there will be a run on QBs at the top of the draft.

Wilson is one of the best defensive players in the class and if he falls to No. 6 with teams taking QBs high, it's a huge win for Detroit. Wilson is an athletic, rangy edge rusher with terrific size (6-6, 271) and a track record of production with a really high ceiling. Holmes has come away from his last two drafts significantly boosting both lines, and I think the right play at No. 6 is continuing to build upfront defensively.

No. 18: Cornerback Joey Porter Jr.

Holmes has the draft capital to move up from 18. I wouldn't be surprised if he does. He went from 32 to 12 last year to take Williams. If he stays at 18 and Porter is still on the board, it would be hard to pass on one of the top three cornerbacks in the draft.

Porter is physical at the point of attack with terrific size (6-2, 193). He really excels in press-man coverage. He also comes from a football upbringing as the son of former All-Pro linebacker Joey Porter. Porter's physical brand of football could be a perfect fit in Aaron Glenn's defense.

Meet the Prospect: Tyree Wilson

View photos of NFL prospect Tyree Wilson.

Texas Tech linebacker Tyree Wilson (19) is seen during an NCAA football game against TCU on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Fort Worth, Texas. TCU won 34-24. (AP Photo/Brandon Wade)
1 / 10

Texas Tech linebacker Tyree Wilson (19) is seen during an NCAA football game against TCU on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Fort Worth, Texas. TCU won 34-24. (AP Photo/Brandon Wade)

Brandon Wade/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Texas Tech's Tyree Wilson (19) goes to the sidelines during the first half of an NCAA college football game against North Carolina State in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker)
2 / 10

Texas Tech's Tyree Wilson (19) goes to the sidelines during the first half of an NCAA college football game against North Carolina State in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker)

Karl B DeBlaker/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Texas Tech's Tyree Wilson celebrates a sack with teammate Bryce Ramirez (54) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker)
3 / 10

Texas Tech's Tyree Wilson celebrates a sack with teammate Bryce Ramirez (54) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker)

Karl B DeBlaker/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Texas Tech's Bryce Ramirez (54) combines on a sack of North Carolina State's Devin Leary (13) with teammate Tyree Wilson (19) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker)
4 / 10

Texas Tech's Bryce Ramirez (54) combines on a sack of North Carolina State's Devin Leary (13) with teammate Tyree Wilson (19) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker)

Karl B DeBlaker/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Texas Tech defensive coordinator Tim DeRuyter celebrates with Tyree Wilson (19) during the overtime of an NCAA college football game against Texas, Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, in Lubbock, Texas. (AP Photo/Brad Tollefson)
5 / 10

Texas Tech defensive coordinator Tim DeRuyter celebrates with Tyree Wilson (19) during the overtime of an NCAA college football game against Texas, Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, in Lubbock, Texas. (AP Photo/Brad Tollefson)

Brad Tollefson/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Texas Tech's Tyree Wilson (19) tackles Murray State's Cortezz Jones (28) during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, in Lubbock, Texas. (AP Photo/Brad Tollefson)
6 / 10

Texas Tech's Tyree Wilson (19) tackles Murray State's Cortezz Jones (28) during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, in Lubbock, Texas. (AP Photo/Brad Tollefson)

Brad Tollefson/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Texas Tech linebacker Tyree Wilson (19) on the field against Baylor during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, in Lubbock, Texas. (AP Photo/Justin Rex)
7 / 10

Texas Tech linebacker Tyree Wilson (19) on the field against Baylor during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, in Lubbock, Texas. (AP Photo/Justin Rex)

Justin Rex/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Texas Tech linebacker Tyree Wilson (19) is seen during an NCAA football game against TCU on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Fort Worth, Texas. TCU won 34-24. (AP Photo/Brandon Wade)
8 / 10

Texas Tech linebacker Tyree Wilson (19) is seen during an NCAA football game against TCU on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Fort Worth, Texas. TCU won 34-24. (AP Photo/Brandon Wade)

Brandon Wade/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Texas Tech linebacker Tyree Wilson (19) lines up against Baylor during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, in Lubbock, Texas. (AP Photo/Justin Rex)
9 / 10

Texas Tech linebacker Tyree Wilson (19) lines up against Baylor during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, in Lubbock, Texas. (AP Photo/Justin Rex)

Justin Rex/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Texas Tech's Kosi Eldridge (6) and Tyree Wilson (19) and a teammate sack Murray State's DJ Williams (2) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, in Lubbock, Texas. (AP Photo/Brad Tollefson)
10 / 10

Texas Tech's Kosi Eldridge (6) and Tyree Wilson (19) and a teammate sack Murray State's DJ Williams (2) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, in Lubbock, Texas. (AP Photo/Brad Tollefson)

Brad Tollefson/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Mike O'Hara:

No. 6: Edge rusher Tyree Wilson

His size (6-6, 271), long arms and ability to defend the run and rush the passer make him a complement to Hutchinson, a blossoming star drafted second overall by the Lions in 2022. Wilson and Hutchinson will make each other better.

No. 18: Defensive tackle Calijah Kancey

His measurable traits – a 4.67 time in the 40-yard dash at 281 pounds – say he can add a disruptive force to the interior of the defensive line. Hutchinson, Wilson and Kancey could be a dynamic young trio.

Option: If Kancey is off the board, I happily switch to running back Bijan Robinson of Texas. He could have been my first choice.

Related Links

PJ's Picks:

No. 3 (projected trade): Edge rusher Will Anderson Jr.

After a free agency period that shored up the secondary for 2023 and replenished departing offensive depth, the Lions are in a great spot heading into Thursday night. With so few immediate needs on a roster ready to compete, Holmes can afford to cash in on his extra capital from trading Matthew Stafford, T.J. Hockenson and Jeff Okudah all at once. The Lions would send Nos. 6, 55 and 159 to Arizona in exchange for No. 3 overall, a necessary overpay, but not enough to derail the rest of the draft.

Once on the clock at No. 3, Holmes may get chastised by the league for a third straight year for submitting his pick too quickly, running the card in for Anderson Jr. Trading up in the first for a non-quarterback is always a risk, but Holmes has proven that he'll do it when he gets a chance for a player he deems worthy. Adding Anderson Jr. would be the last big splash in an offseason full of them, for a team that could certainly use one more.

No. 18: Defensive back Brian Branch

With a young trio on the edge of Hutchinson, James Houston and now Anderson Jr., Holmes can go back to attacking the point of emphasis this offseason – the secondary.

Branch may be both the best nickel corner and best safety in this class, adding some positional versatility that the Lions have made it clear they covet, especially in the secondary. Sound like someone already on the roster? Take Branch and have him learn from C.J. Gardner-Johnson, currently the best in the league at that hybrid role, and slide him in easily next season if Gardner-Johnson departs after his one-year deal expires. Holmes gets his star in Anderson Jr., now it's time to get his chess piece.

Offseason workout photos: April 24, 2023

View photos from offseason workouts on Monday, April 24, 2023.

Detroit Lions center Frank Ragnow (77) during offseason workouts at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on April 24, 2023. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
1 / 30

Detroit Lions center Frank Ragnow (77) during offseason workouts at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on April 24, 2023. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Alim McNeill (54) during offseason workouts at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on April 24, 2023. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
2 / 30

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Alim McNeill (54) during offseason workouts at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on April 24, 2023. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Josh Reynolds (8) during offseason workouts at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on April 24, 2023. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
3 / 30

Detroit Lions wide receiver Josh Reynolds (8) during offseason workouts at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on April 24, 2023. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift (32) during offseason workouts at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on April 24, 2023. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
4 / 30

Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift (32) during offseason workouts at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on April 24, 2023. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Romeo Okwara (95) during offseason workouts at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on April 24, 2023. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
5 / 30

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Romeo Okwara (95) during offseason workouts at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on April 24, 2023. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Tracy Walker (21) during offseason workouts at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on April 24, 2023. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
6 / 30

Detroit Lions safety Tracy Walker (21) during offseason workouts at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on April 24, 2023. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55) during offseason workouts at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on April 24, 2023. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
7 / 30

Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55) during offseason workouts at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on April 24, 2023. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Alim McNeill (54) during offseason workouts at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on April 24, 2023. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
8 / 30

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Alim McNeill (54) during offseason workouts at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on April 24, 2023. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tackle Taylor Decker (68) during offseason workouts at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on April 24, 2023. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
9 / 30

Detroit Lions tackle Taylor Decker (68) during offseason workouts at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on April 24, 2023. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Josh Reynolds (8) during offseason workouts at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on April 24, 2023. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
10 / 30

Detroit Lions wide receiver Josh Reynolds (8) during offseason workouts at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on April 24, 2023. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift (32) during offseason workouts at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on April 24, 2023. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
11 / 30

Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift (32) during offseason workouts at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on April 24, 2023. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Chase Lucas (36) during offseason workouts at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on April 24, 2023. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
12 / 30

Detroit Lions cornerback Chase Lucas (36) during offseason workouts at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on April 24, 2023. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions long snapper Jake McQuaide during offseason workouts at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on April 24, 2023. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
13 / 30

Detroit Lions long snapper Jake McQuaide during offseason workouts at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on April 24, 2023. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Brady Breeze (35) during offseason workouts at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on April 24, 2023. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
14 / 30

Detroit Lions safety Brady Breeze (35) during offseason workouts at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on April 24, 2023. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions offensive lineman Graham Glasgow during offseason workouts at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on April 24, 2023. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
15 / 30

Detroit Lions offensive lineman Graham Glasgow during offseason workouts at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on April 24, 2023. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Alim McNeill (54) during offseason workouts at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on April 24, 2023. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
16 / 30

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Alim McNeill (54) during offseason workouts at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on April 24, 2023. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Kalif Raymond (11) during offseason workouts at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on April 24, 2023. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
17 / 30

Detroit Lions wide receiver Kalif Raymond (11) during offseason workouts at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on April 24, 2023. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Tom Kennedy (85) during offseason workouts at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on April 24, 2023. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
18 / 30

Detroit Lions wide receiver Tom Kennedy (85) during offseason workouts at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on April 24, 2023. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55) during offseason workouts at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on April 24, 2023. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
19 / 30

Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55) during offseason workouts at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on April 24, 2023. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end James Mitchell (82) during offseason workouts at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on April 24, 2023. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
20 / 30

Detroit Lions tight end James Mitchell (82) during offseason workouts at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on April 24, 2023. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55) during offseason workouts at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on April 24, 2023. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
21 / 30

Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55) during offseason workouts at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on April 24, 2023. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Saivion Smith (29) during offseason workouts at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on April 24, 2023. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
22 / 30

Detroit Lions cornerback Saivion Smith (29) during offseason workouts at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on April 24, 2023. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Trinity Benson (19) during offseason workouts at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on April 24, 2023. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
23 / 30

Detroit Lions wide receiver Trinity Benson (19) during offseason workouts at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on April 24, 2023. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions center Frank Ragnow (77) during offseason workouts at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on April 24, 2023. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
24 / 30

Detroit Lions center Frank Ragnow (77) during offseason workouts at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on April 24, 2023. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Tom Kennedy (85) during offseason workouts at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on April 24, 2023. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
25 / 30

Detroit Lions wide receiver Tom Kennedy (85) during offseason workouts at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on April 24, 2023. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Will Harris (25) during offseason workouts at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on April 24, 2023. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
26 / 30

Detroit Lions cornerback Will Harris (25) during offseason workouts at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on April 24, 2023. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Alim McNeill (54) during offseason workouts at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on April 24, 2023. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
27 / 30

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Alim McNeill (54) during offseason workouts at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on April 24, 2023. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end Brock Wright (89) during offseason workouts at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on April 24, 2023. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
28 / 30

Detroit Lions tight end Brock Wright (89) during offseason workouts at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on April 24, 2023. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman John Cominsky (79) during offseason workouts at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on April 24, 2023. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
29 / 30

Detroit Lions defensive lineman John Cominsky (79) during offseason workouts at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on April 24, 2023. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Will Harris (25) during offseason workouts at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on April 24, 2023. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
30 / 30

Detroit Lions cornerback Will Harris (25) during offseason workouts at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on April 24, 2023. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Editor's Picks:

No. 6: Edge rusher Tyree Wilson

I could see the Lions going a couple different directions with this pick. Assuming they stay put, I'd take the best pass rusher available and in this scenario that's Wilson. I didn't coin the phrase but I agree with it - You can never have too many good pass rushers.

No. 18: Running back Bijan Robinson

Who remembers when we used to do dream picks and reality picks? Because I'm reaching for a dream scenario here. Robinson is my favorite prospect in this year's draft, and if he somehow slides to No. 18 I hope the Lions agree. Robinson, D'Andre Swift and David Montgomery with the Lions' offensive line? Yes please.

