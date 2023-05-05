Draft Coverage

Twentyman in the Huddle Episode 47: Lions GM Brad Holmes breaks down Detroit's 2023 NFL Draft Class

May 05, 2023 at 07:05 AM

On this week's episode of Twentyman in the Huddle presented by Microsoft, Detroit Lions Executive Vice President and General Manager Brad Holmes sits down with Tim Twentyman for an in-depth breakdown of the Lions' draft class. Brad and Tim discuss each of Detroit's eight draft picks in the 2023 NFL Draft, including Jahmyr Gibbs, Jack Campbell, Brian Branch, Hendon Hooker and more. Before wrapping things up, Brad discusses the importance of teamwork across his scouting department when stacking a draft board, as well as talks through the process of signing undrafted free agents to the team.

Highlights include:

  • 0:26: Why does Brad Holmes get so emotional in the draft room?
  • 7:10: What do "positional value" and mock drafts mean to Brad Holmes?
  • 9:51: Holmes on Iowa tight end Sam LaPorta
  • 20:55: What do the Lions look for in Day 3 picks?
  • 26:08: What's the overall impression of the 2023 draft class?

Related Content

news

Off the Record with Dannie Rogers Episode 19: Navigating NFL Life with the Deckers

On this episode of Off the Record with Dannie Rogers, Dannie sits down with Lions tackle Taylor Decker and his wife, Kyndra.

news

Twentyman in the Huddle Episode 46: Jahmyr Gibbs & Jack Campbell help recap Lions' 2023 NFL Draft

On this week's episode of Twentyman in the Huddle presented by Microsoft, Tim Twentyman recaps the 2023 NFL Draft with Jahmyr Gibbs and Jack Campbell.

news

Twentyman in the Huddle Episode 45: Daniel Jeremiah, Connor Rogers & Kerby Joseph preview NFL Draft

On this week's episode of Twentyman in the Huddle presented by Microsoft, Tim Twentyman previews the 2023 NFL Draft with Daniel Jeremiah, Connor Rogers and Kerby Joseph.

news

Off the Record with Dannie Rogers Episode 18: Detroit Lions launch Women of the Lions

On this episode of Off the Record with Dannie Rogers, Dannie sits down with four female staff members from across the organization to discuss the launch of Women of the Lions.

news

Twentyman in the Huddle Episode 44: Lions trade Jeff Okudah to Atlanta Falcons, sign Marvin Jones Jr.

On this week's episode of Twentyman in the Huddle presented by Microsoft, Tim Twentyman and Mike O'Hara break down the Jeff Okudah trade and more.

news

Twentyman in the Huddle Episode 43: Dan Campbell recaps free agency & looks to 2023 at Annual Meetings

On this week's episode of Twentyman in the Huddle presented by Microsoft, Tim Twentyman sits down with Dan Campbell at the 2023 NFL Annual Meetings.

news

Twentyman in the Huddle Episode 42: C.J. Gardner-Johnson, Glasgow, Moore & Badgley sign with Lions

On this week's episode of Twentyman in the Huddle presented by Microsoft, Tim Twentyman sits down with four more of the Lions' free agent signings.

news

Twentyman in the Huddle Episode 41: Lions sign Sutton, Anzalone, Buggs & Cominsky in free agency

On this week's episode of Twentyman in the Huddle presented by Microsoft, Tim Twentyman sits down with four of the Lions' free agency acquisitions.

news

Twentyman in the Huddle Episode 40: NFL Combine recap & potential fits for Lions in free agency

On this week's episode of Twentyman in the Huddle presented by Microsoft, Tim Twentyman recaps the 2023 NFL Combine and looks at some free agents that may interest the Lions.

news

Twentyman in the Huddle Episode 39: Lions prepare for offseason at NFL Combine & Ben Solak talks scheme

On this week's episode of Twentyman in the Huddle presented by Microsoft, Tim Twentyman recaps media sessions and is joined by Ben Solak at the 2023 NFL Combine.

news

Twentyman in the Huddle Episode 38: Aidan Hutchinson, Nate Burleson, Jerry Jacobs & more from Radio Row

On this week's Thursday episode of Twentyman in the Huddle presented by Microsoft, Tim Twentyman has more content from Radio Row at Super Bowl LVII in Phoenix, Arizona.

Advertising