Twentyman in the Huddle Episode 47: Lions GM Brad Holmes breaks down Detroit's 2023 NFL Draft Class

On this week's episode of Twentyman in the Huddle presented by Microsoft, Detroit Lions Executive Vice President and General Manager Brad Holmes sits down with Tim Twentyman for an in-depth breakdown of the Lions' draft class. Brad and Tim discuss each of Detroit's eight draft picks in the 2023 NFL Draft, including Jahmyr Gibbs, Jack Campbell, Brian Branch, Hendon Hooker and more. Before wrapping things up, Brad discusses the importance of teamwork across his scouting department when stacking a draft board, as well as talks through the process of signing undrafted free agents to the team.