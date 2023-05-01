O'HARA: What we learned from the 2023 NFL Draft

The Detroit Lions were halfway through the first round of the NFL Draft Thursday night with two players who had gone from their draft boards to the roster.
Running back Jahmyr Gibbs of Alabama had been taken with the 12th pick -- after a trade -- and linebacker Jack Campbell of Iowa was taken with the 18th pick.
The Lions had parlayed their two first-round picks into two players who could improve the roster. A versatile running back with speed, and a linebacker to help shore up the interior of the defense.
Who could want more?
Good question. The answer: Just about everybody. That's what we learned again, based on the tsunami of speculation and analysis from draftniks and media members. That's part of the joy of following the draft from a safe position outside the draft room. You can always do better. Or so it seems.
Among the other things we learned includes the following: General manager Brad Holmes made another move to strengthen the secondary with a Day 2 draft pick that could turn out to be as valuable as any of the Lions' picks in the first two days; the third draft was the charm for Holmes to draft a quality quarterback who has the potential to develop into something more valuable than running the scout team for the next three or four years; and nothing happened in the draft that lessened the Lions' status as the team to beat in the NFC North.
We start with the reaction to Holmes' two first-round picks:
This is not a criticism of the criticism and analysis of any of Holmes' draft picks – either this year or in his first two years as GM. He's had big hits, and no big misses.
What I don't get is why any team should adhere to unwritten rules, like not drafting a running back in the first round. It sounds great to follow those rules – unless you need a running back.
The way the Lions' offense has been built for them to contend for the NFC North title in 2023, they need a strong running game. And they're stronger now – with the addition of David Montgomery in free agency and from drafting Gibbs -- than they were at the end of last season.
Rules are meant to be broken. Even in the draft.
Day 2 gem: The reconstruction of the secondary that began in the offseason with the signing of three quality free agents continued on Day 2 of the draft.
Drafting Brian Branch of Alabama adds quality and versatility to the secondary. Branch proved at Alabama that he can play cornerback, safety and nickel.
What adds to his value is he's willing to play anywhere. A comment he made in his Combine interview is worth repeating – again:
"I can play anywhere in the back end," Branch said. "I'm comfortable anywhere in the back end, and able to do it at a high level."
Sounds like a guy who loves football.
Backup plan: Quarterback Hendon Hooker's misfortune could be the Lions' lucky break.
Hooker might have been a first-round draft pick had he not sustained a knee injury late in the 2022 season.
As he fell in the draft, the Lions were able to select Hooker in the third round.
It's an ideal spot for Hooker to develop while Jared Goff remains the starting quarterback.
Holmes has regretted not having stronger backups in his first two years. That's been corrected.