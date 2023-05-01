O'HARA: What we learned from the 2023 NFL Draft

The Detroit Lions were halfway through the first round of the NFL Draft Thursday night with two players who had gone from their draft boards to the roster.

Running back Jahmyr Gibbs of Alabama had been taken with the 12th pick -- after a trade -- and linebacker Jack Campbell of Iowa was taken with the 18th pick.

The Lions had parlayed their two first-round picks into two players who could improve the roster. A versatile running back with speed, and a linebacker to help shore up the interior of the defense.

Who could want more?

Good question. The answer: Just about everybody. That's what we learned again, based on the tsunami of speculation and analysis from draftniks and media members. That's part of the joy of following the draft from a safe position outside the draft room. You can always do better. Or so it seems.