Greg Cosell analyzes Lions' 2023 draft class

WR Antoine Green, North Carolina, Round 7 (No. 219 overall)

Cosell: "Green became one of my favorite receivers to watch the more tape I watched. Green is a long-limbed smooth fluid athlete with easy vertical acceleration who consistently ran by college corners with seemingly little effort.

"He showed excellent hands almost always catching the ball away from his frame and quickly and explosively transitioning from receiver to run-after-catch. While there were not many reps in which we saw routes between the numbers and run-after-catch the few plays that were on tape clearly showed that Green could do both effectively.

"For a long-limbed receiver Green showed the ability to change direction and create needed separation at the top of his route stem (There were not many routes in which he was asked to do that in the North Carolina offense, but it was there on tape.)

"As evaluators and coaches evaluate Green and his projection and transition to the NFL there will certainly be questions about his static alignment and the resulting limited route, but my sense studying his tape is that he is more than capable of location versatility (I could easily see him as a movement Z) and that there is significant room for growth and development when it comes to route versatility and run-after-catch.