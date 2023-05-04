NFC NORTH: Where all four teams stand following 2023 NFL Draft

The 2023 NFL Draft is complete and teams are now looking to get their draft picks, undrafted players and tryout players on the field for rookie minicamps across the league before they join the veterans for OTAs. The four teams in the NFC North certainly believe they are better today than they were early last week thanks to the new infusion of young talent via this year's draft.

Now that the dust has settled on the draft, let's take a look at who Detroit, Minnesota, Green Bay and Chicago added to their roster and how it might impact the division moving forward:

DETROIT

Most impactful pick: Gibbs steps in and joins veteran David Montgomery as 1A and 1B in Detroit's backfield. Gibbs is an explosive weapon that OC Ben Johnson will deploy not only in the run game but in the pass game as a plus receiver as well. Expect instant impact and big-play potential right away from Gibbs.

Sleeper pick: Lions GM Brad Holmes couldn't say enough good things about the kind of player they think Martin can develop into. He's 337 pounds with a relentless motor and almost 35-inch arms, which is pretty ridiculous. Holmes is really excited about Martin's potential.

Twentyman: This was a draft where Holmes and the Lions got their guys. That's my biggest takeaway from this class. The players fit what the Lions do and who the they want to be as a football team. Plus, there's a lot of instant impact potential in this class.

MINNESOTA

Draft picks: Rd 1 – WR Jordan Addison (USC), Rd 3 – CB Mekhi Blackmon (USC), Rd 4 – S Jay Ward (LSU), Rd 5 – NT Jaquelin Roy (LSU), Rd 5 – QB Jaren Hall (BYU), Rd 7 – RB DeWayne McBride (UAB)

Most impactful pick: Addison will compete with K.J. Osborn to be the No. 2 guy in that Vikings receiver room behind Justin Jefferson now that Adam Thielen is in Carolina. Either way, Addison should be on the field right away in three-receiver sets and that will allow him to have an instant impact.

Sleeper pick: Cornerback was arguably the biggest need for the Vikings entering the draft, and they value versatile players back there. Ward might just be the most versatile defensive back in the entire class. He was the only player in the FBS last season to get at least 150 snaps at safety, slot corner and wide corner, per ESPN statistics.

Twentyman: Not a lot of draft capital to work with, but Vikings GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah trusted his board and took the best player available in the first round and didn't reach for need. He matched some talent more with need on Days 2 and 3, but I get the impression there isn't going to be a lot of instant impact from this class outside of Addison.

GREEN BAY

Draft picks: Rd 1 – DL Lukas Van Ness (Iowa), Rd 2 – TE Luke Musgrave (Oregon State), Rd 2 – WR Jayden Reed (Michigan State), Rd 3 – TE Tucker Kraft (South Dakota State), Rd 4 – DL Colby Wooden (Auburn), Rd 5 – QB Sean Clifford (Penn State), Rd 5 – WR Dontayvion Wicks (Virginia), Rd 6 - DL Karl Brooks (Bowling Green), Rd 6 – K Anders Carlson (Auburn), Rd 7 – CB Carrington Valentine (Kentucky), Rd 7 – RB Lew Nichols (Central Michigan), Rd 7 – S Anthony Johnson Jr. (Iowa State), Rd 7 – WR Grant DuBose (Charlotte)

Most impactful pick: It's amazing to think that Van Ness could start his first game since high school Week 1 in the NFL for the Packers if Rashan Gary's ACL tear suffered last November prevents him from being ready by the season opener. The Packers ranked 27th in the NFL in sacks last season with 34 and Van Ness could help make an immediate impact in that department.

Sleeper pick: Brooks lined up mostly on the edge at Bowling Green at over 300 pounds and had 27.5 sacks in 52 career games. He was a stud at the Senior Bowl. He could move inside at this level and bring some pass-rush prowess to the interior of that front with his quickness and agility to go along with his size and strength.

Twentyman: The Packers ended up with 12 picks, and that kind of draft capital helps a football team build depth. Something tells me Van Ness is going to be a thorn in the Lions' side for a while. I like the player. They also came away with more weapons to support new starting quarterback Jordan Love, which was important as he takes over the helm for Aaron Rodgers.

CHICAGO

Draft picks: Rd 1 – OL Darnell Wright (Tennessee), Rd 2 – DL Gervon Dexter Sr. (Florida), Rd 2 – DB Tyrique Stevenson (Miami), Rd 3 – DL Zacch Pickens (South Carolina), Round 4 – RB Roschon Johnson (Texas), Rd 4 – WR Tyler Scott (Cincinnati), Rd 5 – LB Noah Sewell (Oregon), Rd 5 – DB Terell Smith (Minnesota), Rd 7 – DL Travis Bell (Kennesaw St.), Rd 7 – DB Kendall Williamson (Stanford)

Most impactful pick: Wright is a good fit to plug in immediately at right tackle in Chicago's wide zone scheme. He's very good at the point of attack and athletic enough to get to the second level in the run game a be a factor for them there. The Bears see a lot of upside with Wright.

Sleeper pick: Bijan Robinson overshadowed Johnson at Texas, but Johnson is a three-down back with terrific size with a bruising run style. The former-quarterback-turned-running back is smart and will work his way into the backfield in Chicago. He will also be a core special teamer early on.