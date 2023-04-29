Draft Coverage

TWENTYMAN: 10 prospects who could interest Lions on Day 3

Apr 29, 2023
twentyman
Tim Twentyman

Senior Writer

The Detroit Lions continued to improve their football team Friday night with the additions of tight end Sam LaPorta (second round), defensive back Brian Branch (second), quarterback Hendon Hooker (third) and defensive tackle Brodric Martin.

The Lions ended up with five picks in the Top 68 instead of the original five picks in the Top 81. It's the first time Detroit had five picks in the top 70 since 1976.

Rounds 4-7 will take place Saturday, and the Lions currently have two picks: Round 5 (152) and Round 7 (249).

Lions GM Brad Holmes has found some pretty nice Day 3 gems in recent years, including wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (fourth round), linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez (sixth) and linebacker James Houston (sixth).

Here's a look at 10 players still on the board who could make sense for the Lions on Day 3 of the NFL Draft:

1. WR A.T. Perry, Wake Forest

Perry has a good combination of size (6-3, 198) and speed (4.47) for a player coming off back-to-back 1,000-yard receiving seasons with 26 combined touchdowns the last two seasons.

2. DT Adetomiwa Adebawore, Northwestern

Adebawore is one of the top athletes in the draft at 6-foot-2, 282 pounds with a 40 time of 4.49 seconds and a 37.5-inch vertical. He led the Wildcats this past season with five sacks while also recording 38 total tackles, nine tackles for loss and two forced fumbles in 12 games.

3. DT Karl Brooks, Bowling Green

Brooks was one of my top performers at the Senior Bowl. He can play inside and outside at 6-foot-4, 280 pounds and is coming off a senior season in which he recorded 50 tackles, 18.0 tackles for loss and 10.0 sacks.

4. CB Kelee Ringo, Georgia

Ringo is a terrific athletic with size (6-2, 207) and speed (4.36). He's not as fluid as some of the other cornerbacks in the class, which is why he's fallen to Day 3, but he's physical in the run game and a move to safety might not be out of the question.

5. EDGE KJ Henry, Clemson

He was a second team All-ACC selection after having his most consistent season as a senior with 51 tackles, nine tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks to go with six pass breakups.

6. K Chad Ryland, Maryland

Michigan's Jake Moody was the first kicker off the board late in the third round. Ryland might be the best available kicker. He was 19 of 23 on field goals in 2022 and 19-of-22 in 2021. The Lions are expected to add another kicker to compete with Michael Badgley in camp.

7. CB Clark Phillips III, Utah

Phillips is an undersized cornerback at 5-foot-9, who doesn't possess game-breaking speed, but does have terrific ball skills tying for third nationally with six interceptions.

8. LB Noah Sewell, Oregon

Obviously there's the connection with older brother Penei Sewell, but the younger Sewell is a stout linebacker (27 bench press reps at Combine) with 4.64 speed to go along with 56 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, one interception and four pass breakups.

9. IOL Luke Wypler, Ohio State

Wypler was a two-year starter at center for the Buckeyes' offense. Wypler is a bit undersized (6-3, 303) but highly athletic. He's really good in space when he leads the hole or tries to get to the second level in the run game.

10. CB Kyu Blu Kelly, Stanford

Another really good performer at the Senior Bowl, Kelly has good size (6-0, 191), athletic traits and notched 17 passes defended with two interceptions the last two seasons combined.

