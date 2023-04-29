TWENTYMAN: 10 prospects who could interest Lions on Day 3

The Detroit Lions continued to improve their football team Friday night with the additions of tight end Sam LaPorta (second round), defensive back Brian Branch (second), quarterback Hendon Hooker (third) and defensive tackle Brodric Martin.

The Lions ended up with five picks in the Top 68 instead of the original five picks in the Top 81. It's the first time Detroit had five picks in the top 70 since 1976.

Rounds 4-7 will take place Saturday, and the Lions currently have two picks: Round 5 (152) and Round 7 (249).

Lions GM Brad Holmes has found some pretty nice Day 3 gems in recent years, including wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (fourth round), linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez (sixth) and linebacker James Houston (sixth).

Here's a look at 10 players still on the board who could make sense for the Lions on Day 3 of the NFL Draft:

1. WR A.T. Perry, Wake Forest

Perry has a good combination of size (6-3, 198) and speed (4.47) for a player coming off back-to-back 1,000-yard receiving seasons with 26 combined touchdowns the last two seasons.

2. DT Adetomiwa Adebawore, Northwestern