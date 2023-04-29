Lions draft wide receiver Antoine Green

"Joining an established offense with Jared Goff and the rest of the guys is definitely exciting for me," Green said via Zoom after the selection. "Because I feel like I can contribute to that and show what I can do. I'm excited to join an offense like that and get rolling."

He's an outside vertical specialist who averaged 19.0 yards per reception over his five-year career for the Tar Heels. He's great at tracking the football down the field and coming up with 50-50 balls.

The Lions will be without their biggest vertical threat, second-year wide receiver Jameson Williams, for the first six games of the 2023 season, so there's an opportunity for Green to show what he can do in camp and potentially carve out an early role in Detroit's offense.