Twentyman in the Huddle Episode 46: Jahmyr Gibbs & Jack Campbell help recap Lions' 2023 NFL Draft

On this special episode of Twentyman in the Huddle presented by Microsoft, Tim Twentyman is joined by Detroit Lions first round picks Jahmyr Gibbs and Jack Campbell to help recap the 2023 NFL Draft. First up, No. 18 overall pick Iowa linebacker Jack Campbell joins Tim to discuss his draft day experience, his career with the Hawkeyes and his pre-draft meetings with Kelvin Sheppard. Next, No. 12 overall pick Alabama running back Jahmyr Gibbs stops by to break down his performance against Texas that made him stand out to Brad Holmes, how he wants to improve as a pass catcher and what his first impressions were of Detroit. To wrap things up, Tim and producer PJ Clark discuss all eight of the Lions' picks in the 2023 NFL Draft, including notes on Alabama defensive back Brian Branch, Iowa tight end Sam LaPorta and Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker. Stay tuned, as Lions GM Brad Holmes will join the show on Thursday to further recap his team's 2023 NFL Draft.