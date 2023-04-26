O'HARA'S MOCK DRAFT 4.0: The final selections

3. Arizona Cardinals (4-13):

The run on quarterbacks doesn't end here. It just pauses for a franchise defender.

Pick: EDGE Will Anderson Jr., Alabama. A high-production player: 205 tackles, 62 tackles for loss and 34.5 sacks in 41 games over three seasons.

4. Indianapolis Colts (4-12-1):

My first major change. The Colts still get a quarterback, but I'm replacing previous pick, Will Levis of Kentucky.

Pick: QB Anthony Richardson, Florida. It makes sense. If you're going to draft a quarterback for development, draft the one with the higher ceiling. And not just because Richardson hit the roof with a pass at his Pro Day workout.

5. Seattle Seahawks (9-8 via Broncos 5-12):

The bottom line on this pick is that the top-rated player in the draft is still on the board for whoever wants to draft him.

Pick: DT Jalen Carter, Georgia.

6. Detroit Lions (9-8 via Rams 5-12):

It's a difficult pick, but only because so many options make sense. Among them:

Trade up earlier with the Cardinals to draft Anderson? No argument here.

Draft a cornerback, even though the Lions went heavy on cornerbacks in free agency? No problem. The draft isn't for one year. It's for the next 5 to 10, depending on how the prospect performs.

Offensive line? It's the Lions' strongest unit and one of the league's best. Adding a high-quality player for depth is a move to keep it that way when inevitable injuries strike.

Running back, wide receiver, tight end? No problem. The offense is already potent, but adding to it can't hurt.

As head coach Dan Campbell has said, you can't have too many pass rushers. The Lions add to the defensive line with a powerful, versatile player who can play on the edge and move inside.