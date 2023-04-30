KEY QUESTIONS: How Holmes feels about 2023 draft class, Swift trade & more

Was it important to add to the receiver room this weekend with the suspension of Jameson Williams looming and the release of Quintez Cephus?

"First of all, at the receiver position, you just really can never have enough of them," Holmes said of the addition of seventh-round wide receiver Antoine Green out of North Carolina.

"Specifically with Jameson, he made a mistake. He takes accountability of it. He knows it. Yes, he is young, he understands the mistake he made, and we've had transparent open conversations about it."

Holmes was asked if he's worried about Williams being an immature player. He said he doesn't have that concern.

"We have confidence that he's going to take the right approach and he's going to have the right response," Holmes said. "Feel really good in terms of just having him through the remainder of the offseason program and training camp and we'll have a good plan for him when he has to depart and when he has to return."

How does Holmes view the competition in the quarterback room after the selection of Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker in the third round?

Holmes admitted he didn't do enough over his first two seasons to address the quarterback position behind starter Jared Goff. He said finally in his third season he felt the rest of the roster was at a point where addressing that position made sense.

Hooker was the right guy to do it. He's experienced and mature, and Holmes really likes his developmental traits. Hooker is only five months removed from a torn ACL, so this season is all about him getting healthy and learning behind Goff and Nate Sudfeld.

Holmes said he never thought about a quarterback controversy selecting Hooker. He's a rookie third-round pick and Goff is clearly the guy in 2023.