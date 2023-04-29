A CLOSER LOOK: Offensive lineman Colby Sorsdal

Analyst's take: "Sorsdal spent his college days at tackle but will need to prepare for life as an interior lineman due to his lack of length. He is athletic with good lateral movement and fits a zone-scheme rushing attack. He lacks power and natural core strength, though. Sorsdal will need to get bigger and stronger as bull-rushers had some success bouncing him back into the pocket at times." - Lance Zierlein, NFL.com

Tim Twentyman's take: "Sorsdal is an athletic tackle who was a team captain in 2022 and has 46 career starts under his belt. He played really well at the East-West Shrine game and also practiced at guard and center during the week. We could see a move inside in his future in the NFL. I love the fact that he's got that much playing experience and said he's excited to join the Lions and start learning from the veteran Pro Bowlers upfront. Good attitude to have coming in."