A CLOSER LOOK: Offensive lineman Colby Sorsdal

Player: Offensive lineman Colby Sorsdal, William & Mary.
Pick: Round 5, 152 overall.
Ht.Wt.: 6-6/301.
Pro Day results: 5.15 seconds in the 40-yard dash. 7.76 in the three cone drill. Had 21 reps in the bench press.
Stats: A five-year player, Sorsdal played only four seasons, missing one season that was canceled because of Covid concerns.
Bio: Sorsdal played right tackle his entire college career. However, he participated in the East-West Shrine game and was used at center and guard.
Lions offensive line roster: Taylor Decker, Jonah Jackson, Frank Ragnow, Halapoulivaati Vaitai, Penei Sewell, Graham Glasgow, Ross Pierschbacher, Kayode Awosika, Logan Stenberg, Obinna Eze, Darrin Paulo, Matt Nelson.
Analyst's take: "Sorsdal spent his college days at tackle but will need to prepare for life as an interior lineman due to his lack of length. He is athletic with good lateral movement and fits a zone-scheme rushing attack. He lacks power and natural core strength, though. Sorsdal will need to get bigger and stronger as bull-rushers had some success bouncing him back into the pocket at times." - Lance Zierlein, NFL.com
Tim Twentyman's take: "Sorsdal is an athletic tackle who was a team captain in 2022 and has 46 career starts under his belt. He played really well at the East-West Shrine game and also practiced at guard and center during the week. We could see a move inside in his future in the NFL. I love the fact that he's got that much playing experience and said he's excited to join the Lions and start learning from the veteran Pro Bowlers upfront. Good attitude to have coming in."
Mike O'Hara's take: "When they get deeper in the draft, teams look for traits in players that can give them a chance to make some kind of value at the pro level. Sorsdal played at a smaller school and showed he was consistent at right tackle. That could be his base for getting his career started with the Lions."