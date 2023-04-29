Draft Coverage

A CLOSER LOOK: Wide receiver Antoine Green

Apr 29, 2023 at 06:38 PM
Tim Twentyman & Mike OHara

Detroitlions.com Writers

Player: Wide receiver Antoine Green, North Carolina.

Pick: Round 7, 219 overall.

Ht.Wt: 6-2, 199.

Combine results: 4.47 40, 33.5-inch vertical jump and 10-3 broad jump.

Stats: Five-year player, 47 career games and 90 career receptions with 74 in his last two seasons. Other career stats include 15 touchdowns and 1,710 yards receiving.

Bio: Green played in a good, solid program at North Carolina. Dre Bly, a former North Carolina player and recently an assistant coach, has joined the Lions' coaching staff and was likely to have been asked his opinion on Green.

The fact that Green improved steadily and had his two best seasons in his last two years at North Carolina is a positive sign.

Lions wide receiver roster: Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jameson Williams, Marvin Jones Jr., Josh Reynolds, Kalif Raymond, Tom Kennedy, Stanley Berryhill, Trinity Benson, Maurice Alexander.

Analyst's take: "Green's size and deep-ball success make him a more intriguing Day 3 prospect than the overall production and skill set might suggest. Like most vertical specialists, he's not going to shake man coverage on intermediate routes, but he has decent hands and consistently finds himself overtaking deep coverage with his build-up speed. He might find himself fighting for a spot on a practice squad or the back end of a roster." - Lance Zierlein, NFL.com

Tim Twentyman's take: "Green is a big-bodied receiver at 6-foot-2, 199 pounds with explosive traits. He ran the 40 in 4.47 seconds at the Combine with a 33.5 vertical leap and a 10-foot-3 broad jump. He's an outside vertical specialist who averaged 19.0 yards per reception over his five-year career for the Tar Heels. The Lions will be without vertical threat Jameson Williams for the first six games of the 2023 season, so there's an opportunity for Green to show what he can do in camp and maybe carve out an early role."

Mike O'Hara's take: "The fact that Green was the last player drafted by the Lions should not mean as much as the fact that they could use a tall receiver to take the place of DJ Chark. He departed as a free agent. Green has shown some signs in his five years at North Carolina that he might be able to fill that gap."

