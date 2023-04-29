A CLOSER LOOK: Wide receiver Antoine Green

Tim Twentyman's take: "Green is a big-bodied receiver at 6-foot-2, 199 pounds with explosive traits. He ran the 40 in 4.47 seconds at the Combine with a 33.5 vertical leap and a 10-foot-3 broad jump. He's an outside vertical specialist who averaged 19.0 yards per reception over his five-year career for the Tar Heels. The Lions will be without vertical threat Jameson Williams for the first six games of the 2023 season, so there's an opportunity for Green to show what he can do in camp and maybe carve out an early role."