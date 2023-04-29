Lions draft offensive lineman Colby Sorsdal

With the first of two Day 3 picks in the NFL Draft, the Detroit Lions selected William & Mary offensive lineman Colby Sorsdal in the fifth round with pick No. 152 overall.
Sorsdal (6-5, 304) was a five-year starter at right tackle for William & Mary. He was a team captain in 2022 and helped William & Mary rank third nationally in rushing (265.8) and fourth in fewest sacks allowed per game (0.77). Behind one of the best offensive line units in the country, the Tribe went 11-2 and won the CAA Conference Championship for the first time since 2015.
He stood out at the East-West Shrine Game, and that's where he first started talking with the Lions. He played tackle, guard and center during practices, showing off some versatility.
"There was some interest there and throughout this whole process," Sorsdal said via Zoom of his pre-draft interactions with the Lions. "At my pro day I met with an area scout. It just kind of happened from there. I had a handful of calls with (offensive line) coach (Hank) Fraley and others and I'm here so I'm excited."
Sorsdal could project as a guard at the NFL level with shorter than desired arms (33 inches) and hands (10) for a tackle. He's a plus athlete for his size and could look to compete with Halapoulivaati Vaitai and Graham Glasgow for playing time at right guard.
"I think one of my strengths is that I learn and I love to learn," Sorsdal said. "So coming into a room with Penei Sewell and all those guys it's a dream come true. I'm just excited to work."