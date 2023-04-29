Draft Coverage

Lions draft offensive lineman Colby Sorsdal

Apr 29, 2023 at 03:00 PM
twentyman
Tim Twentyman

Senior Writer

With the first of two Day 3 picks in the NFL Draft, the Detroit Lions selected William & Mary offensive lineman Colby Sorsdal in the fifth round with pick No. 152 overall.

Sorsdal (6-5, 304) was a five-year starter at right tackle for William & Mary. He was a team captain in 2022 and helped William & Mary rank third nationally in rushing (265.8) and fourth in fewest sacks allowed per game (0.77). Behind one of the best offensive line units in the country, the Tribe went 11-2 and won the CAA Conference Championship for the first time since 2015.

He stood out at the East-West Shrine Game, and that's where he first started talking with the Lions. He played tackle, guard and center during practices, showing off some versatility.

Behind the Scenes: Jahmyr Gibbs & Jack Campbell arrive in Detroit

View photos of Detroit Lions first-round picks Jahmyr Gibbs & Jack Campbell arriving in Detroit and touring the Allen Park training facility.

Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs arrives at the airport in Romulus, MI on April 28, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
1 / 64

Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs arrives at the airport in Romulus, MI on April 28, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs arrives at the airport in Romulus, MI on April 28, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
2 / 64

Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs arrives at the airport in Romulus, MI on April 28, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs meets Lions Legend Barry Sanders (20) at the airport in Romulus, MI on April 28, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
3 / 64

Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs meets Lions Legend Barry Sanders (20) at the airport in Romulus, MI on April 28, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs meets Lions Legend Barry Sanders (20) at the airport in Romulus, MI on April 28, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
4 / 64

Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs meets Lions Legend Barry Sanders (20) at the airport in Romulus, MI on April 28, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs meets Lions Legend Calvin Johnson (81) at the airport in Romulus, MI on April 28, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
5 / 64

Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs meets Lions Legend Calvin Johnson (81) at the airport in Romulus, MI on April 28, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs meets Lions Legend Calvin Johnson (81) and Lions Legend Barry Sanders (20) at the airport in Romulus, MI on April 28, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
6 / 64

Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs meets Lions Legend Calvin Johnson (81) and Lions Legend Barry Sanders (20) at the airport in Romulus, MI on April 28, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs meets Lions Legend Calvin Johnson (81) and Lions Legend Barry Sanders (20) at the airport in Romulus, MI on April 28, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
7 / 64

Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs meets Lions Legend Calvin Johnson (81) and Lions Legend Barry Sanders (20) at the airport in Romulus, MI on April 28, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs meets Lions Legend Calvin Johnson (81) and Lions Legend Barry Sanders (20) at the airport in Romulus, MI on April 28, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
8 / 64

Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs meets Lions Legend Calvin Johnson (81) and Lions Legend Barry Sanders (20) at the airport in Romulus, MI on April 28, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs meets Lions Legend Calvin Johnson (81) and Lions Legend Barry Sanders (20) at the airport in Romulus, MI on April 28, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
9 / 64

Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs meets Lions Legend Calvin Johnson (81) and Lions Legend Barry Sanders (20) at the airport in Romulus, MI on April 28, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs meets Lions Legend Calvin Johnson (81) and Lions Legend Barry Sanders (20) at the airport in Romulus, MI on April 28, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
10 / 64

Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs meets Lions Legend Calvin Johnson (81) and Lions Legend Barry Sanders (20) at the airport in Romulus, MI on April 28, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell arrives at the airport in Romulus, MI on April 28, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
11 / 64

Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell arrives at the airport in Romulus, MI on April 28, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell arrives at the airport in Romulus, MI on April 28, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
12 / 64

Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell arrives at the airport in Romulus, MI on April 28, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell meets Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs at the airport in Romulus, MI on April 28, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
13 / 64

Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell meets Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs at the airport in Romulus, MI on April 28, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell meets Lions Legend Calvin Johnson (81) at the airport in Romulus, MI on April 28, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
14 / 64

Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell meets Lions Legend Calvin Johnson (81) at the airport in Romulus, MI on April 28, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell meets Lions Legend Barry Sanders (20) at the airport in Romulus, MI on April 28, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
15 / 64

Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell meets Lions Legend Barry Sanders (20) at the airport in Romulus, MI on April 28, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Lions Legend Barry Sanders (20), Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs, Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell, and Lions Legend Calvin Johnson (81) at the airport in Romulus, MI on April 28, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
16 / 64

Lions Legend Barry Sanders (20), Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs, Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell, and Lions Legend Calvin Johnson (81) at the airport in Romulus, MI on April 28, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Lions Legend Barry Sanders (20), Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs, Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell, and Lions Legend Calvin Johnson (81) at the airport in Romulus, MI on April 28, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
17 / 64

Lions Legend Barry Sanders (20), Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs, Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell, and Lions Legend Calvin Johnson (81) at the airport in Romulus, MI on April 28, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Lions Legend Barry Sanders (20), Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs, and Lions Legend Calvin Johnson (81) at the airport in Romulus, MI on April 28, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
18 / 64

Lions Legend Barry Sanders (20), Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs, and Lions Legend Calvin Johnson (81) at the airport in Romulus, MI on April 28, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs and Lions Legend Barry Sanders (20) at the airport in Romulus, MI on April 28, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
19 / 64

Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs and Lions Legend Barry Sanders (20) at the airport in Romulus, MI on April 28, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs and Lions Legend Calvin Johnson (81) at the airport in Romulus, MI on April 28, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
20 / 64

Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs and Lions Legend Calvin Johnson (81) at the airport in Romulus, MI on April 28, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Lions Legend Barry Sanders (20), Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell, and Lions Legend Calvin Johnson (81) at the airport in Romulus, MI on April 28, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
21 / 64

Lions Legend Barry Sanders (20), Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell, and Lions Legend Calvin Johnson (81) at the airport in Romulus, MI on April 28, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell and Lions Legend Calvin Johnson (81) at the airport in Romulus, MI on April 28, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
22 / 64

Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell and Lions Legend Calvin Johnson (81) at the airport in Romulus, MI on April 28, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Lions Legend Barry Sanders (20) and Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell at the airport in Romulus, MI on April 28, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
23 / 64

Lions Legend Barry Sanders (20) and Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell at the airport in Romulus, MI on April 28, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Assistant, Player Personnel and Football Administration Elizabeth Laux, Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs, and Lions Legend Barry Sanders (20), at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on April 28, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
24 / 64

Detroit Lions Assistant, Player Personnel and Football Administration Elizabeth Laux, Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs, and Lions Legend Barry Sanders (20), at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on April 28, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on April 28, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
25 / 64

Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on April 28, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs and Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on April 28, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
26 / 64

Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs and Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on April 28, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions General Manager and Executive Vice President Brad Holmes and Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on April 28, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
27 / 64

Detroit Lions General Manager and Executive Vice President Brad Holmes and Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on April 28, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs and Detroit Lions President and CEO Rod Wood at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on April 28, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
28 / 64

Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs and Detroit Lions President and CEO Rod Wood at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on April 28, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions General Manager and Executive Vice President Brad Holmes, Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell, Detroit Lions President and CEO Rod Wood, and Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on April 28, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
29 / 64

Detroit Lions General Manager and Executive Vice President Brad Holmes, Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell, Detroit Lions President and CEO Rod Wood, and Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on April 28, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on April 28, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
30 / 64

Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on April 28, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell and Detroit Lions General Manager and Executive Vice President Brad Holmes at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on April 28, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
31 / 64

Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell and Detroit Lions General Manager and Executive Vice President Brad Holmes at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on April 28, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell, Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell, and Detroit Lions General Manager and Executive Vice President Brad Holmes at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on April 28, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
32 / 64

Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell, Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell, and Detroit Lions General Manager and Executive Vice President Brad Holmes at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on April 28, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell and Detroit Lions Linebackers Coach Kelvin Sheppard at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on April 28, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
33 / 64

Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell and Detroit Lions Linebackers Coach Kelvin Sheppard at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on April 28, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell, Detroit Lions Assistant Linebackers Coach Shaun Dion Hamilton, Detroit Lions Cornerbacks Coach Dre Bly, and Detroit Lions Defensive Coordinator Aaron Glenn at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on April 28, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
34 / 64

Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell, Detroit Lions Assistant Linebackers Coach Shaun Dion Hamilton, Detroit Lions Cornerbacks Coach Dre Bly, and Detroit Lions Defensive Coordinator Aaron Glenn at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on April 28, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs meets Detroit Lions Principal Owner and Chair Sheila Hamp at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on April 28, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
35 / 64

Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs meets Detroit Lions Principal Owner and Chair Sheila Hamp at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on April 28, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell meets Detroit Lions Principal Owner and Chair Sheila Hamp at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on April 28, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
36 / 64

Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell meets Detroit Lions Principal Owner and Chair Sheila Hamp at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on April 28, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on April 28, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
37 / 64

Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on April 28, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Passing Game Coordinator Tanner Engstrand, Detroit Lions Tight Ends Coach Steve Heiden, and Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on April 28, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
38 / 64

Detroit Lions Passing Game Coordinator Tanner Engstrand, Detroit Lions Tight Ends Coach Steve Heiden, and Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on April 28, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Offensive Coordinator Ben Johnson and Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on April 28, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
39 / 64

Detroit Lions Offensive Coordinator Ben Johnson and Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on April 28, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Offensive Coordinator Ben Johnson and Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on April 28, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
40 / 64

Detroit Lions Offensive Coordinator Ben Johnson and Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on April 28, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Assistant Head Coach/Running Backs Coach Scottie Montgomery and Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on April 28, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
41 / 64

Detroit Lions Assistant Head Coach/Running Backs Coach Scottie Montgomery and Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on April 28, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on April 28, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
42 / 64

Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on April 28, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on April 28, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
43 / 64

Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on April 28, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell and Detroit Lions Defensive Coordinator Aaron Glenn at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on April 28, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
44 / 64

Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell and Detroit Lions Defensive Coordinator Aaron Glenn at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on April 28, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell and Detroit Lions Head Strength and Conditioning Coach Josh Schuler at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on April 28, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
45 / 64

Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell and Detroit Lions Head Strength and Conditioning Coach Josh Schuler at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on April 28, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on April 28, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
46 / 64

Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on April 28, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on April 28, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
47 / 64

Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on April 28, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on April 28, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
48 / 64

Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on April 28, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell and Detroit Lions Head Strength and Conditioning Coach Josh Schuler at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on April 28, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
49 / 64

Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell and Detroit Lions Head Strength and Conditioning Coach Josh Schuler at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on April 28, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on April 28, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
50 / 64

Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on April 28, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on April 28, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
51 / 64

Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on April 28, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs and Detroit Lions Director of Sports Performance Mike Clark at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on April 28, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
52 / 64

Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs and Detroit Lions Director of Sports Performance Mike Clark at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on April 28, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs and Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on April 28, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
53 / 64

Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs and Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on April 28, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on April 28, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
54 / 64

Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on April 28, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on April 28, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
55 / 64

Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on April 28, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell, Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs, Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell, and Detroit Lions General Manager and Executive Vice President Brad Holmes at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on April 28, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
56 / 64

Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell, Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs, Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell, and Detroit Lions General Manager and Executive Vice President Brad Holmes at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on April 28, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs speaks to the media at a press conference at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on April 28, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
57 / 64

Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs speaks to the media at a press conference at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on April 28, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs speaks to the media at a press conference at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on April 28, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
58 / 64

Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs speaks to the media at a press conference at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on April 28, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell speaks to the media at a press conference at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on April 28, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
59 / 64

Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell speaks to the media at a press conference at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on April 28, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell speaks to the media at a press conference at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on April 28, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
60 / 64

Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell speaks to the media at a press conference at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on April 28, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on April 28, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
61 / 64

Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on April 28, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on April 28, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
62 / 64

Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on April 28, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on April 28, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
63 / 64

Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on April 28, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on April 28, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
64 / 64

Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on April 28, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

"There was some interest there and throughout this whole process," Sorsdal said via Zoom of his pre-draft interactions with the Lions. "At my pro day I met with an area scout. It just kind of happened from there. I had a handful of calls with (offensive line) coach (Hank) Fraley and others and I'm here so I'm excited."

Sorsdal could project as a guard at the NFL level with shorter than desired arms (33 inches) and hands (10) for a tackle. He's a plus athlete for his size and could look to compete with Halapoulivaati Vaitai and Graham Glasgow for playing time at right guard.

"I think one of my strengths is that I learn and I love to learn," Sorsdal said. "So coming into a room with Penei Sewell and all those guys it's a dream come true. I'm just excited to work."

Related Content

news

TWENTYMAN: 10 prospects who could interest Lions on Day 3

Tim Twentyman takes a look at 10 prospects that could interest the Detroit Lions on Day 3 of the 2023 NFL Draft.

news

A CLOSER LOOK: Defensive tackle Brodric Martin

Tim Twentyman and Mike O'Hara share their thoughts on the Detroit Lions' third-round selection of defensive tackle Brodric Martin.

news

Lions trade up, draft defensive tackle Brodric Martin

With the 96th overall pick, the Detroit Lions select defensive tackle Brodric Martin.

news

A CLOSER LOOK: Quarterback Hendon Hooker

Tim Twentyman and Mike O'Hara share their thoughts on the Detroit Lions' third-round selection of quarterback Hendon Hooker.

news

Lions trade down, draft quarterback Hendon Hooker

With the 68th overall pick, the Detroit Lions select quarterback Hendon Hooker.

news

A CLOSER LOOK: Defensive back Brian Branch

Tim Twentyman and Mike O'Hara share their thoughts on the Detroit Lions' second-round selection of defensive back Brian Branch.

news

A CLOSER LOOK: Tight end Sam LaPorta

Tim Twentyman and Mike O'Hara share their thoughts on the Detroit Lions' second-round selection of tight end Sam LaPorta.

news

Lions trade up, draft defensive back Brian Branch

With the 45th overall pick, the Detroit Lions select defensive back Brian Branch.

news

Lions draft tight end Sam LaPorta

With the 34th overall pick, the Detroit Lions select tight end Sam LaPorta.

news

Campbell excited to be in Detroit after clicking with Lions in Combine meeting

Linebacker Jack Campbell is excited to be in Detroit after clicking with the Lions in his formal Combine interview.

news

MOCK DRAFT WATCH: Second and third rounds

Tim Twentyman takes a look at who the experts have the Detroit Lions selecting in the second and third rounds of the 2023 NFL Draft.

Advertising