Lions draft offensive lineman Colby Sorsdal

With the first of two Day 3 picks in the NFL Draft, the Detroit Lions selected William & Mary offensive lineman Colby Sorsdal in the fifth round with pick No. 152 overall.

Sorsdal (6-5, 304) was a five-year starter at right tackle for William & Mary. He was a team captain in 2022 and helped William & Mary rank third nationally in rushing (265.8) and fourth in fewest sacks allowed per game (0.77). Behind one of the best offensive line units in the country, the Tribe went 11-2 and won the CAA Conference Championship for the first time since 2015.