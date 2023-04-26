MOCK DRAFT WATCH: Final predictions

Jason McIntyre, FOX Sports

Devon Witherspoon, CB, Illinois (No. 6)

Why: I had the Lions getting Witherspoon at 18 in the last mock draft, but multiple reports indicate he won't be there when Detroit's second first-round pick is up, and the Lions are enamored with his toughness.

Myles Murphy, EDGE, Clemson (No. 18)

Why: The Lions smashed the draft last year, and getting two top-20 picks is a huge win. This feels like a luxury selection, and I wouldn't rule out a tight end after trading away T.J. Hockenson.

Pat Leonard, NY Daily News

Will Anderson Jr., EDGE, Alabama (No. 6)

Why: Dan Campbell's defense surrendered the most yards in the league last season. This could be a corner, too. But GM Brad Holmes can't pass on Anderson if he's still on the board.

Quentin Johnston, WR, TCU (No. 18)

Why: The Lions just cut WR Quintez Cephus due to a season-long gambling suspension and lost 2022 first-round pick Jameson Williams for six games.

Nate Davis, USA Today

Devon Witherspoon, CB, Illinois (No. 6)

Why: A defense that ranked dead last in 2022 and just dumped disappointing CB Jeff Okudah seems like a perfect home for a tough-as-nails defensive back like Witherspoon, who's not afraid to stick his nose in the backfield when he's not disrupting opposing passing attacks – the All-Big Ten performer breaking up 23 passes over the past two seasons.

Calijah Kancey, DT, Pittsburgh (No. 18)

Why: When you think undersized Pitt interior D-linemen who live behind the line of scrimmage ... OK, OK, let's not saddle Kancey with the Aaron Donald comparison. But let's celebrate the 6-1, 281-pounder who dropped a 4.67-second 40 at the combine after posting 14½ sacks and 27½ TFLs for the Panthers over the past two years combined.

SBNation Staff

Jalen Carter , DT, Georgia (No. 6)

Why: Carter was viewed as a consensus top-five pick in the draft before character concerns started popping up in the wake of his reckless driving charge. It's hard to know how much stock to put into those off-field red flags without speaking to him, but I'll just go by the tape, which shows the type of dominant force on the interior defensive line that doesn't come around every year.

Nolan Smith, LB, Georgia (No. 18)

Why: Detroit knows how it wants to play: getting after opponents with a ferocious pass rush. Smith gives Dan Campbell another weapon to unleash: while he's a bit undersized, Smith has elite speed and agility to put pressure on the QB.

Steve Serby, NY Post

Devon Witherspoon, CB, Illinois (No. 6)

Why: GM Brad Holmes gets coach Dan Campbell a feisty replacement and perfect culture fit for defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn to replace Jeff Okudah.

Michael Mayer, TE, Notre Dame (No. 18)

Why: Head coach Dan Campbell played the position and lands the most complete TE to make up for trading T.J. Hockenson to the Vikings.

Vinnie Iyer, Sporting News

Christian Gonzalez, CB, Oregon (No. 6)

Why: Gonzalez's size-speed-ballhawk combination is hard to ignore to flip a group into a complete strength.

Bijan Robinson, RB, Texas (No. 18)