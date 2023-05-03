TWENTYMAN: 5 takeaways from 2023 NFL Draft

3. BACKUP PLAN AT QUARTERBACK

Holmes said he didn't do a good enough job addressing the quarterback room behind Jared Goff his first two seasons with other roster areas needing attention first. Now he believes the roster is at a point where shoring up that room was in the plan this offseason.

The team re-signed Nate Sudfeld and reportedly offered free agent Teddy Bridgewater a contract. Now Hendon Hooker is in the mix coming out of the draft.

Hooker likely fell to the third round due to the ACL injury he suffered in November. The 2023 season might be a medical redshirt for Hooker (there's a chance we could see him on the practice field the second half of this season), but he'll have a chance to compete for a backup role or more starting in 2024.

4. BRANCH MIGHT BE BIGGEST DAY 2 STEAL

Branch was projected to be a first-round pick, but the Lions were able to move up in the second round to select the versatile Alabama defensive back No. 45 overall.

Branch predominantly lined up in the slot but he also played on the back end at safety and matched up with tight ends. It's a crowded Lions secondary after the additions made in free agency, but Branch can do a lot of different things and can be deployed as a moveable matchup piece with his skillset.