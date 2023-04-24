Draft Coverage

Lions 2023 NFL Draft order: All rounds & picks

Apr 24, 2023 at 11:59 AM
twentyman
Tim Twentyman

Senior Writer

Detroit Lions general manager Brad Holmes said right after the season concluded one of his biggest offseason priorities was adding talent and depth to Detroit's 32nd ranked defense. Adding players like safety/cornerback C.J. Gardner-Johnson, cornerback Cam Sutton and cornerback Emmanuel Moseley, plus the re-signing of some other key players, has improved that side of the ball.

He now has his sights set on his third NFL Draft with the No. 6 overall pick at his disposal, along with nine total picks and five picks in the top 81.

"We just remain confident in our process," Holmes said at last month's Annual League Meetings. "I say all the time: We'll surrender the results to our process, and so far, we've gotten good results. So, the process, our culture is numero uno for us, and so far, so good."

The Lions have two selections in the first round for the second consecutive draft, two more in the second round, one in the third, two in the fifth and two picks in the sixth round.

"We always say we're going to take the best football player for us, we don't have a depth chart in our draft room," Holmes said. "I just think you can make a lot of mistakes with that. I've been in regimes in the past that have a depth chart in the draft room, and I've just never been a fan of that.

"I think everything we've done out of free agency; I think we're in a better position to just take the best player available, and add the right football players."

Here's a look at Detroit's nine draft picks for 2023:

  • Round 1, Pick 6 from Rams
  • Round 1, Pick 18
  • Round 2, Pick 17 (48th overall)
  • Round 2, Pick 24 (55) from Vikings
  • Round 3, Pick 18 (81)
  • Round 5, Pick 18 (152)
  • Round 5, Pick 25 (159) from Falcons
  • Round 6, Pick 6 (183) from Broncos
  • Round 6, Pick 17 (194)

