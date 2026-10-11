RECAP: Lions at Cardinals

Recap: The Detroit Lions needed a bounce-back performance in the desert Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals to gain momentum heading into next week's bye. That's exactly what they got with all three phases playing a big role in a 45-21 win.
Detroit's defense forced five Cardinals three-and-outs in the first half after allowing an opening drive touchdown to give the Lions' offense a chance to build a lead.
After a slow start with punts on their first three possessions, Detroit's offense took advantage of the defense's stingy play as they got it rolling, scoring six touchdowns and a field goal on their next seven possessions.
Special teams played their part too, coming up with a couple big punt returns from wide receivers Tom Kennedy and Amon-Ra St. Brown, while Jake Bates remained perfect kicking field goals and extra points on the year (7-for-7 on field goals, 14-for-14 extra points).
It was a complete team effort Sunday in Arizona, helping Detroit improve to 3-2 on the season as they head to their Week 6 bye.
View photos from the Detroit Lions at Arizona Cardinals game at State Farm Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 11 in Glendale.
Wide receiver Jameson Williams recorded an eight-yard touchdown on a 4th & 4 play in the second quarter and got behind the defense for a 39-yard touchdown in the third quarter. It was his first-career game with multiple receiving touchdowns. He now has 12 career touchdown receptions of 35-plus yards, the fifth most in team history.
Tight end Sam LaPorta had a 38-yard touchdown reception on a 4th & 1 play and finished with 88 receiving yards on five catches. Jahmyr Gibbs had two touchdown runs (3 yards, 1 yard) and quarterback Jared Goff also had a one-yard touchdown run in the contest.
Gibbs finished with 151 rushing yards, his 12th career 100-yard rushing performance. He also chipped in five receptions for 56 yards to reach over 200 scrimmage yards in the contest. He passed Barry Sanders for the most touchdowns (57) by a player under 25 years old in NFL history.
Rookie cornerback Keith Abney II made his first career start at safety and recorded his first career interception. DJ Wonnum had two sacks, Derrick Barnes had another, Aidan Hutchinson and Malcolm Rodriguez shared one and Alim McNeill and Skyler Gill-Howard also shared one. This put the Lions at 20.0 sacks on the season, the most they've had through the first five games of a season in team history.
QB comparison: Goff had a terrific game, completing 19-of-30 passes for 271 yards and three touchdowns with no interceptions and a 125.8 passer rating. It's the fifth straight contest to begin the year Goff hasn't thrown an interception. He has 12 touchdowns and no interceptions on the season. He also had a touchdown run to account for four total touchdowns on the afternoon.
Cardinals quarterback Jacoby Brissett completed 29 of his 47 passes for 292 yards, three touchdowns and one interception for a 91.8 rating. He also rushed twice for 19 yards.
Big moment: Detroit's offense got off to a slow start, recording three-and-outs on their first three possessions. On their fourth offensive possession, the Lions faced a 4th & 3 at the Arizona 38-yard line. Lions head coach Dan Campbell needed a spark and went for it. Goff found LaPorta for a 12-yard gain and got 15 yards tacked on for a high hit, giving Detroit a first down at the Carolina 20-yard line.
Gibbs scored from one yard out three plays later, and Detroit's offense scored on their next seven possessions.
Key stat: The Lions rushed for 163 yards in the contest as a team. When they get over 100 yards rushing so far this season, it's been a recipe for success.
In Detroit's three wins, they've rushed for 165, 163 and 131 yards. In their two losses, opponents held them to 66 and 46 yards on the ground.
Injury report: Veteran linebacker Devin White started the game for the Lions' defense Sunday, but left in the first quarter with a forearm injury. He did not return.
Wide receiver and returner Tom Kennedy injured his knee in the second quarter returning a punt. He did not return to the game.
Up next: Week 6 bye