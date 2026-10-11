RECAP: Lions at Cardinals

Wide receiver Jameson Williams recorded an eight-yard touchdown on a 4th & 4 play in the second quarter and got behind the defense for a 39-yard touchdown in the third quarter. It was his first-career game with multiple receiving touchdowns. He now has 12 career touchdown receptions of 35-plus yards, the fifth most in team history.

Tight end Sam LaPorta had a 38-yard touchdown reception on a 4th & 1 play and finished with 88 receiving yards on five catches. Jahmyr Gibbs had two touchdown runs (3 yards, 1 yard) and quarterback Jared Goff also had a one-yard touchdown run in the contest.

Gibbs finished with 151 rushing yards, his 12th career 100-yard rushing performance. He also chipped in five receptions for 56 yards to reach over 200 scrimmage yards in the contest. He passed Barry Sanders for the most touchdowns (57) by a player under 25 years old in NFL history.