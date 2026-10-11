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RECAP: Lions at Cardinals

Oct 11, 2026 at 07:50 PM
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Tim Twentyman

Senior Writer

Recap: The Detroit Lions needed a bounce-back performance in the desert Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals to gain momentum heading into next week's bye. That's exactly what they got with all three phases playing a big role in a 45-21 win.

Detroit's defense forced five Cardinals three-and-outs in the first half after allowing an opening drive touchdown to give the Lions' offense a chance to build a lead.

After a slow start with punts on their first three possessions, Detroit's offense took advantage of the defense's stingy play as they got it rolling, scoring six touchdowns and a field goal on their next seven possessions.

Special teams played their part too, coming up with a couple big punt returns from wide receivers Tom Kennedy and Amon-Ra St. Brown, while Jake Bates remained perfect kicking field goals and extra points on the year (7-for-7 on field goals, 14-for-14 extra points).

It was a complete team effort Sunday in Arizona, helping Detroit improve to 3-2 on the season as they head to their Week 6 bye.

Lions at Cardinals Week 5 photos

View photos from the Detroit Lions at Arizona Cardinals game at State Farm Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 11 in Glendale.

Detroit Lions cornerback D.J. Reed (4) before an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions cornerback D.J. Reed (4) before an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions defensive lineman Skyler Gill-Howard (50) before an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions defensive lineman Skyler Gill-Howard (50) before an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa (18) before an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa (18) before an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) before an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) before an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) before an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) before an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions cornerback Khalil Dorsey (30) before an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions cornerback Khalil Dorsey (30) before an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) before an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) before an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) before an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) before an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions defensive back Christian Izien (5) before an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions defensive back Christian Izien (5) before an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions defensive lineman Skyler Gill-Howard (50) before an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions defensive lineman Skyler Gill-Howard (50) before an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) before an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) before an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) before an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) before an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) and Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) before an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) and Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) before an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions kicker Jake Bates (39) before an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions kicker Jake Bates (39) before an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) before an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) before an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell before an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell before an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions running back Jacob Saylors (25) during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions running back Jacob Saylors (25) during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson (97) during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson (97) during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions defensive lineman Alim McNeill (54) during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions defensive lineman Alim McNeill (54) during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions linebacker Devin White (45) during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions linebacker Devin White (45) during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions cornerback Khalil Dorsey (30) during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions cornerback Khalil Dorsey (30) during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions linebacker Jimmy Rolder (41) during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions linebacker Jimmy Rolder (41) during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55) during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55) during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions cornerback Keith Abney II (6) during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions cornerback Keith Abney II (6) during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46) during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46) during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions defensive lineman Skyler Gill-Howard (50) during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions defensive lineman Skyler Gill-Howard (50) during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions wide receiver Tom Kennedy (85) during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Tom Kennedy (85) during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) celebrates after a first down during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) celebrates after a first down during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) scores a touchdown during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) scores a touchdown during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) celebrates after a touchdown during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) celebrates after a touchdown during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) scores a touchdown during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) scores a touchdown during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) scores a touchdown during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) scores a touchdown during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) scores a touchdown during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) scores a touchdown during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) and Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) celebrate after scoring a touchdown during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) and Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) celebrate after scoring a touchdown during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions tight end Brock Wright (89) and Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) celebrate after scoring a touchdown during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions tight end Brock Wright (89) and Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) celebrate after scoring a touchdown during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) and Detroit Lions tight end Brock Wright (89) celebrate after scoring a touchdown during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) and Detroit Lions tight end Brock Wright (89) celebrate after scoring a touchdown during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58), Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14), Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) and Detroit Lions tight end Brock Wright (89) celebrate after scoring a touchdown during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58), Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14), Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) and Detroit Lions tight end Brock Wright (89) celebrate after scoring a touchdown during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14), Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58), Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) and Detroit Lions tight end Brock Wright (89) celebrate after scoring a touchdown during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14), Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58), Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) and Detroit Lions tight end Brock Wright (89) celebrate after scoring a touchdown during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions tight end Brock Wright (89) during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions tight end Brock Wright (89) during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) scores a touchdown during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) scores a touchdown during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) scores a touchdown during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) scores a touchdown during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions offensive lineman Juice Scruggs (70), Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) and Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) celebrate after a touchdown during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions offensive lineman Juice Scruggs (70), Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) and Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) celebrate after a touchdown during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) and Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) celebrate after a touchdown during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) and Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) celebrate after a touchdown during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions running back Jacob Saylors (25), Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1), Detroit Lions cornerback Keith Abney II (6) and Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) celebrate after an interception during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions running back Jacob Saylors (25), Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1), Detroit Lions cornerback Keith Abney II (6) and Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) celebrate after an interception during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions cornerback Keith Abney II (6) and Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) celebrate after an interception during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions cornerback Keith Abney II (6) and Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) celebrate after an interception during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions cornerback Keith Abney II (6) and Detroit Lions defensive back Jalen Mills (27) celebrate after an interception during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions cornerback Keith Abney II (6) and Detroit Lions defensive back Jalen Mills (27) celebrate after an interception during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions cornerback Keith Abney II (6), Detroit Lions defensive back Jalen Mills (27) and Detroit Lions cornerback Khalil Dorsey (30) celebrate after an interception during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions cornerback Keith Abney II (6), Detroit Lions defensive back Jalen Mills (27) and Detroit Lions cornerback Khalil Dorsey (30) celebrate after an interception during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions edge rusher DJ Wonnum (98) sacks Arizona Cardinals quarterback Jacoby Brissett during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions edge rusher DJ Wonnum (98) sacks Arizona Cardinals quarterback Jacoby Brissett during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions edge rusher DJ Wonnum (98) sacks Arizona Cardinals quarterback Jacoby Brissett during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions edge rusher DJ Wonnum (98) sacks Arizona Cardinals quarterback Jacoby Brissett during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions edge rusher DJ Wonnum (98) sacks Arizona Cardinals quarterback Jacoby Brissett during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions edge rusher DJ Wonnum (98) sacks Arizona Cardinals quarterback Jacoby Brissett during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55), Detroit Lions edge rusher DJ Wonnum (98), Detroit Lions edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson (97) and Detroit Lions defensive lineman Tyleik Williams (91) celebrate after a sack during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55), Detroit Lions edge rusher DJ Wonnum (98), Detroit Lions edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson (97) and Detroit Lions defensive lineman Tyleik Williams (91) celebrate after a sack during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55), Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46), Detroit Lions edge rusher DJ Wonnum (98) and Detroit Lions defensive lineman Tyleik Williams (91) celebrate after a sack during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55), Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46), Detroit Lions edge rusher DJ Wonnum (98) and Detroit Lions defensive lineman Tyleik Williams (91) celebrate after a sack during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions edge rusher DJ Wonnum (98) celebrates after a sack during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions edge rusher DJ Wonnum (98) celebrates after a sack during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions kicker Jake Bates (39) kicks a field goal during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions kicker Jake Bates (39) kicks a field goal during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions linebacker Trevor Nowaske (53) during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions linebacker Trevor Nowaske (53) during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson (97) during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson (97) during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions edge rusher DJ Wonnum (98) sacks Arizona Cardinals quarterback Jacoby Brissett during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions edge rusher DJ Wonnum (98) sacks Arizona Cardinals quarterback Jacoby Brissett during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions edge rusher DJ Wonnum (98) sacks Arizona Cardinals quarterback Jacoby Brissett during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions edge rusher DJ Wonnum (98) sacks Arizona Cardinals quarterback Jacoby Brissett during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions edge rusher DJ Wonnum (98) sacks Arizona Cardinals quarterback Jacoby Brissett during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions edge rusher DJ Wonnum (98) sacks Arizona Cardinals quarterback Jacoby Brissett during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson (97) and Detroit Lions edge rusher DJ Wonnum (98) celebrate after a sack during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson (97) and Detroit Lions edge rusher DJ Wonnum (98) celebrate after a sack during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Keith Abney II (6) makes an interception during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions cornerback Keith Abney II (6) makes an interception during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Keith Abney II (6) makes an interception during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions cornerback Keith Abney II (6) makes an interception during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Keith Abney II (6) celebrates after an interception during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions cornerback Keith Abney II (6) celebrates after an interception during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Skyler Gill-Howard (50) and Detroit Lions defensive lineman Alim McNeill (54) sack Arizona Cardinals quarterback Jacoby Brissett during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions defensive lineman Skyler Gill-Howard (50) and Detroit Lions defensive lineman Alim McNeill (54) sack Arizona Cardinals quarterback Jacoby Brissett during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Skyler Gill-Howard (50) and Detroit Lions defensive lineman Alim McNeill (54) sack Arizona Cardinals quarterback Jacoby Brissett during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions defensive lineman Skyler Gill-Howard (50) and Detroit Lions defensive lineman Alim McNeill (54) sack Arizona Cardinals quarterback Jacoby Brissett during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Alim McNeill (54) celebrates after a sack during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions defensive lineman Alim McNeill (54) celebrates after a sack during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions offensive lineman Christian Mahogany (73), Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) and Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions offensive lineman Christian Mahogany (73), Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) and Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) scores a touchdown during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) scores a touchdown during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) scores a touchdown during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) scores a touchdown during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) scores a touchdown during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) scores a touchdown during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) celebrates after a touchdown during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) celebrates after a touchdown during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) celebrates after a touchdown during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) celebrates after a touchdown during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) celebrates after a touchdown during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) celebrates after a touchdown during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) and Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) and Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) scores a touchdown during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) scores a touchdown during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) and Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) celebrate after a touchdown during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) and Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) celebrate after a touchdown during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) and Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) celebrate after a touchdown during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) and Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) celebrate after a touchdown during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) and Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) celebrate after a touchdown during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) and Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) celebrate after a touchdown during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) and Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) celebrate after a touchdown during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) and Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) celebrate after a touchdown during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions offensive lineman Christian Mahogany (73) and Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) celebrate after a touchdown during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions offensive lineman Christian Mahogany (73) and Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) celebrate after a touchdown during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson (97) and Detroit Lions linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez (44) sack Arizona Cardinals quarterback Jacoby Brissett during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson (97) and Detroit Lions linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez (44) sack Arizona Cardinals quarterback Jacoby Brissett during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson (97) and Detroit Lions linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez (44) sack Arizona Cardinals quarterback Jacoby Brissett during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson (97) and Detroit Lions linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez (44) sack Arizona Cardinals quarterback Jacoby Brissett during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions edge rusher DJ Wonnum (98), Detroit Lions edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson (97), Detroit Lions linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez (44) and Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46) celebrate after a sack during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions edge rusher DJ Wonnum (98), Detroit Lions edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson (97), Detroit Lions linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez (44) and Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46) celebrate after a sack during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions edge rusher DJ Wonnum (98), Detroit Lions edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson (97), Detroit Lions defensive lineman Skyler Gill-Howard (50), Detroit Lions linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez (44) and Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46) celebrate after a sack during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions edge rusher DJ Wonnum (98), Detroit Lions edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson (97), Detroit Lions defensive lineman Skyler Gill-Howard (50), Detroit Lions linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez (44) and Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46) celebrate after a sack during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) and Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) celebrate after a touchdown during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) and Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) celebrate after a touchdown during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
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Wide receiver Jameson Williams recorded an eight-yard touchdown on a 4th & 4 play in the second quarter and got behind the defense for a 39-yard touchdown in the third quarter. It was his first-career game with multiple receiving touchdowns. He now has 12 career touchdown receptions of 35-plus yards, the fifth most in team history.

Tight end Sam LaPorta had a 38-yard touchdown reception on a 4th & 1 play and finished with 88 receiving yards on five catches. Jahmyr Gibbs had two touchdown runs (3 yards, 1 yard) and quarterback Jared Goff also had a one-yard touchdown run in the contest.

Gibbs finished with 151 rushing yards, his 12th career 100-yard rushing performance. He also chipped in five receptions for 56 yards to reach over 200 scrimmage yards in the contest. He passed Barry Sanders for the most touchdowns (57) by a player under 25 years old in NFL history.

Rookie cornerback Keith Abney II made his first career start at safety and recorded his first career interception. DJ Wonnum had two sacks, Derrick Barnes had another, Aidan Hutchinson and Malcolm Rodriguez shared one and Alim McNeill and Skyler Gill-Howard also shared one. This put the Lions at 20.0 sacks on the season, the most they've had through the first five games of a season in team history.

QB comparison: Goff had a terrific game, completing 19-of-30 passes for 271 yards and three touchdowns with no interceptions and a 125.8 passer rating. It's the fifth straight contest to begin the year Goff hasn't thrown an interception. He has 12 touchdowns and no interceptions on the season. He also had a touchdown run to account for four total touchdowns on the afternoon.

Cardinals quarterback Jacoby Brissett completed 29 of his 47 passes for 292 yards, three touchdowns and one interception for a 91.8 rating. He also rushed twice for 19 yards.

Big moment: Detroit's offense got off to a slow start, recording three-and-outs on their first three possessions. On their fourth offensive possession, the Lions faced a 4th & 3 at the Arizona 38-yard line. Lions head coach Dan Campbell needed a spark and went for it. Goff found LaPorta for a 12-yard gain and got 15 yards tacked on for a high hit, giving Detroit a first down at the Carolina 20-yard line.

Gibbs scored from one yard out three plays later, and Detroit's offense scored on their next seven possessions.

Key stat: The Lions rushed for 163 yards in the contest as a team. When they get over 100 yards rushing so far this season, it's been a recipe for success.

In Detroit's three wins, they've rushed for 165, 163 and 131 yards. In their two losses, opponents held them to 66 and 46 yards on the ground.

Injury report: Veteran linebacker Devin White started the game for the Lions' defense Sunday, but left in the first quarter with a forearm injury. He did not return.

Wide receiver and returner Tom Kennedy injured his knee in the second quarter returning a punt. He did not return to the game.

Up next: Week 6 bye

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