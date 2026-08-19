TWENTYMAN: Training camp Day 15 observations

NASCAR look: There was an obvious passing situation on a 3rd & long where defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard countered the offensive look with Moore, Hutchinson, DJ Wonnum and Skylar Gill-Howard as his defensive front. Gill-Howard has shown some pass-rush prowess from the interior and has earned more opportunities over the last week or so.

Walk-off win: One situation Wednesday was an end-of-game scenario where the offense was down 21-17 getting the ball back after a punt at their 44-yard line with 59 seconds on the clock. The big play on the drive for the offense came after a second-down sack by Moore, which put the offense in a 3rd & long. Goff hit St. Brown down the left seam for a 21-yard gain with rookie cornerback Keith Abney II in pretty good coverage. It was just a great throw and catch. The offense raced up to kill the clock at the 18-yard line with five seconds left.