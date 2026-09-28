KEY QUESTIONS: Who stood out to Campbell in Lions' win over Jets?

Head coach Dan Campbell spoke to the media Monday following Detroit's 31-24 win at Ford Field Sunday that improved the team's record to 2-1.

Here are all the key questions from Campbell's Monday press conference:

Who did Campbell want to single out Monday after watching the tape of Sunday's performance?

Offensively, Campbell mentioned running back Jahmyr Gibbs (164 total yards, 3 TD), quarterback Jared Goff (269 yards, 2 TD, 122.5 rating) and the entire offensive line for setting the tone early in Sunday's contest both in the run and pass games against a very good Jets defense.

Defensively, he pointed out safety Chuck Clark, who made the game-winning sack and forced fumble. He also mentioned linebacker Trevor Nowaske, who played 33 snaps on defense and 17 on special teams with four tackles and two special teams tackles.

"Nowaske just does everything right," Campbell said. "He's been doing that now for a while. He's a very disciplined player. He's grown a ton since he came here and just turned himself into a real solid player. He just does things right, man. Be where you're supposed to be when you're supposed to be there. That's him."

He also mentioned edge rusher DJ Wonnum, who had two sacks and two tackles for loss, taking advantage of his one-on-one opportunities opposite Aidan Hutchinson. Safety Christian Izien also got a shoutout for being all over the field. Izien had 11 tackles, including three tackles for loss.

"He's a football player and has a nose for the football," Campbell said of Izien.