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KEY QUESTIONS: Who stood out to Campbell in Lions' win over Jets?

Sep 28, 2026 at 05:30 PM
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Tim Twentyman

Senior Writer

Head coach Dan Campbell spoke to the media Monday following Detroit's 31-24 win at Ford Field Sunday that improved the team's record to 2-1.

Here are all the key questions from Campbell's Monday press conference:

Who did Campbell want to single out Monday after watching the tape of Sunday's performance?

Offensively, Campbell mentioned running back Jahmyr Gibbs (164 total yards, 3 TD), quarterback Jared Goff (269 yards, 2 TD, 122.5 rating) and the entire offensive line for setting the tone early in Sunday's contest both in the run and pass games against a very good Jets defense.

Defensively, he pointed out safety Chuck Clark, who made the game-winning sack and forced fumble. He also mentioned linebacker Trevor Nowaske, who played 33 snaps on defense and 17 on special teams with four tackles and two special teams tackles.

"Nowaske just does everything right," Campbell said. "He's been doing that now for a while. He's a very disciplined player. He's grown a ton since he came here and just turned himself into a real solid player. He just does things right, man. Be where you're supposed to be when you're supposed to be there. That's him."

He also mentioned edge rusher DJ Wonnum, who had two sacks and two tackles for loss, taking advantage of his one-on-one opportunities opposite Aidan Hutchinson. Safety Christian Izien also got a shoutout for being all over the field. Izien had 11 tackles, including three tackles for loss.

"He's a football player and has a nose for the football," Campbell said of Izien.

On special teams Campbell shouted out kickoff returner Jacob Saylors (44- and 37-yard returns) and rookies Jimmy Rolder and Eric O'Neill.

What did Campbell think of cornerback Ennis Rakestraw Jr.’s first performance of the season?

"Rakestraw I thought showed up," he said. "He's going to get some more opportunities here."

Rakestraw mixed into the game for 23 snaps playing outside cornerback and had a tackle and a pass defended. He was thrown at four times and allowed one reception for six yards per Pro Football Focus statistics.

"I thought he showed up and that was promising," Campbell said.

Rakestraw could get even more reps Sunday when the Lions play at Carolina on Sunday Night Football.

How did Campbell grade the performance overall of the secondary?

The biggest difference between the Week 1 & 2 performances by the secondary and Sunday's performance against the Jets was the players were much better phase. There weren't coverage breaks or widespread communication issues like we saw the first couple games. Defenders were in position to make plays.

"Coverage was better," Campbell said. "We were stickier, but we lost a lot of one-on-ones. That's the next step. Now we're in phase. That's good. Now we have to win some of those. That's a step in the right direction. We can grow from there."

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Is Campbell concerned with the lack of explosives on offense?

Not really. He counted just four of them Sunday, but he has a veteran quarterback in Goff who will take the dump-off and move the chains if defenses play deep shell defense like the Jets did on Sunday.

Goff completed 78 percent of his passes for 269 yards with two touchdowns. Goff knows he has the kind of weapons that can take a five-yard throw and turn it into a 60-yard touchdown. He's fine with that and won't risk a bad decision forcing a big play.

Campbell said he wants to see the run game create more explosives if teams play them two deep to take away the big shots in the pass game.

Lions vs. Jets Week 3 photos

View photos from the New York Jets vs. Detroit Lions game at Ford Field on Sunday, Sept. 27 in Detroit.

Detroit Lions wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa (18) before an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa (18) before an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions cornerback Rock Ya-Sin (23) before an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions cornerback Rock Ya-Sin (23) before an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions cornerback Roger McCreary (21) before an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions cornerback Roger McCreary (21) before an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) before an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) before an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46) before an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46) before an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) before an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) before an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson (97) before an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson (97) before an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard and Detroit Lions cornerback D.J. Reed (4) before an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard and Detroit Lions cornerback D.J. Reed (4) before an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa (18) before an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa (18) before an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions cornerback D.J. Reed (4) before an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions cornerback D.J. Reed (4) before an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions punter Jack Fox (3) and Detroit Lions long snapper Hogan Hatten (49) before an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions punter Jack Fox (3) and Detroit Lions long snapper Hogan Hatten (49) before an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions cornerback Ennis Rakestraw Jr. (2) before an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions cornerback Ennis Rakestraw Jr. (2) before an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) before an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) before an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) before an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) before an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Lions Legend Calvin Johnson Jr. (81) and Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) before an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Lions Legend Calvin Johnson Jr. (81) and Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) before an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions defensive lineman Skyler Gill-Howard (50) before an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions defensive lineman Skyler Gill-Howard (50) before an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) before an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) before an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions cornerback Keith Abney II (6) before an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions cornerback Keith Abney II (6) before an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions defensive lineman Skyler Gill-Howard (50) before an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions defensive lineman Skyler Gill-Howard (50) before an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) and Lions Legend Barry Sanders (20) before an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) and Lions Legend Barry Sanders (20) before an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions kicker Jake Bates (39) before an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions kicker Jake Bates (39) before an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell before an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell before an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) before an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) before an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46), Detroit Lions linebacker Trevor Nowaske (53), and Detroit Lions linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez (44) before an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46), Detroit Lions linebacker Trevor Nowaske (53), and Detroit Lions linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez (44) before an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) before an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) before an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson (97) and Detroit Lions center Seth McLaughlin (65) before an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson (97) and Detroit Lions center Seth McLaughlin (65) before an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) before an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) before an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions cornerback D.J. Reed (4) before an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions cornerback D.J. Reed (4) before an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46) before an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46) before an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions defensive lineman Alim McNeill (54) before an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions defensive lineman Alim McNeill (54) before an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson (97) before an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson (97) before an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions cornerback Khalil Dorsey (30), Detroit Lions wide receiver Tay Martin (17), and Detroit Lions linebacker Amen Ogbongbemiga (57) during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions cornerback Khalil Dorsey (30), Detroit Lions wide receiver Tay Martin (17), and Detroit Lions linebacker Amen Ogbongbemiga (57) during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions tackle Blake Miller (76) during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions tackle Blake Miller (76) during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions linebacker Trevor Nowaske (53) and Detroit Lions linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez (44) during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions linebacker Trevor Nowaske (53) and Detroit Lions linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez (44) during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions offensive lineman Juice Scruggs (70) during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions offensive lineman Juice Scruggs (70) during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions defensive lineman Tyler Lacy (93) during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions defensive lineman Tyler Lacy (93) during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46) during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46) during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions cornerback Roger McCreary (21) during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions cornerback Roger McCreary (21) during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55) during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55) during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55) and Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46) during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55) and Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46) during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions cornerback D.J. Reed (4) during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions cornerback D.J. Reed (4) during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez (44) and Detroit Lions cornerback D.J. Reed (4) during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez (44) and Detroit Lions cornerback D.J. Reed (4) during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson (97) during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson (97) during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55) during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55) during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions linebacker Trevor Nowaske (53) during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions linebacker Trevor Nowaske (53) during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions linebacker Trevor Nowaske (53) during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions linebacker Trevor Nowaske (53) during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions edge rusher DJ Wonnum (98) celebrates after a sack during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions edge rusher DJ Wonnum (98) celebrates after a sack during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson (97) and Detroit Lions edge rusher DJ Wonnum (98) celebrate after a sack during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson (97) and Detroit Lions edge rusher DJ Wonnum (98) celebrate after a sack during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions wide receiver Tom Kennedy (85) during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Tom Kennedy (85) during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa (18) and Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa (18) and Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55) during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55) during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions cornerback Roger McCreary (21) and Detroit Lions cornerback D.J. Reed (4) during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions cornerback Roger McCreary (21) and Detroit Lions cornerback D.J. Reed (4) during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions cornerback Ennis Rakestraw Jr. (2) breaks up a pass during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions cornerback Ennis Rakestraw Jr. (2) breaks up a pass during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions safety Chuck Clark (36) during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions safety Chuck Clark (36) during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions safety Chuck Clark (36) and Detroit Lions cornerback Ennis Rakestraw Jr. (2) during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions safety Chuck Clark (36) and Detroit Lions cornerback Ennis Rakestraw Jr. (2) during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46) during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46) during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) and Detroit Lions offensive lineman Tate Ratledge (69) during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) and Detroit Lions offensive lineman Tate Ratledge (69) during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions tight end Brock Wright (89) during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions tight end Brock Wright (89) during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions wide receiver Tom Kennedy (85) during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Tom Kennedy (85) during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) and Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) and Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions offensive lineman Christian Mahogany (73) and Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions offensive lineman Christian Mahogany (73) and Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) and Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) and Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Sione Vaki (33) during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions running back Sione Vaki (33) during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions kicker Jake Bates (39) kicks a field goal during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions kicker Jake Bates (39) kicks a field goal during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tackle Blake Miller (76), Detroit Lions offensive lineman Tate Ratledge (69), Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16), Detroit Lions offensive lineman Juice Scruggs (70), and Detroit Lions offensive lineman Christian Mahogany (73) during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions tackle Blake Miller (76), Detroit Lions offensive lineman Tate Ratledge (69), Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16), Detroit Lions offensive lineman Juice Scruggs (70), and Detroit Lions offensive lineman Christian Mahogany (73) during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive back Christian Izien (5) during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions defensive back Christian Izien (5) during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive back Christian Izien (5) and Detroit Lions linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez (44) during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions defensive back Christian Izien (5) and Detroit Lions linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez (44) during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive back Christian Izien (5) during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions defensive back Christian Izien (5) during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Alim McNeill (54) during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions defensive lineman Alim McNeill (54) during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jacob Saylors (25) returns a kick during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions running back Jacob Saylors (25) returns a kick during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jacob Saylors (25), Detroit Lions linebacker Trevor Nowaske (53), and Detroit Lions wide receiver Tay Martin (17) celebrate after a kick return during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions running back Jacob Saylors (25), Detroit Lions linebacker Trevor Nowaske (53), and Detroit Lions wide receiver Tay Martin (17) celebrate after a kick return during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Trevor Nowaske (53) and Detroit Lions wide receiver Tay Martin (17) during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions linebacker Trevor Nowaske (53) and Detroit Lions wide receiver Tay Martin (17) during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jacob Saylors (25), Detroit Lions wide receiver Tay Martin (17), and Detroit Lions linebacker Trevor Nowaske (53) during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions running back Jacob Saylors (25), Detroit Lions wide receiver Tay Martin (17), and Detroit Lions linebacker Trevor Nowaske (53) during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa (18) during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa (18) during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa (18) during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa (18) during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa (18) during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa (18) during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions offensive lineman Christian Mahogany (73) during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions offensive lineman Christian Mahogany (73) during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions offensive lineman Tate Ratledge (69), Detroit Lions offensive lineman Juice Scruggs (70), Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16), and Detroit Lions offensive lineman Christian Mahogany (73) during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions offensive lineman Tate Ratledge (69), Detroit Lions offensive lineman Juice Scruggs (70), Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16), and Detroit Lions offensive lineman Christian Mahogany (73) during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) and Detroit Lions running backs coach Tashard Choice during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) and Detroit Lions running backs coach Tashard Choice during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) scores a touchdown during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) scores a touchdown during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) scores a touchdown during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) scores a touchdown during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) and Detroit Lions tackle Blake Miller (76) celebrate after a touchdown during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) and Detroit Lions tackle Blake Miller (76) celebrate after a touchdown during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) scores a touchdown during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) scores a touchdown during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) scores a touchdown during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) scores a touchdown during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) and Detroit Lions tackle Blake Miller (76) celebrate after a touchdown during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) and Detroit Lions tackle Blake Miller (76) celebrate after a touchdown during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14), Detroit Lions offensive lineman Tate Ratledge (69), Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0), and Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) celebrate after a touchdown during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14), Detroit Lions offensive lineman Tate Ratledge (69), Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0), and Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) celebrate after a touchdown during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) and Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) celebrate after a touchdown during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) and Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) celebrate after a touchdown during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions offensive lineman Tate Ratledge (69), Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16), Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14), and Detroit Lions offensive lineman Juice Scruggs (70) celebrate after a touchdown during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions offensive lineman Tate Ratledge (69), Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16), Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14), and Detroit Lions offensive lineman Juice Scruggs (70) celebrate after a touchdown during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) and Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) celebrate after a touchdown during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) and Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) celebrate after a touchdown during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16), Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0), and Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16), Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0), and Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) scores a touchdown during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) scores a touchdown during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) scores a touchdown during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) scores a touchdown during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa (18) and Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) celebrate after a touchdown during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa (18) and Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) celebrate after a touchdown during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) celebrates after a touchdown during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) celebrates after a touchdown during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) celebrates after a touchdown during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) celebrates after a touchdown during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) and Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) celebrate after a touchdown during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) and Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) celebrate after a touchdown during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) and Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) celebrate after a touchdown during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) and Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) celebrate after a touchdown during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) and Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) celebrate after a touchdown during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) and Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) celebrate after a touchdown during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14), Detroit Lions offensive lineman Christian Mahogany (73), Detroit Lions tackle Blake Miller (76), Detroit Lions offensive lineman Tate Ratledge (69), Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16), Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0), and Detroit Lions wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa (18) during a touchdown during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14), Detroit Lions offensive lineman Christian Mahogany (73), Detroit Lions tackle Blake Miller (76), Detroit Lions offensive lineman Tate Ratledge (69), Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16), Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0), and Detroit Lions wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa (18) during a touchdown during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Alim McNeill (54) sacks New York Jets quarterback Geno Smith (7) during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions defensive lineman Alim McNeill (54) sacks New York Jets quarterback Geno Smith (7) during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Alim McNeill (54) sacks New York Jets quarterback Geno Smith (7) during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions defensive lineman Alim McNeill (54) sacks New York Jets quarterback Geno Smith (7) during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions edge rusher DJ Wonnum (98) and Detroit Lions defensive lineman Alim McNeill (54) sack New York Jets quarterback Geno Smith (7) during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions edge rusher DJ Wonnum (98) and Detroit Lions defensive lineman Alim McNeill (54) sack New York Jets quarterback Geno Smith (7) during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Alim McNeill (54) and Detroit Lions edge rusher DJ Wonnum (98) celebrate after a sack during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions defensive lineman Alim McNeill (54) and Detroit Lions edge rusher DJ Wonnum (98) celebrate after a sack during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jacob Saylors (25) during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions running back Jacob Saylors (25) during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) and Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) and Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) and Detroit Lions offensive lineman Christian Mahogany (73) during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) and Detroit Lions offensive lineman Christian Mahogany (73) during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) scores a touchdown during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) scores a touchdown during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end Brock Wright (89), Detroit Lions offensive lineman Larry Borom (79), and Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) celebrate after a touchdown during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions tight end Brock Wright (89), Detroit Lions offensive lineman Larry Borom (79), and Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) celebrate after a touchdown during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) scores a touchdown during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) scores a touchdown during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) scores a touchdown during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) scores a touchdown during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) and Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) celebrate after a touchdown during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) and Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) celebrate after a touchdown during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) scores a touchdown during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) scores a touchdown during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) scores a touchdown during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) scores a touchdown during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) scores a touchdown during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) scores a touchdown during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions edge rusher Eric O'Neill (66) during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions edge rusher Eric O'Neill (66) during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Sione Vaki (33) during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions running back Sione Vaki (33) during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) and Detroit Lions running back Sione Vaki (33) during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) and Detroit Lions running back Sione Vaki (33) during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end Brock Wright (89), Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0), and Detroit Lions offensive lineman Larry Borom (79) celebrate after a touchdown during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions tight end Brock Wright (89), Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0), and Detroit Lions offensive lineman Larry Borom (79) celebrate after a touchdown during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions kicker Jake Bates (39) kicks an extra point during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions kicker Jake Bates (39) kicks an extra point during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55) during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55) during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson (97) and Detroit Lions defensive lineman Skyler Gill-Howard (50) during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson (97) and Detroit Lions defensive lineman Skyler Gill-Howard (50) during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Sione Vaki (33) during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions running back Sione Vaki (33) during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Chuck Clark (36) during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions safety Chuck Clark (36) during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Ennis Rakestraw Jr. (2), Detroit Lions defensive back Christian Izien (5), and Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55) during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions cornerback Ennis Rakestraw Jr. (2), Detroit Lions defensive back Christian Izien (5), and Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55) during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson (97) during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson (97) during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) and Detroit Lions wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa (18) during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) and Detroit Lions wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa (18) during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa (18) during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa (18) during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa (18) during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa (18) during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) scores a touchdown during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) scores a touchdown during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) scores a touchdown during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) scores a touchdown during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87), Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0), and Detroit Lions wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa (18) celebrate after a touchdown during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87), Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0), and Detroit Lions wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa (18) celebrate after a touchdown during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions kicker Jake Bates (39) kicks an extra point during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions kicker Jake Bates (39) kicks an extra point during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Chuck Clark (36) strip sacks New York Jets quarterback Geno Smith (7) during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions safety Chuck Clark (36) strip sacks New York Jets quarterback Geno Smith (7) during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Chuck Clark (36) strip sacks New York Jets quarterback Geno Smith (7) during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions safety Chuck Clark (36) strip sacks New York Jets quarterback Geno Smith (7) during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46) recovers a fumble during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46) recovers a fumble during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46) recovers a fumble during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46) recovers a fumble during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46) recovers a fumble during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46) recovers a fumble during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46) recovers a fumble during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46) recovers a fumble during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
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What went wrong on the 4th & 1 try in the fourth quarter?

Campbell liked that there were no turnovers from his offense and no three-and-out drives, but he lamented the failed fourth-down try that could have potentially helped ice the game in the fourth quarter had the Lions converted and eventually scored.

"We have a chance to turn it into a two-score game possibly and we have to," Campbell said. "We have to be able to close that out and get that first down."

Campbell said they misidentified the defense and had an illegal formation penalty on the play. He vowed to clean that up.

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