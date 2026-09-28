KEY QUESTIONS: Who stood out to Campbell in Lions' win over Jets?

Head coach Dan Campbell spoke to the media Monday following Detroit's 31-24 win at Ford Field Sunday that improved the team's record to 2-1.
Here are all the key questions from Campbell's Monday press conference:
Who did Campbell want to single out Monday after watching the tape of Sunday's performance?
Offensively, Campbell mentioned running back Jahmyr Gibbs (164 total yards, 3 TD), quarterback Jared Goff (269 yards, 2 TD, 122.5 rating) and the entire offensive line for setting the tone early in Sunday's contest both in the run and pass games against a very good Jets defense.
Defensively, he pointed out safety Chuck Clark, who made the game-winning sack and forced fumble. He also mentioned linebacker Trevor Nowaske, who played 33 snaps on defense and 17 on special teams with four tackles and two special teams tackles.
"Nowaske just does everything right," Campbell said. "He's been doing that now for a while. He's a very disciplined player. He's grown a ton since he came here and just turned himself into a real solid player. He just does things right, man. Be where you're supposed to be when you're supposed to be there. That's him."
He also mentioned edge rusher DJ Wonnum, who had two sacks and two tackles for loss, taking advantage of his one-on-one opportunities opposite Aidan Hutchinson. Safety Christian Izien also got a shoutout for being all over the field. Izien had 11 tackles, including three tackles for loss.
"He's a football player and has a nose for the football," Campbell said of Izien.
On special teams Campbell shouted out kickoff returner Jacob Saylors (44- and 37-yard returns) and rookies Jimmy Rolder and Eric O'Neill.
What did Campbell think of cornerback Ennis Rakestraw Jr.’s first performance of the season?
"Rakestraw I thought showed up," he said. "He's going to get some more opportunities here."
Rakestraw mixed into the game for 23 snaps playing outside cornerback and had a tackle and a pass defended. He was thrown at four times and allowed one reception for six yards per Pro Football Focus statistics.
"I thought he showed up and that was promising," Campbell said.
Rakestraw could get even more reps Sunday when the Lions play at Carolina on Sunday Night Football.
How did Campbell grade the performance overall of the secondary?
The biggest difference between the Week 1 & 2 performances by the secondary and Sunday's performance against the Jets was the players were much better phase. There weren't coverage breaks or widespread communication issues like we saw the first couple games. Defenders were in position to make plays.
"Coverage was better," Campbell said. "We were stickier, but we lost a lot of one-on-ones. That's the next step. Now we're in phase. That's good. Now we have to win some of those. That's a step in the right direction. We can grow from there."
Is Campbell concerned with the lack of explosives on offense?
Not really. He counted just four of them Sunday, but he has a veteran quarterback in Goff who will take the dump-off and move the chains if defenses play deep shell defense like the Jets did on Sunday.
Goff completed 78 percent of his passes for 269 yards with two touchdowns. Goff knows he has the kind of weapons that can take a five-yard throw and turn it into a 60-yard touchdown. He's fine with that and won't risk a bad decision forcing a big play.
Campbell said he wants to see the run game create more explosives if teams play them two deep to take away the big shots in the pass game.
View photos from the New York Jets vs. Detroit Lions game at Ford Field on Sunday, Sept. 27 in Detroit.
What went wrong on the 4th & 1 try in the fourth quarter?
Campbell liked that there were no turnovers from his offense and no three-and-out drives, but he lamented the failed fourth-down try that could have potentially helped ice the game in the fourth quarter had the Lions converted and eventually scored.
"We have a chance to turn it into a two-score game possibly and we have to," Campbell said. "We have to be able to close that out and get that first down."
Campbell said they misidentified the defense and had an illegal formation penalty on the play. He vowed to clean that up.