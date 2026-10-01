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Week 4 opponent: What the Panthers are saying

Oct 01, 2026 at 07:00 AM
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Tim Twentyman

Senior Writer

What are the Carolina Panthers talking about ahead of Sunday night's Week 4 matchup against the Detroit Lions at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte? Let's find out:

1. Carolina has experienced a rash of injuries to start the season. Pro Bowl cornerback Jaycee Horn suffered a significant quad injury in the Panthers' 21-18 loss to the Browns in Week 3. Fellow cornerback Mike Jackson also left last week's contest with a groin injury. The Panthers placed both cornerbacks on Reserve/Injured Wednesday.

Linebacker Devin Lloyd (calf) and wide receiver Xavier Legette (knee) were both inactives last week, though Loyd said Monday he expects them to play this week. Guard Damien Lewis could miss this week with an elbow injury. The Panthers already lost wide receiver Chris Brazzell and outside linebacker Nic Scourton to season-ending injuries. Offensive tackles Ikem Ekwonu and Taylor Moton are both out indefinitely, along with defensive tackle Tershawn Wharton and running back Jonathon Brooks.

"Guys going down is definitely tough to overcome," Lloyd told panthers.com this week. "Guys have to step up. Next man mentality, and it's going to take everybody. It's going to take whoever is in the game to execute at the highest level. But yeah, it's next man mentality, for sure."

Meet the Opponent: Carolina Panthers

View photos of the starters for the Carolina Panthers.

Head coach: Dave Canales Offensive coordinator: Brad Idzik Defensive coordinator: Ejiro Evero Special teams coordinator: Tracy Smith (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)
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Head coach: Dave Canales

Offensive coordinator: Brad Idzik

Defensive coordinator: Ejiro Evero

Special teams coordinator: Tracy Smith

(AP Photo/Mike Stewart)

Mike Stewart/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
WR Tetairoa McMillan Backed up by Brycen Tremayne (AP Photo/Kirk Irwin)
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WR Tetairoa McMillan

Backed up by Brycen Tremayne

(AP Photo/Kirk Irwin)

Kirk Irwin/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
WR Jalen Coker (AP Photo/Danny Karnik)
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WR Jalen Coker

(AP Photo/Danny Karnik)

Danny Karnik/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
LT Rasheed Walker Backed up by Stone Forsythe and Albert Reese (AP Photo/Danny Karnik)
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LT Rasheed Walker

Backed up by Stone Forsythe and Albert Reese

(AP Photo/Danny Karnik)

Danny Karnik/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
LG Damien Lewis (AP Photo/Danny Karnik)
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LG Damien Lewis

(AP Photo/Danny Karnik)

Danny Karnik/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
C Luke Fortner Backed up by Sam Hecht (AP Photo/Danny Karnik)
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C Luke Fortner

Backed up by Sam Hecht

(AP Photo/Danny Karnik)

Danny Karnik/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
RG Robert Hunt Backed up by Corey Bullock (AP Photo/Danny Karnik)
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RG Robert Hunt

Backed up by Corey Bullock

(AP Photo/Danny Karnik)

Danny Karnik/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
RT Monroe Freeling Backed up by Stone Forsythe and Albert Reese (AP Photo/Danny Karnik)
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RT Monroe Freeling

Backed up by Stone Forsythe and Albert Reese

(AP Photo/Danny Karnik)

Danny Karnik/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
TE Tommy Tremble Backed up by Mitchell Evans, Darren Waller, Ja'Tavion Sanders and Feleipe Franks (AP Photo/Kirk Irwin)
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TE Tommy Tremble

Backed up by Mitchell Evans, Darren Waller, Ja'Tavion Sanders and Feleipe Franks

(AP Photo/Kirk Irwin)

Kirk Irwin/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
WR Xavier Legette Backed up by John Metchie III (AP Photo/Danny Karnik)
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WR Xavier Legette

Backed up by John Metchie III

(AP Photo/Danny Karnik)

Danny Karnik/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
QB Bryce Young Backed up by Kenny Pickett and Haynes King (AP Photo/Kirk Irwin)
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QB Bryce Young

Backed up by Kenny Pickett and Haynes King

(AP Photo/Kirk Irwin)

Kirk Irwin/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
RB Chuba Hubbard Backed up by Jonathan Brooks and AJ Dillon (AP Photo/Kirk Irwin)
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RB Chuba Hubbard

Backed up by Jonathan Brooks and AJ Dillon

(AP Photo/Kirk Irwin)

Kirk Irwin/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
DL Bobby Brown III Backed up by TeRah Edwards (AP Photo/Brian Westerholt)
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DL Bobby Brown III

Backed up by TeRah Edwards

(AP Photo/Brian Westerholt)

Brian Westerholt/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
DL Lee Hunter Backed up by Cam Jackson (AP Photo/David Richard)
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DL Lee Hunter

Backed up by Cam Jackson

(AP Photo/David Richard)

David Richard/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
DL Derrick Brown Backed up by Aaron Hall (AP Photo/Danny Karnik)
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DL Derrick Brown

Backed up by Aaron Hall

(AP Photo/Danny Karnik)

Danny Karnik/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
LB Patrick Jones II Backed up by Trevis Gipson and Thomas Incoom (AP Photo/Brian Westerholt)
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LB Patrick Jones II

Backed up by Trevis Gipson and Thomas Incoom

(AP Photo/Brian Westerholt)

Brian Westerholt/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
LB Devin Lloyd Backed up by Jackson Kuwatch and Tyrel Dodson (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)
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LB Devin Lloyd

Backed up by Jackson Kuwatch and Tyrel Dodson

(AP Photo/Mike Stewart)

Mike Stewart/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
LB Bobby Okereke Backed up by Claudin Cherelus (AP Photo/Danny Karnik)
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LB Bobby Okereke

Backed up by Claudin Cherelus

(AP Photo/Danny Karnik)

Danny Karnik/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
LB Jaelan Phillips Backed up by Princely Umanmielen (AP Photo/Danny Karnik)
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LB Jaelan Phillips

Backed up by Princely Umanmielen

(AP Photo/Danny Karnik)

Danny Karnik/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
CB Mike Jackson Backed up by Chau Smith-Wade and Akayleb Evans (AP Photo/Danny Karnik)
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CB Mike Jackson

Backed up by Chau Smith-Wade and Akayleb Evans

(AP Photo/Danny Karnik)

Danny Karnik/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
CB Jaycee Horn Backed up by Will Lee III (AP Photo/Danny Karnik)
21 / 27

CB Jaycee Horn

Backed up by Will Lee III

(AP Photo/Danny Karnik)

Danny Karnik/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
S Tre'von Moehrig Backed up by Zakee Wheatley (AP Photo/Danny Karnik)
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S Tre'von Moehrig

Backed up by Zakee Wheatley

(AP Photo/Danny Karnik)

Danny Karnik/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
S Nick Scott Backed up by Lathan Ransom (AP Photo/Danny Karnik)
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S Nick Scott

Backed up by Lathan Ransom

(AP Photo/Danny Karnik)

Danny Karnik/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
PR/KR John Metchie III Backed up by Xavier Legette and Chuba Hubbard (AP Photo/David Richard)
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PR/KR John Metchie III

Backed up by Xavier Legette and Chuba Hubbard

(AP Photo/David Richard)

David Richard/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
LS J.J. Jansen (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
25 / 27

LS J.J. Jansen

(AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
P/H Sam Martin (AP Photo/Erik S. Lesser)
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P/H Sam Martin

(AP Photo/Erik S. Lesser)

Erik S. Lesser/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
K Ryan Fitzgerald (AP Photo/Erik S. Lesser)
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K Ryan Fitzgerald

(AP Photo/Erik S. Lesser)

Erik S. Lesser/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
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2. The Panthers could turn to fourth-round rookie Will Lee III to replace Horn Sunday vs. Detroit. He was targeted a team-high seven times last week vs. Cleveland in 43 coverage snaps, allowing four receptions for 35 yards. He nearly had a diving interception. In three games Lee's been thrown at 18 times, giving up 11 receptions (61.1 percent) for 147 yards and no touchdowns, per Pro Football Focus statistics.

"I'm always going to say I'm ready," Lee said of a potential bigger role vs. Detroit. "That first game when we came out against the (Chicago) Bears, that's just rookie mistakes. Getting that little stuff out of the way. Just taking steps forward and progressing every week is my goal. I'm just going to go out there and do the best I can every week. I'm looking forward to it. Just being a rookie having a chance to go out there and showcase my talent."

Lee said three weeks into his first season he feels like the game is slowing down for him.

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3. What does Lloyd see as the biggest challenge for Carolina's defense facing Detroit Sunday? The Panthers' defense comes in 27th in points allowed (27.7), 26th in total defense (365.7), 32nd against the run (193.3) and fifth against the pass (172.3).

"Playmakers all across the field," he said of a Detroit offense that ranks top 10 in every major statistical category. "They are a tough team. Really well coached. I mean, everyone knows the superstars they have throughout the team, especially on offense. So, I know they're going to be a really good offense, really good test for us, and we're excited about that challenge."

4. Quarterback Bryce Young and the Panthers are the No. 1 passing offense in the NFL after Week 3, averaging 295.7 yards per game through the air. Young has thrown for 939 yards with seven touchdowns and two interceptions as he's off to a good start in his fourth season.

"He finished (last week) with some amazing throws," Panthers head coach Dave Canales said on the Panther Talk podcast on panthers.com this week.

5. Canales said he and his offensive coaches are in a deep dive right now trying to find ways to get their run game going. The Panthers currently average less than 100.0 yards per game on the ground (97.0). He said they're looking at some different concepts they want to lean into. He said it's important to find the identity of this year's offensive personnel in the run game sooner rather than later to create a better balance on offense.

He said they aren't going to stubbornly run the ball just to run it if it's not effective. Carolina's offense has found success throwing the football early in the season and he'll continue to ride the hot hand, if needed, but he does want to see more consistency in the run game starting Sunday vs. Detroit.

6. Panthers quarterback Bryce Young leads the No. 1 passing offense in the league heading into Week 4. He was asked about Detroit's defense and said Wednesday the thing that's stood out to him on film is just how many different looks defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard gives opponents. He talked about the flexibility of Detroit's fronts and personnel groupings as something the Panthers are trying to build a good offensive plan for.

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