Week 4 opponent: What the Panthers are saying

2. The Panthers could turn to fourth-round rookie Will Lee III to replace Horn Sunday vs. Detroit. He was targeted a team-high seven times last week vs. Cleveland in 43 coverage snaps, allowing four receptions for 35 yards. He nearly had a diving interception. In three games Lee's been thrown at 18 times, giving up 11 receptions (61.1 percent) for 147 yards and no touchdowns, per Pro Football Focus statistics.

"I'm always going to say I'm ready," Lee said of a potential bigger role vs. Detroit. "That first game when we came out against the (Chicago) Bears, that's just rookie mistakes. Getting that little stuff out of the way. Just taking steps forward and progressing every week is my goal. I'm just going to go out there and do the best I can every week. I'm looking forward to it. Just being a rookie having a chance to go out there and showcase my talent."