Week 4 opponent: What the Panthers are saying

What are the Carolina Panthers talking about ahead of Sunday night's Week 4 matchup against the Detroit Lions at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte? Let's find out:
1. Carolina has experienced a rash of injuries to start the season. Pro Bowl cornerback Jaycee Horn suffered a significant quad injury in the Panthers' 21-18 loss to the Browns in Week 3. Fellow cornerback Mike Jackson also left last week's contest with a groin injury. The Panthers placed both cornerbacks on Reserve/Injured Wednesday.
Linebacker Devin Lloyd (calf) and wide receiver Xavier Legette (knee) were both inactives last week, though Loyd said Monday he expects them to play this week. Guard Damien Lewis could miss this week with an elbow injury. The Panthers already lost wide receiver Chris Brazzell and outside linebacker Nic Scourton to season-ending injuries. Offensive tackles Ikem Ekwonu and Taylor Moton are both out indefinitely, along with defensive tackle Tershawn Wharton and running back Jonathon Brooks.
"Guys going down is definitely tough to overcome," Lloyd told panthers.com this week. "Guys have to step up. Next man mentality, and it's going to take everybody. It's going to take whoever is in the game to execute at the highest level. But yeah, it's next man mentality, for sure."
View photos of the starters for the Carolina Panthers.
2. The Panthers could turn to fourth-round rookie Will Lee III to replace Horn Sunday vs. Detroit. He was targeted a team-high seven times last week vs. Cleveland in 43 coverage snaps, allowing four receptions for 35 yards. He nearly had a diving interception. In three games Lee's been thrown at 18 times, giving up 11 receptions (61.1 percent) for 147 yards and no touchdowns, per Pro Football Focus statistics.
"I'm always going to say I'm ready," Lee said of a potential bigger role vs. Detroit. "That first game when we came out against the (Chicago) Bears, that's just rookie mistakes. Getting that little stuff out of the way. Just taking steps forward and progressing every week is my goal. I'm just going to go out there and do the best I can every week. I'm looking forward to it. Just being a rookie having a chance to go out there and showcase my talent."
Lee said three weeks into his first season he feels like the game is slowing down for him.
3. What does Lloyd see as the biggest challenge for Carolina's defense facing Detroit Sunday? The Panthers' defense comes in 27th in points allowed (27.7), 26th in total defense (365.7), 32nd against the run (193.3) and fifth against the pass (172.3).
"Playmakers all across the field," he said of a Detroit offense that ranks top 10 in every major statistical category. "They are a tough team. Really well coached. I mean, everyone knows the superstars they have throughout the team, especially on offense. So, I know they're going to be a really good offense, really good test for us, and we're excited about that challenge."
4. Quarterback Bryce Young and the Panthers are the No. 1 passing offense in the NFL after Week 3, averaging 295.7 yards per game through the air. Young has thrown for 939 yards with seven touchdowns and two interceptions as he's off to a good start in his fourth season.
"He finished (last week) with some amazing throws," Panthers head coach Dave Canales said on the Panther Talk podcast on panthers.com this week.
5. Canales said he and his offensive coaches are in a deep dive right now trying to find ways to get their run game going. The Panthers currently average less than 100.0 yards per game on the ground (97.0). He said they're looking at some different concepts they want to lean into. He said it's important to find the identity of this year's offensive personnel in the run game sooner rather than later to create a better balance on offense.
He said they aren't going to stubbornly run the ball just to run it if it's not effective. Carolina's offense has found success throwing the football early in the season and he'll continue to ride the hot hand, if needed, but he does want to see more consistency in the run game starting Sunday vs. Detroit.
6. Panthers quarterback Bryce Young leads the No. 1 passing offense in the league heading into Week 4. He was asked about Detroit's defense and said Wednesday the thing that's stood out to him on film is just how many different looks defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard gives opponents. He talked about the flexibility of Detroit's fronts and personnel groupings as something the Panthers are trying to build a good offensive plan for.