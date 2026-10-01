10 takeaways from Petzing, Sheppard & Fipp

6. One thing to watch Sunday night is Carolina's ability to get the ball on the ground in the kickoff game and give their coverage units some extra time to get down the field as returners corral the football. Add in potential wet conditions with the ball being able to skip around a little bit and Detroit's special teams returners will have to be very sound making sure they secure the football first.

7. Sheppard said he's trying to find more ways to get second-round pick Derrick Moore onto the field. Moore's rep count isn't high right now, having played just 44 snaps total on defense in three games.

"But who are you pulling off the field?" Sheppard said Thursday.

That's a good point. DJ Wonnum has played pretty good football to start the season. There has to be merit to why the Lions should play Moore more often moving forward, and it's on the rookie to force their hand with on-field production. Sheppard said he is confident that's coming with Moore.