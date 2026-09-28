TWENTYMAN: Week 3 observations

Secondary shakeup: Roger McCreary got the start opposite D.J. Reed at one outside cornerback spot, replacing Rock Ya-Sin, who started the first two games opposite Reed. In nickel packages, McCreary moved into the slot and Ennis Rakestraw Jr. played outside. Ya-Sin also worked into the game some. Christian Izien made his first start at safety alongside Chuck Clark.

Clark had the biggest play of the game for the defense with a strip sack of Jets quarterback Geno Smith to seal Detroit's 31-24 win late in the fourth quarter. Izien had 11 tackles, including three tackles for loss and a pass defended. Rakestraw defended a pass and played tight coverage most of the game. It wasn't perfect as Smith threw for 321 yards passing and three touchdowns, but it was better than Week 2 and the second half of Week 1. That's a step in the right direction.