NOTEBOOK: Lions' offensive line setting standard as a unit

"What's encouraging is we got Blake back in there and then Mahogany goes in there and both of those guys played well," Lions head coach Dan Campbell said.

"And the longer we can get them all to play together, the more growth is going to transpire. The longer that (Ratledge) and (Miller) play together, the better we're going to be. Juice (Scruggs) is settling in nicely at center. He's getting better. And so, to have those guys in there together and play the way they played, protection, run game, it's encouraging. And so, they're only going to get better. So, I like where they're at right now."

Sewell has been the anchor for that unit. He's been terrific to start this season after making the shift from right to left tackle. He delivered the NFL's best all-around offensive line performance in Week 3, pairing dominant run blocking with a flawless day in pass protection. Sewell earned a 91.8 PFF overall grade, the highest mark among all offensive linemen. He led the position in both run-blocking grade (93.0) and pass-blocking grade (90.3). He didn't allow a sack, hit, hurry or pressure across 37 pass-blocking snaps, and he won 100 percent of his pass-blocking reps, per PFF.