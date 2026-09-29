5 stats that stand out following Lions' Week 3 victory

2. Number: 21.1 percent

What it means: Jets quarterback Geno Smith produced a 21.1 completion percentage over expected on Sunday

Twentyman: After a tough game Week 2 for Detroit's back seven in Buffalo that saw free running receivers and communication issues, the Lions were much better in that regard Sunday vs. the Jets.

"You just want to know if you're going to get beat, it's because you're in phase," Campbell said after Sunday's game. "I'm there, guy made a play. And then eventually, we've got to make more plays than they make. But man, I thought we were where we were supposed to be today. And that was one of the things, man, be where you're supposed to be when you're supposed to be there and do it with urgency. And I thought we were there."