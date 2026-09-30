NFC NORTH: Where all four teams stand heading into Week 4

We are three weeks through the NFL season and beginning to get a clearer picture of what the four teams in the NFC North are all about.
It's still early and what the division looks like right now probably won't be what it looks like in December and January, but there are some definite storylines developing as the calendar creeps into October.
Here's a look at where the NFC North stands after three games:
MINNESOTA VIKINGS
2026 record: 3-0
Week 3 result: Minnesota 23, Tampa Bay 16
Next opponent: vs. Miami (0-3), Sunday, Oct. 4 at 4:05 p.m. (FOX)
3 headlines:
1. Minnesota trades J.J. McCarthy
The Vikings traded J.J. McCarthy to the New York Giants on Monday. Minnesota received a 2027 fifth-round pick from New York, who lost starting quarterback Jaxson Dart for the season in Week 2 with a knee injury. The Vikings drafted McCarthy 10th overall out of Michigan in 2024, but he lost the starting job this year to Kyler Murray and the backup job to veteran Carson Wentz. He'll look for a fresh start with the Giants.
2. Vikings' defense is formidable
Since halftime of the Week 1 game against the Packers, Minnesota's defense has allowed one touchdown in 31 possessions. The Vikings recorded 12 quarterback hits, seven passes defended and six sacks Sunday as the Bucs were 2-for-17 on third down and 0-for-2 on fourth down. This is a terrific Minnesota defense under coordinator Brian Flores.
3. Special teams add huge value
Myles Price had an 86-yard punt return touchdown against Tampa Bay, the first Vikings punt return touchdown since 2016. Kicker Will Reichard made all three field goals, including two from 50-plus. He has now made 26 consecutive field goals. It's been a really solid special teams unit in Minnesota to start the year.
Twentyman: All-Pro wide receiver Justin Jefferson left Sunday's game with an ankle injury and that's something to monitor moving forward. Jordan Addison stepped up in Jefferson's place with 90 receiving yards and a touchdown.
That's the theme to the Vikings' 3-0 start. Whatever they need to do to get a win, they find ways to get it from all three units.
DETROIT LIONS
2026 record: 2-1
Week 3 result: Detroit 31, New York Jets 24
Next opponent: at Carolina (1-2), Sunday, Oct. 4 at 8:20 p.m. (NBC)
3 headlines:
1. Is Jahmyr Gibbs the best RB in NFL?
Falcons fans in Atlanta would have something say about this, but it's a fun discussion to have. Gibbs, Bijan Robinson and Kenneth Walker in Kansas City all have an argument with how they've started the 2026 season. Gibbs is the first player in NFL history to produce at least 300 rushing yards with four rushing touchdowns and 150 receiving yards with two receiving touchdowns in a team's first three games.
2. Better job preventing explosives
Defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard spent seven minutes at the start of his Thursday press conference last week addressing the 23 explosive plays his unit allowed in the first two games of the season. Sheppard defines an explosive play as a 17-plus-yard pass or a 12-plus-yard run. His defense did a better job preventing those against the Jets with seven allowed on 61 defensive snaps.
3. QB Jared Goff playing lights out
Goff ranks third in touchdown passes (8), third in passer rating (116.1) and fifth in completion percentage (70.6) to begin the year. He's one of only three quarterbacks with at least 100 pass attempts without an interception. He's playing at an MVP level to start the season.
Twentyman: Detroit looked a lot better Sunday than they did 10 days earlier in Buffalo. That's important as teams continue figuring out what their identity is early in the season and what it will be throughout the course of the year.
CHICAGO BEARS
2026 record: 2-1
Week 3 result: Chicago 27, Philadelphia 7
Next opponent: vs. New York Jets (1-2), Sunday, Oct. 4 at 1 p.m. (FOX)
3 headlines:
1. Next man up mentality
Starting in place of injured quarterbacks Caleb Williams (hamstring) and Tyson Bagent (concussion), third-string quarterback Case Keenum, 38, completed 24-of-34 passes for 247 yards with two touchdowns and a 110.8 passer rating in the win over the Eagles Monday night. The 14-year NFL veteran also rushed for a touchdown in his first regular-season action since 2023.
2. Bears' defense is legit
Chicago's defense generated three takeaways, held Philadelphia quarterback Jalen Hurts to a 64.2 passer rating and held the Eagles' offense to just a 22.2 percent success rate on third down (2-of-9). The Bears' defense ranks seventh in the NFL after Week 3 in points allowed at just 17.7 per contest.
3. Surprising leading receiver
It's not Luther Burden III or Rome Odunze or last year's leading pass catcher Colston Loveland atop Chicago's receiving list after three weeks. It's former Lion Kalif Raymond, who caught six passes for 90 yards and a touchdown on Monday night. Raymond now has at least five catches in all three Bears contests this season and leads the team in receptions (19) and receiving yards (214). He's been a difference maker in the slot for Ben Johnson's offense.
Twentyman: That was a dominating win over the Eagles on Monday and a good way to respond after scoring just three points in a loss to Minnesota in Week 2 in sloppy conditions.
For how much love this Bears' offense gets under Johnson's tutelage, the defense has been the catalyst behind Chicago's 2-1 start. After leading the NFL in takeaways last year with 33, the Bears are currently third in that category this year with six. They've allowed just 16 points total the last two weeks.
GREEN BAY PACKERS
2026 record: 1-2
Week 3 result: Atlanta 35, Green Bay 14
Next opponent: at Tampa Bay (0-3), Sunday, Oct. 4 at 1 p.m. (FOX)
3 headlines:
1. Offensive line injuries
Two days after the Packers signed former Lions first-round pick Laken Tomlinson, they signed former Jets first-round pick Mekhi Becton to their practice squad. Green Bay has started three different players at left guard and lost starting right tackle Zach Bako-Bewele to a season-ending knee injury in Week 1. First-year starter and right guard Jacob Monk is also dealing with a quad injury.
2. Run game woes
The issues mentioned above with the offensive line along with the continued absence of Pro Bowl running back Josh Jacobs (Commissioner's Exempt List) have affected the Packers' offense. They've struggled running the ball, ranking last in the league in rushing yards per game (48.7).
3. Time to regroup
Playing on Thursday night has given Packers head coach Matt LaFleur and the Packers 10 days to try and figure out a way to play more consistent football in all three phases.
"We've got a couple extra days here, everybody's got to take a long hard look at themselves, and we've got to find solutions and just come back ready to work," LaFleur told packers.com. "We're going to all work together to try to fix this thing. It's three games in, certainly we're nowhere near where we need to be, and there's a lot of ball left in front of us."
Twentyman: LaFleur started his postgame press conference after the loss to Atlanta last Thursday night by admitting it was a humbling night. The loss dropped Green Bay to 1-2 for the first time in LaFleur's tenure as head coach.
"It was a butt-whoopin," he said.
After taking a 7-0 lead, the Falcons scored the next 27 points and put the game away. Green Bay is trying to navigate through suspensions, injuries and inconsistent play, and LaFleur and his staff need to start finding answers before they dig themselves too big a hole to climb out of.