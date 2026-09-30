NFC NORTH: Where all four teams stand heading into Week 4

We are three weeks through the NFL season and beginning to get a clearer picture of what the four teams in the NFC North are all about.

It's still early and what the division looks like right now probably won't be what it looks like in December and January, but there are some definite storylines developing as the calendar creeps into October.

Here's a look at where the NFC North stands after three games:

MINNESOTA VIKINGS

2026 record: 3-0

Week 3 result: Minnesota 23, Tampa Bay 16

Next opponent: vs. Miami (0-3), Sunday, Oct. 4 at 4:05 p.m. (FOX)

3 headlines:

1. Minnesota trades J.J. McCarthy

The Vikings traded J.J. McCarthy to the New York Giants on Monday. Minnesota received a 2027 fifth-round pick from New York, who lost starting quarterback Jaxson Dart for the season in Week 2 with a knee injury. The Vikings drafted McCarthy 10th overall out of Michigan in 2024, but he lost the starting job this year to Kyler Murray and the backup job to veteran Carson Wentz. He'll look for a fresh start with the Giants.

2. Vikings' defense is formidable

Since halftime of the Week 1 game against the Packers, Minnesota's defense has allowed one touchdown in 31 possessions. The Vikings recorded 12 quarterback hits, seven passes defended and six sacks Sunday as the Bucs were 2-for-17 on third down and 0-for-2 on fourth down. This is a terrific Minnesota defense under coordinator Brian Flores.

3. Special teams add huge value

Myles Price had an 86-yard punt return touchdown against Tampa Bay, the first Vikings punt return touchdown since 2016. Kicker Will Reichard made all three field goals, including two from 50-plus. He has now made 26 consecutive field goals. It's been a really solid special teams unit in Minnesota to start the year.

Twentyman: All-Pro wide receiver Justin Jefferson left Sunday's game with an ankle injury and that's something to monitor moving forward. Jordan Addison stepped up in Jefferson's place with 90 receiving yards and a touchdown.