Camp Notes: Lions glad 'game-wrecker' Hutchinson is on their side

There is a phrase that's developed out on the practice field at the Meijer Performance Center known as 'the Hutch rule.'
All-Pro edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson has looked terrific in camp. It's probably the best camp he's had since joining the league in 2022. He wins a lot of rushes in team periods from both sides of the line, and the Hutch rule was developed to let the offense finish a rep and quarterback Jared Goff finish a throw despite Hutchinson having what would be a clear sack on the play if he was allowed to contact the quarterback.
"What I do is if I don't blow (the whistle), it's obvious and I'll just tell him, 'Hey, that's a good job or that's a sack,' But, sometimes I don't just for the sake of the drill. You kind of have to do that a little bit, otherwise you won't get a lot done," Campbell said.
The former No. 2 overall pick in 2022 posted career bests of 14.5 sacks, 54 tackles, 14 tackles for loss, 35 quarterback hits and earned his second career Pro Bowl selection last season. He led the NFL in total pressures (100), was third in quarterback hits, second in forced fumbles (4) and fourth in sacks.
"He's good on every snap," Goff said of Hutchinson after Monday's practice. "He's good in the run game. He's good in the pass game. We have the best tackle in football on the left side and (Hutchinson) gives him a run for his money every day.
"I know they challenge each other and it's fun watching those two compete and seeing the level they are both at and continue to go to. It really is fun. But Hutch is a game-wrecker and I'm glad he's on our team."
Campbell couldn't agree more.
"He's a pain, man," he said. "He's definitely a pain, but I'm glad he's our pain."
SORTING OUT NICKEL ROLE
The Lions are still rotating players into the nickel cornerback role with the first-team defense in an attempt to find out what they do well and how they fit.
Rookie Keith Abney II and veterans Roger McCreary and Christian Izien are rotating into the role with Abney getting a lot of first-team reps over the last few practices.
"I think we're giving them all an opportunity and we use nickels for different jobs here depending on what the situation is," Campbell said. "And so, that's some of it. It's also, man, who's your best cover guy? Who's your best in the box player? Who's your best blitzer? And who's your best processor? The guy who's going to put out fires for you, is just headsy, gets it.
"So, I think that's why we're rotating a lot of guys. We're trying to figure out really who can do what."
We could potentially see multiple players in that role depending on the situation come the regular season. The the sooner Campbell and defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard figure that part of the equation out the better because they'll need the nickel to settle into that role and build some cohesiveness with the rest of the secondary and the linebackers.
View photos from Day 14 of Detroit Lions training camp on Monday, August 17, 2026.
NO JOINT PRACTICE
While a lot of teams are taking part in joint practices this week ahead of preseason matchups, Campbell decided Detroit wasn't going to take part this year. Campbell doesn't regret the decision. He's loved the competitiveness in practice and thinks the skill level across the roster on both sides of the football has allowed the Lions to get the work they need ahead of the regular season.
"I feel really good about that with where we're at right now," Campbell said. "(Penei) Sewell and Hutch go against each other every day. I mean, tell me what's going to be better. I mean, you're just talking about the competition of it and those guys working their craft against each other.
"Alim McNeill over there. (Tate) Ratledge is an up and coming player. You have got (Jahmyr Gibbs) Jah out of the backfield, you got to cover Jack Campbell at MIKE, pressure, coverage, all these things, man. (Amon-Ra) St. Brown, (Jameson Williams) Jamo. I think we've got pretty good competition here. And for this year, I like what we're doing."
EXTRA POINT
- Campbell provided a couple injury updates before Monday's practice. Williams missed his second consecutive practice with a shoulder injury, but Campbell doesn't believe it to be serious. Cornerback Nick Whiteside is dealing with a hamstring injury that's kept him out the last two days of practice, which Campbell also didn't think was serious.