Camp Notes: Lions glad 'game-wrecker' Hutchinson is on their side

SORTING OUT NICKEL ROLE

The Lions are still rotating players into the nickel cornerback role with the first-team defense in an attempt to find out what they do well and how they fit.

Rookie Keith Abney II and veterans Roger McCreary and Christian Izien are rotating into the role with Abney getting a lot of first-team reps over the last few practices.

"I think we're giving them all an opportunity and we use nickels for different jobs here depending on what the situation is," Campbell said. "And so, that's some of it. It's also, man, who's your best cover guy? Who's your best in the box player? Who's your best blitzer? And who's your best processor? The guy who's going to put out fires for you, is just headsy, gets it.

"So, I think that's why we're rotating a lot of guys. We're trying to figure out really who can do what."