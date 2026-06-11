TWENTYMAN: OTA Week 3 observations

Situational football: There was a good situational 11-on-11 period at the end of Thursday's practice. Offense was trailing 31-27 with the ball at the defense's 44-yard line with 40 seconds on the clock and one timeout. A false start tacked five yards on before the first snap and put the offense at 1st & 15 to start at the 49-yard line. Quarterback Jared Goff found wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown for a 19-yard connection along the left sideline with St. Brown able to get out of bounds at the 30-yard line and stop the clock.

Goff then hit running back Jahmyr Gibbs in the flat, but linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez made a nice play to get a hand on Gibbs for a three-yard gain to the 27-yard line. Goff rushed the offense to the line and threw an incompletion on the next play to stop the clock at 13 seconds.

Goff hit St. Brown on a crosser for 17 more yards down to the 10-yard line with seven seconds left and used their timeout. The next play was a near touchdown in the back of the end zone on a reaching toe-tap catch by wide receiver Jameson Williams that was called incomplete as his first foot down looked to just clip line. A holding penalty on the defense gave the offense the ball at the five-yard line with one second left. An interference penalty on cornerback D.J. Reed on the next play gave Goff and the offense one more untimed down at the one-yard line. Goff saw an opening and pulled an unpadded quarterback sneak. He chucked the ball onto the other field and the offense celebrated.