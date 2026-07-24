2026 training camp preview: Special teams

On the roster: K Jake Bates, LS Hogan Hatten, P Jack Fox
Key losses: WR Kalif Raymond, LB Grant Stuard
View photos of the Detroit Lions special teams unit heading into training camp.
Best competition: Return jobs
For the first time since 2021 the Lions will have a new primary punt returner after Raymond left in free agency. Raymond broke Mel Gray's franchise record for return yards last season and has consistently been one of the league's top punt returners the last few years.
Detroit signed veteran wide receiver Greg Dortch in free agency to potentially fill the role as Dortch took a lot of the first reps as returner in punting portions of practice in OTAs and minicamp.
"Yeah, Dortch has done it. I don't think he's ever been a full-time, all the time guy back there the last couple of years. I would say he's probably similar to Kalif (Raymond), right? Similar body types," special teams coordinator Dave Fipp said this offseason.
"You want a guy, in my opinion, you want a guy who's durable, who is going to be able to take some hits. I think of that position you are. A guy who's durable, but Dortch definitely has done it and has been productive and had some production similar to what (Raymond) has done."
Dortch has returned 92 punts over the last four seasons, averaging better than 9.0 yards per return.
Veteran wide receiver Tom Kennedy will also be in the mix after he stepped into the role late last season and had a few nice returns, averaging 16.7 yards per return. Amon-Ra St. Brown has experience returning punts, and we also saw running back Isiah Pacheco returning punts in OTAs.
Pacheco, Dortch and Kennedy could also be in the mix to return kickoffs.
Twentyman's take: It's a veteran group of special teamers returning with Fox, Bates and Hatten. Having that kind of consistency year over year is important when it comes to the field goal kicking and punting operations.
Fox continues to be one of the top punters in the NFL. He has the highest gross (48.4) and net (43.1) punting average in team history and ranked seventh in the NFL last season pinning opponents inside their own 20-yard line.
Bates saw his field goal make percentage drop from 89.7 percent in 2024 (26-for-29) to 79.4 percent (27-for-34) last season. The biggest factor in that was his accuracy from long range. He was 4-for-9 from 50-plus yards last year after going 6-for-8 from that distance in his first season in Detroit in 2024. Bates was a perfect 14-for-14 from inside 40 yards and 9-for-11 from 40-49 yards last year.
The Lions still view him as an ascending young player and have a ton of faith in his ability, especially in critical moments at the end of games and in overtime.
Detroit finished 13th in the annual Sports Illustrated ranking of the league's 32 special teams units.
It will be fun to watch how the competition for both return roles develops in training camp. There are some very capable players competing for those jobs.
From a coverage standpoint, Detroit's got some high-level special teamers, led by third-year running back Sione Vaki. All-Pro linebacker Jack Campbell had 10 special teams tackles last year and there's several solid special teamers at the back end of this roster. Rookies Jimmy Rolder and Keith Abney II could also play big roles on teams to start.
Overall it's a special teams unit in Detroit that should be considered among the top 10 in the league when it's all said in done for the 2026 season.
By the numbers:
6-for-6: Bates on go-ahead/game-tying field goals in the final two minutes or OT in his Lions career.
10: Despite being an All-Pro MIKE linebacker on defense, Campbell wanted to play special teams and cover kicks. He's the first NFL player since 1994 to produce a season with at least 165 defensive tackles and 10 special teams tackles.
13: Punts by Fox last season that pinned opponents inside their own 10-yard line. Only Houston's Tommy Townsend (16) had more.
15: The Lions were called for 15 penalties on special teams last season, ninth fewest in the league.
31.1: Average starting field position after a kickoff for the Lions last season, which ranked ninth-best in the NFL.
135: Points scored by Bates last season (54 XP and 27 FG) which are the second-most points a kicker has produced in a season in franchise history, trailing only his record of 142 points scored in 2024. He's only the fourth player in NFL history to produce at least 135 points in each of the first two seasons of a player's career, joining Brandon Aubrey (Dallas, 2023-24), Tyler Bass (Buffalo, 2020-21) and Harrison Butker (Kansas City, 2017-18).
Quotable: "I mean Vaki, he is a very good special teams player. I'll say it that way. As a running back, he's as good as any running back I've been around playing that position or playing on special teams and I'm obviously excited about him," Fipp said.
"The big thing for him is he's got to stay healthy. He got hurt a little bit last year that didn't help us out, but he's got to stay healthy. Other than that, I mean this guy's a very talented player. He is explosive, great athlete, great guy. I think he works hard. I think he's passionate player, wants to do well for the team and certainly excited to have him here."