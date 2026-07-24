2026 training camp preview: Special teams

Twentyman's take: It's a veteran group of special teamers returning with Fox, Bates and Hatten. Having that kind of consistency year over year is important when it comes to the field goal kicking and punting operations.

Fox continues to be one of the top punters in the NFL. He has the highest gross (48.4) and net (43.1) punting average in team history and ranked seventh in the NFL last season pinning opponents inside their own 20-yard line.

Bates saw his field goal make percentage drop from 89.7 percent in 2024 (26-for-29) to 79.4 percent (27-for-34) last season. The biggest factor in that was his accuracy from long range. He was 4-for-9 from 50-plus yards last year after going 6-for-8 from that distance in his first season in Detroit in 2024. Bates was a perfect 14-for-14 from inside 40 yards and 9-for-11 from 40-49 yards last year.

The Lions still view him as an ascending young player and have a ton of faith in his ability, especially in critical moments at the end of games and in overtime.

Detroit finished 13th in the annual Sports Illustrated ranking of the league's 32 special teams units.

It will be fun to watch how the competition for both return roles develops in training camp. There are some very capable players competing for those jobs.

From a coverage standpoint, Detroit's got some high-level special teamers, led by third-year running back Sione Vaki. All-Pro linebacker Jack Campbell had 10 special teams tackles last year and there's several solid special teamers at the back end of this roster. Rookies Jimmy Rolder and Keith Abney II could also play big roles on teams to start.