Where Lions' roster stands heading into training camp

Training camp is approaching and it will be an important month of work at the Meijer Performance Center to lay the groundwork of what the Detroit Lions hope is a run at the NFC North title and a return to the playoffs in 2026. Detroit returns a lot of core players and has some new faces both on the roster and on the coaching staff.

Let's take a look at where Detroit's roster stands as we get closer to camp:

Biggest strength: Skill weapons

This has the potential to be the best collection of skill weapons in the NFL, especially if No. 3 wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa is as good as the Lions think he can be heading into his second season.

Running back Jahmyr Gibbs is one of the best running backs in the league and is going to be the bell-cow for Detroit's run game after the offseason trade of David Montgomery. Gibbs rushed for over 1,200 yards with 13 rushing touchdowns and caught 77 passes for another 616 yards and five receiving touchdowns. He could reach 2,000 scrimmage yards this season if he stays healthy. His 49 touchdowns are the most in NFL history for a player through his first three seasons in the league.

Amon-Ra St. Brown is an All-Pro and Jameson Williams is coming off back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons. Williams has really settled into his role in Detroit and he could have a breakout season.

Tight end Sam LaPorta missed the last eight games with a back injury but has already returned to the field in the offseason training program. He's one of the best tight ends in the league and new OC Drew Petzing's offense has been very tight end friendly over the past few seasons in Arizona.