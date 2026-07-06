Where Lions' roster stands heading into training camp

Training camp is approaching and it will be an important month of work at the Meijer Performance Center to lay the groundwork of what the Detroit Lions hope is a run at the NFC North title and a return to the playoffs in 2026. Detroit returns a lot of core players and has some new faces both on the roster and on the coaching staff.
Let's take a look at where Detroit's roster stands as we get closer to camp:
Biggest strength: Skill weapons
This has the potential to be the best collection of skill weapons in the NFL, especially if No. 3 wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa is as good as the Lions think he can be heading into his second season.
Running back Jahmyr Gibbs is one of the best running backs in the league and is going to be the bell-cow for Detroit's run game after the offseason trade of David Montgomery. Gibbs rushed for over 1,200 yards with 13 rushing touchdowns and caught 77 passes for another 616 yards and five receiving touchdowns. He could reach 2,000 scrimmage yards this season if he stays healthy. His 49 touchdowns are the most in NFL history for a player through his first three seasons in the league.
Amon-Ra St. Brown is an All-Pro and Jameson Williams is coming off back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons. Williams has really settled into his role in Detroit and he could have a breakout season.
Tight end Sam LaPorta missed the last eight games with a back injury but has already returned to the field in the offseason training program. He's one of the best tight ends in the league and new OC Drew Petzing's offense has been very tight end friendly over the past few seasons in Arizona.
It's all led by quarterback Jared Goff, who was top five in the NFL in just about every important statistical category last season. He's the perfect leader for this offense with his ability to see the field, get into the right play, and have pocket presence and accuracy throwing the football.
View photos from 2026 Detroit Lions Media Day.
Biggest area of opportunity: Takeaways
Having All-Pro safety Kerby Joseph for only six games due to injury last year certainly played a factor in Detroit finishing the season with just 19 takeaways, which ranked 19th in the NFL. Joseph leads all NFL safeties in interceptions (20) and passes defended (35) since 2022. It's unclear how much his knee injury will allow him to play this season.
A healthy DJ Reed at cornerback for the entire season could help in the interception department as well. Linebacker Jack Campbell is one of the best in the business at punching the football out, and an improved Detroit pass rush could be the biggest helper in generating more takeaways as a defense in 2026.
X-Factor: O-line changes
The Lions knew they had to get younger, more athletic and more versatile along their offensive front this offseason. They moved All-Pro Penei Sewell from right tackle to left. They made their biggest splash in free agency signing veteran center Cade Mays, who looks to be a good fit in this offense.
Veteran Larry Borom was signed in free agency and Blake Miller was drafted in the first round of this year's NFL Draft to compete for the right tackle spot. Tate Ratledge enters his second season at right guard after a nice rookie season. Christian Mahogany is the starter at left guard, but Detroit made sure they have good competition and that will be a position battle to watch in camp.
Overall they look to be in a better position upfront than they were entering training camp last season.
Rookie to watch: EDGE Derrick Moore II
Moore is going to fit into the edge rusher rotation alongside All-Pro Aidan Hutchinson with veterans DJ Wonnum, Payton Turner and others.
Moore is a versatile and productive edge rusher who can play both the pass and the run effectively. He recorded double-digit sacks (10.0) and tackles for loss (10.5) as a team captain and Defensive MVP for the Michigan Wolverines last season.
Position battle to watch: Starting right tackle
The Lions gave Borom and Miller reps with the first-team offense at right tackle over the course of OTAs and minicamp. Now the pads come on and the competition really ramps up for the veteran and the rookie.
Lions head coach Dan Campbell has been clear it's an open competition and the best player will line up at right tackle Week 1 against New Orleans. Both Borom and Miller will see their fair share of Hutchinson opposite them in camp and those matchups will be a great measuring stick.
View photos of Detroit Lions second-round pick Derrick Moore from the 2026 offseason.
Question to answer: Can Lions finally catch some injury luck?
Detroit had the eighth highest impact of any team in AGL (adjusted games lost) due to injury in 2024. Detroit ranked first in AGL for defensive players specifically.
It wasn't much better last season as they lost the second most games from starters and impact reserves in the league. Only Arizona had more, and again the defense had the highest AGL of any unit in the league.
No team is ever 100 percent healthy, that's just the nature of this game, but Detroit's due for some luck here. When healthy, they have arguably one of the best rosters in the league.
Injuries of note: Kerby Joseph & Brian Branch
Joseph and Branch did not participate in OTAs or minicamp as they rehab injuries. Joseph is dealing with a knee injury that kept him out of 11 games last season and Branch a torn Achilles he suffered last December.
"I honestly do not know. I know this. We've done everything we can do and he's done everything he can do to this point," Campbell said this offseason when asked about Joseph's knee injury. "And we are trying to be as smart as we can and not push this until we absolutely have to because once we've done that, then we'll know one way or another and it's not worth it right now we're just slowly building, continuing the strength in there.
"I feel good that we've done everything we can and so has he. And so, we won't know. I mean honestly, we probably won't know until we get into the thick of training camp."
Branch could be a candidate to start the season on the PUP list with an October or November return date.
General manager Brad Holmes bolstered the depth and talent at safety behind Joseph and Branch with the signings of Chuck Clark and Christian Izien and the re-signing of Avonte Maddox.
When healthy, Joseph and Branch are arguably the best safety duo in the NFL and the hope is we get to see them back on the field together at some point this season.