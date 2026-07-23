2026 training camp preview: Quarterback

*college stats ^with another team

Best competition: Backup quarterback

Can Altmyer show enough in training camp and the preseason to push Bridgewater for the backup job?

Lions head coach Dan Campbell has spoken often about the trust and comfort level of having a veteran like Bridgewater backing up Goff. Bridgewater has played in 83 career games with 65 starts. Campbell has all the confidence in the world that Bridgewater can step in and keep the ship afloat.

Altmyer started the last three years at Illinois, completing better than 60 percent of his passes all three seasons with 57 touchdowns and 21 interceptions. Campbell talked about the confidence Altmyer came into the offseason training program with after signing him as an undrafted free agent.

"Yeah, he didn't lack confidence for sure," Campbell said. "I mean, what we thought he would be at this point, I would say it's kind of held true. And what I mean by that is, he's able to kind of retain the information. We get him so far, feel like he's getting a little bit better every day, talk about the processing speed of the quarterback.

"He's got a lot on his plate, but he knows what the calls are. He knows where guys are supposed to be, the shifts, the motions and that's good for a young guy. That's really good. So, we will see when it really gets going."