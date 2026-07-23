2026 training camp preview: Quarterback

On the roster: Jared Goff, Teddy Bridgewater, Luke Altmyer
Key losses: Kyle Allen
|Name
|Games
|Completions
|Comp. %
|Yards
|TD
|INT
|Jared Goff
|17
|393
|68.0
|4,564
|34
|8
|Teddy Bridgewater^
|4
|8
|53.3
|62
|0
|0
|Luke Altmyer*
|13
|246
|67.4
|3,007
|22
|5
*college stats ^with another team
Best competition: Backup quarterback
Can Altmyer show enough in training camp and the preseason to push Bridgewater for the backup job?
Lions head coach Dan Campbell has spoken often about the trust and comfort level of having a veteran like Bridgewater backing up Goff. Bridgewater has played in 83 career games with 65 starts. Campbell has all the confidence in the world that Bridgewater can step in and keep the ship afloat.
Altmyer started the last three years at Illinois, completing better than 60 percent of his passes all three seasons with 57 touchdowns and 21 interceptions. Campbell talked about the confidence Altmyer came into the offseason training program with after signing him as an undrafted free agent.
"Yeah, he didn't lack confidence for sure," Campbell said. "I mean, what we thought he would be at this point, I would say it's kind of held true. And what I mean by that is, he's able to kind of retain the information. We get him so far, feel like he's getting a little bit better every day, talk about the processing speed of the quarterback.
"He's got a lot on his plate, but he knows what the calls are. He knows where guys are supposed to be, the shifts, the motions and that's good for a young guy. That's really good. So, we will see when it really gets going."
Altmyer will get his opportunity in the preseason. We'll see if he can give Bridgewater a good competition.
Twentyman's take: Goff led the NFL's No. 4 scoring offense, No. 5 total offense and No. 3 passing attack last season while ranking second in passing yards (4,564), second in passing touchdowns (34), third in passer rating (105.5) and fifth in completion percentage (68.0).
He has complete control at the line of scrimmage to get the offense in the right play and has a great rapport with all his skill weapons. He's an accurate passer who is perfect for new OC Drew Petzing's matchup-based offense.
"He's very much like having an extra coach on the staff, just in terms of how much he's seen, the way he thinks about the game, how hard he works at it," Petzing said of Goff.
View photos of the Detroit Lions quarterbacks heading into training camp.
By the numbers:
4: Goff is just the fourth quarterback in NFL history to throw for 4,500 yards and 30 touchdowns in three straight seasons.
4-2: Detroit's record in 2025 when Goff threw for at least 300 yards.
7: Career game-winning drives in the final minute/overtime orchestrated by Altmyer at Illinois, the most in the nation over the last three seasons.
66.3: Bridgewater's career completion percentage along with 75 touchdowns to 47 interceptions.
101.3: Goff's passer rating as a Lion starting in 2021. It's the highest passer rating in team history by a significant margin (Matthew Stafford, 89.9).
39,622: Goff's passing yards through 10-career seasons. Only Matt Ryan (41,796) and Peyton Manning (41,626) had more in their first 10 seasons.
Quotable: "It's been awesome. He's been great to work with," Goff said this offseason of working with Petzing. "He's got a lot of his own ideas, but he's also very open to listening to everything we (players) want to do.
"It's been a fun synergy between he and I and our whole offensive staff. He's been great. He's done a great job. He's a great listener. He really puts the players first and it's awesome."