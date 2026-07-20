2026 training camp preview: Defensive line

Twentyman's take: Overall, it looks to be a deeper and more versatile edge group in Detroit. Will it be more productive?

Hutchinson (14.5) and Muhammad (11.0) were one-of-two sets of NFL teammates to each log at least 11.0 sacks in 2025. The only other duo to do so were Texans edge rushers Danielle Hunter (15.0) and Will Anderson (12.0).

Detroit only got 2.5 sacks from their other edge rushers combined last year. The expectation is to get more production overall from the collective group in 2026.

Along the interior of the defensive line, Detroit's hoping McNeill returns to his 2023 and 2024 form before he tore his ACL at the end of the 2024 season. He said this offseason he finally feels like himself again now more than a year removed from the injury and he plans to add much needed pass rush from Detroit's interior. The Lions got just 5.0 total sacks last year from interior defenders upfront.

Williams enters his second season after Detroit selected him in the first round of last year's draft. He's got a ton of confidence going into Year 2 and thinks he can provide more splash plays than he did in his first season.

"Having a year under my belt, I feel like I'm just playing faster, more fluid," Williams said this offseason.

We'll see him play more nose tackle in the A-gap this year after Detroit lost Reader and Lopez in free agency, two veterans who knew how to play the position well. We won't know until the pads come on in camp how that might look with Williams in the middle, but he does bring more athleticism to that spot.

Onwuzurike recorded 45 total quarterback pressures and a 12.5 percent pass-rush win rate during the 2024 NFL regular season, ranking among the top 15 interior defensive linemen in the league. He missed all of last season after suffering a torn ACL in the offseason. He's the wild card for me. If he returns to anything close to his 2024 form with his ability to also play inside and outside, it's a game changer for Detroit's front.

Outside of Hutchinson there's a lot of question marks along Detroit's defensive front heading into camp, but also a lot of potential. Can McNeill and Onwuzurike return to 2024 form? If they can it opens a lot of possibilities for Detroit's defense. Does Williams take the leap in production we sometimes see in players from Year 1 to Year 2? Can Wonnum and Moore provide the kind of stable production opposite Hutchinson in both the pass and run games Detroit's been seeking from that other edge spot?

Run game coordinator and defensive line coach Kacy Rodgers thinks the length and athleticism the Lions have added to their defensive front this offseason will allow them to play a lot of different packages and throw a lot of different looks at opposing offenses.