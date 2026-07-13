2026 training camp preview: Wide receiver

On the roster: Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jameson Williams, Isaac TeSlaa, Greg Dortch, Tom Kennedy, Dominic Lovett, Cedrick Wilson Jr., Jackson Meeks, Malik Cunningham, Tay Martin, Lucky Jackson, Tarik Black, Lawrence Keys
Reserve/Injured: Kendrick Law
Key losses: Kalif Raymond
|Name
|Games
|Rec.
|Yards
|Avg.
|TD
|Amon-Ra St. Brown
|17
|117
|1,401
|12.0
|11
|Jameson Williams
|17
|65
|1,117
|17.2
|7
|Isaac TeSlaa
|17
|16
|239
|14.9
|6
|Greg Dortch^
|12
|29
|206
|7.1
|3
|Tom Kennedy
|6
|4
|36
|9.0
|0
|Dominic Lovett
|12
|0
|0
|0.0
|0
|Cedrick Wilson Jr.^
|10
|5
|44
|8.8
|0
|Jackson Meeks
|2
|0
|0
|0.0
|0
|Malik Cunningham
|1
|0
|0
|0.0
|0
|Tay Martin*
|10
|44
|483
|11.5
|2
|Lucky Jackson*
|10
|32
|392
|12.3
|2
|Tarik Black*
|9
|27
|388
|14.4
|3
|Lawrence Keys*
|10
|24
|349
|14.5
|2
^ with another team *2026 UFL
Best competition: No. 5 wide receiver
When rookie fifth-round pick Law tore his ACL last month, it opened the door for someone else to step into the No. 5 receiver role behind St. Brown, Williams, TeSlaa and Dortch.
Kennedy has been a steady presence between the active roster and practice squad throughout Dan Campbell's tenure and has earned his head coach's trust. He was excellent as a kick returner late last year, averaging 27.9 yards per kickoff return and 16.7 yards per punt return. He can play several different positions, which is nice versatility to have as a No. 5.
Wilson is the most accomplished of the group with 126 career catches, including a 45-reception, 602-yard and six touchdown campaign in Dallas in 2021. Lovett was a seventh-round pick last year who saw some playing time before losing out reps to Kennedy. The Lions have worked Meeks out as a tight end as well as receiver and that versatility could serve him well when trying to make the 53-man roster or practice squad. The Lions also signed four UFL receivers to compete for the job.
Special teams ability is going to play a factor in who ultimately wins this role, not just as a returner but also in coverage.
Twentyman's take: If TeSlaa takes the kind of jump the Lions think he can after an impressive rookie campaign, this receiver room could be in the conversation for best in the league.
St. Brown is a consistent All-Pro. Williams is one of the fastest players in the NFL and is coming off back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons. TeSlaa gives the group a long-framed option at 6-foot-4 who recorded six touchdowns as a rookie. Dortch was signed in free agency to fill the vacancy left by Raymond's departure as a versatile receiver and special teamer with familiarity in new offensive coordinator Drew Petzing's scheme having played in Arizona the last three seasons.
The No. 5 spot will work itself out in training camp with a focus on special teams and who stands out in that aspect of the game.
View photos of the Detroit Lions wide receivers heading into training camp.
By the numbers:
6: TeSlaa's six touchdown receptions were second only to Offensive Rookie of the Year Tetairoa McMillan's seven among rookies last season. McMillan had seven touchdowns on 70 receptions. TeSlaa had six touchdowns on 16 receptions. TeSlaa's 37.5 receiving touchdown percentage was the highest in the NFL in 2025.
17.2: Williams' average yards per reception last season, which was third best in the league. He was second in touchdown receptions of 20-plus yards (6) and tied for the most 30-plus-yard (4) touchdown catches.
26: Dropped passes by Lions pass catchers in 2025, seventh most in the NFL per Pro Football Reference.
547: St. Brown has the most receptions (547) through a player's first five-career seasons in NFL history. The three-time All-Pro is the only player to record at least 90 receptions in each of his first five seasons. He is also first in receiving yards (6,252) and 100-yard games (24) and second in touchdowns (44) through a player's first five seasons.
869: Lions receivers ranked fourth in the NFL last year in most receiving yards after contact. Only Pittsburgh (1,070), Dallas (969) and Arizona (921) had more. Detroit also ranked fourth with 68 missed tackles forced on receptions.
2,467: Detroit led the NFL in yards after catch in 2025.
Quotable: "We really like TeSlaa. We feel like he's taken off," Lions head coach Dan Campbell said this offseason. "You'd be hard-pressed to say that he didn't make the most growth of any rookie. He can do it all. He's tough, he's big. I would say catch radius. That's one of the best things, his body control and catch radius. That's kind of his trick, man."