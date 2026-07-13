2026 training camp preview: Wide receiver

By the numbers:

6: TeSlaa's six touchdown receptions were second only to Offensive Rookie of the Year Tetairoa McMillan's seven among rookies last season. McMillan had seven touchdowns on 70 receptions. TeSlaa had six touchdowns on 16 receptions. TeSlaa's 37.5 receiving touchdown percentage was the highest in the NFL in 2025.

17.2: Williams' average yards per reception last season, which was third best in the league. He was second in touchdown receptions of 20-plus yards (6) and tied for the most 30-plus-yard (4) touchdown catches.

26: Dropped passes by Lions pass catchers in 2025, seventh most in the NFL per Pro Football Reference.

547: St. Brown has the most receptions (547) through a player's first five-career seasons in NFL history. The three-time All-Pro is the only player to record at least 90 receptions in each of his first five seasons. He is also first in receiving yards (6,252) and 100-yard games (24) and second in touchdowns (44) through a player's first five seasons.

869: Lions receivers ranked fourth in the NFL last year in most receiving yards after contact. Only Pittsburgh (1,070), Dallas (969) and Arizona (921) had more. Detroit also ranked fourth with 68 missed tackles forced on receptions.

2,467: Detroit led the NFL in yards after catch in 2025.