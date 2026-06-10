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Williams focused on improving one area of his game heading into Year 5

Jun 10, 2026 at 07:00 AM
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Tim Twentyman

Senior Writer

Jameson Williams recorded career highs in receptions (65) and receiving yards (1,117) last year while his seven touchdown catches tied a career high. It was a good season for Williams, who has settled into an important role in Detroit's offense alongside All-Pro wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown.

But the fifth-year receiver who signed a three-year contract extension last September isn't satisfied. Far from it, actually. There's one part of his game he wants to improve, and it's been a big focus this offseason as the Lions head into the last week of OTA practices ahead of next week's minicamp.

"Catching," Williams said. "That was my main thing. I want to get better at catching."

The 12 drops he was credited with by Pro Football Reference last season were the highest of his career and the most in the NFL.

"It's a mind thing," Williams said of what his focus has been this offseason in trying to curb the drops. "It's a mind thing to me."

Williams has been a player who's gotten better every season in the NFL after a mostly redshirt year as a rookie in 2022 coming off a torn ACL in college. He's improved his strength, worked on his releases and tightened up his route running. He's come into every season with a plan to get better and has made good on those plans.

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This improvement could be significant for a Detroit team that saw a noteworthy rise in their dropped passes last season overall. After recording just 12 drops as a team in 2024 - the second fewest in the league - the Lions were credited by Pro Football Reference with having 26 last year, the seventh most in the league.

Williams finished last season strong over his final six games, notching two 100-yard receiving performances (144 vs. Green Bay Nov. 26 & 134 vs. L.A. Rams Dec. 14) and recording less than five receptions and fewer than 70 receiving yards in just one of those final six contests.

"I'm always motivated to be the best and do the best," Williams said. "So, I guess that's just me. I guess things was just going my way toward the end of the season, and I was just showcasing a little bit."

His focus this summer is to limit the drops and be as ready as he can for the start of training camp so he can pick right up where he left off last season and have even more impact in 2026.

Since the start of 2024, Williams leads all NFL receivers in scrimmage yards per touch (15.7), touchdown receptions of 20-plus yards (12) and touchdown receptions of 35-plus yards (9).

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