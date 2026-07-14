2026 training camp preview: Safety

^with another team

Best competition: Final roster spot

How many safeties the Lions include on the initial 53-man roster out of training camp will depend on how Joseph's knee holds up in camp and his projected health for the start of the season and if Branch will start the season on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list as he continues rehab from a torn Achilles.

Clark and Izien took nearly all of the first-team reps at the two safety spots in OTAs and minicamp with Joseph and Branch not taking part in on-field practices. The coaching staff cross-trained them at both safety spots and they appear to be the main backups heading into camp.

Can Maddox, Harper, Strickland or Jackson move up the depth chart?

Maddox played in 14 games last year as a versatile safety and cornerback. Harper started nine games last season. Strickland made the roster out of training camp as an undrafted free agent in 2024 and has shuffled between the active roster and practice squad the last couple seasons. He knows the defense and the expectations for the position. Jackson was a seventh-round pick last offseason by the Lions but suffered a season-ending injury in training camp. He stayed around after the injury to familiarize himself with the defense.