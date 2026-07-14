2026 training camp preview: Safety

On the roster: Kerby Joseph, Brian Branch, Chuck Clark, Christian Izien, Avonte Maddox, Thomas Harper, Loren Strickland, Dan Jackson
Key losses: None
|Name
|Games
|Tackles
|TFL
|INT
|PD
|Kerby Joseph
|6
|18
|0
|3
|4
|Brian Branch
|12
|75
|5
|1
|9
|Chuck Clark^
|15
|51
|2
|0
|3
|Christian Izien^
|14
|25
|1
|0
|0
|Avonte Maddox
|14
|32
|1
|1
|4
|Thomas Harper
|12
|37
|1
|1
|5
|Loren Strickland
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Dan Jackson
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
^with another team
Best competition: Final roster spot
How many safeties the Lions include on the initial 53-man roster out of training camp will depend on how Joseph's knee holds up in camp and his projected health for the start of the season and if Branch will start the season on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list as he continues rehab from a torn Achilles.
Clark and Izien took nearly all of the first-team reps at the two safety spots in OTAs and minicamp with Joseph and Branch not taking part in on-field practices. The coaching staff cross-trained them at both safety spots and they appear to be the main backups heading into camp.
Can Maddox, Harper, Strickland or Jackson move up the depth chart?
Maddox played in 14 games last year as a versatile safety and cornerback. Harper started nine games last season. Strickland made the roster out of training camp as an undrafted free agent in 2024 and has shuffled between the active roster and practice squad the last couple seasons. He knows the defense and the expectations for the position. Jackson was a seventh-round pick last offseason by the Lions but suffered a season-ending injury in training camp. He stayed around after the injury to familiarize himself with the defense.
"It's a pretty competitive group with some young players and then with some headsy veteran guys," head coach Dan Campbell said of the safety room. "So, I feel good even knowing, 'OK, it's going to take Branch a minute.' Right. And then Kerby (Joseph), we're hopeful and I like that room. I do."
Twentyman's take: This is such a tricky position to project for Detroit until we know more about Joseph's status. Branch is on track in his injury rehab per Campbell, and is expected back at some point this season.
With those injury question marks at the top two spots, Lions general manager Brad Holmes did a nice job adding experience and talent to the roster.
Clark has 80 NFL starts under his belt with Baltimore, the New York Jets and Pittsburgh. He had a nice offseason as a consistent starter with the defense and has quickly become a leader on that side of the football. Izien has experience both as a starting safety and nickel corner. His toughness fits right in with the Lions.
View photos of the Detroit Lions defensive backs heading into training camp.
By the numbers:
1: Detroit allowed just one rushing play of 50-plus yards last season, tied for the second fewest in the league.
20 & 35: Joseph leads all safeties in interceptions (20) and passes defended (35) since entering the NFL in 2022.
58: Passes of 20-plus yards allowed by the Lions' defense in 2025, tied for the fourth most in the league.
151: Points allowed by the Lions' defense outside the red zone, which was the second most outside of Tampa Bay (156) last season – 16 touchdowns (tied for the most) and 13 field goals.
1,539: Yards after catch allowed by Detroit's defense in 2025. Only Buffalo allowed fewer (1,376).
1999: Branch is the only NFL player since at least 1999 to have 30 passes defended, 15 tackles for loss, five interceptions, 4.5 sacks and three forced fumbles through three-career seasons.
Quotable: "He's done some of these different things at different places to try to help. So, I feel good about that. I feel good about that we've done everything we can and so has he," Campbell said of Joseph's knee rehab. "And so, we won't know. I mean honestly, we probably won't know until we get into the thick of training camp."