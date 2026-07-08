TWENTYMAN: 5 position battles to watch heading into training camp

With the beginning of training camp later this month, several starting jobs and roster spots for the 2026 season will start to be decided at the Meijer Performance Center.
The Lions had a plan to get younger and more athletic this offseason and in doing so have fostered a lot more competition throughout the roster.
Here's a look at five position battles to keep an eye on in camp:
1. RIGHT TACKLE
Detroit released veteran left tackle Taylor Decker this offseason. All-Pro right tackle Penei Sewell is moving over to the left side. Sewell played left tackle in college and some as a rookie and the move has seemed seamless so far. It's opened up an opportunity for a new starter at right tackle, and the two top candidates are a veteran and a rookie.
Detroit signed veteran Larry Borom in free agency after he played the last five seasons in Chicago and Miami with 38 starts to his credit. The team drafted right tackle Blake Miller out of Clemson with the No. 17 overall pick in this year's NFL Draft to be the future at the position.
Head coach Dan Campbell has made it clear this offseason it's an open competition between Borom and Miller for the starting job and the best player in camp will ultimately win. Both players split first-team reps in OTAs and minicamp and we'll likely see the same thing at the start of training camp until someone separates themselves from the other.
Whoever doesn't ultimately win the starting job is on track to play the important swing tackle role and will still play a big part in the offense.
View photos of Detroit Lions first-round pick Blake Miller from the 2026 offseason.
2. LEFT GUARD
Third-year player Christian Mahogany took all the first-team reps in OTAs and minicamp after starting 12 games there the last two seasons. Veteran Ben Bartch did not take part in the offseason training program as he rehabbed an injury. Bartch is expected back for the start of training camp and looks to be Mahogany's main competition for the job, though he's not the only one.
Second-year guard Miles Frazier is also in the mix. He missed all of training camp last season due to injury but made it back and played in five games late and showed some good things.
Veteran Juice Scruggs was acquired from Houston in the David Montgomery trade. While his specialty is center, Cade Mays is firmly holding down that spot and Scruggs' best chance to see the field might be to throw his hat in the left guard competition.
Detroit is also giving Giovanni Manu a chance to compete at guard heading into an important third season for the former fourth-round pick. He's got the size and athleticism to make this transition intriguing once the pads come on.
3. NO. 2 CORNERBACK
With the release of Terrion Arnold late last month, the No. 2 cornerback job opposite D.J. Reed seems wide open to start camp. Both Rock Ya-Sin and Ennis Rakestraw Jr. took first-team reps there opposite Reed in OTAs and minicamp.
Ya-Sin was signed in free agency last offseason and played in 17 games with six starts for Detroit last season. Opposing passers completed just 51.9 percent of their passes with a 72.6 passer rating and just one touchdown throwing Ya-Sin's way in 2025.
Rakestraw has battled injury his first two seasons playing in just eight games total after being a second-round pick by the team in 2024. He's added muscle this offseason in hopes of being more durable after a shoulder injury prevented him from playing in 2025.
Veteran Roger McCreary and rookie Keith Abney II could also be in the mix, but the team likes both players a little more in the slot as both are expected to compete for the starting nickel job. Both McCreary and Abney possess the versatility to play inside or outside. Veteran Khalil Dorsey is another name to keep an eye on.
There are a few experienced veteran cornerbacks still on the free-agent market and it wouldn't be surprising if Detroit adds more competition and depth to the room.
View photos from 2026 Detroit Lions Media Day.
4. WILL LINEBACKER
All-Pro Jack Campbell is an every-down player at the MIKE and veteran Derrick Barnes will take most of the reps at the SAM spot, but after veteran Alex Anzalone left in free agency the WILL spot seems open at this point.
Defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard has always considered veteran Malcolm Rodriguez a fourth starter. He started 15 games as a rookie and has 25 starts total in four seasons. He was re-signed this offseason with the idea of stepping into the starting WILL spot. Now more than a full year removed from a torn ACL suffered in November of 2024, Rodriguez said this offseason he truly feels like he's back to his old self.
While Rodriguez took most of the first-team reps alongside Campbell and Barnes in OTAs and minicamp, he's expected to have some competition for the role. The two main candidates are rookie third-round pick Jimmy Rolder and veteran Damone Clark.
Rolder has good size and speed and showed he can be a playmaker in OTAs and minicamp. He'll continue to get better as the game slows down for him. Clark, 26, has played in 55 career games with 26 starts. He recorded 109 tackles starting for the Cowboys in 2023, so there's a track record of production with him.
Trevor Nowaske has played more SAM than WILL in his young career but he's another name who could be in the mix for the role as well.
5. NO. 2 EDGE RUSHER
This will likely be a rotation among a number of players, but who will have the most reps opposite All-Pro Aidan Hutchinson when it's all said and done this season?
Veteran DJ Wonnum is someone the Lions were very familiar with from his days in Minnesota where he enjoyed a couple eight-sack seasons. He was signed in free agency this offseason and the team thinks his length and play style is a good complement to Hutchinson.
Detroit selected Derrick Moore with the 12th pick in the second round. Moore looks to be a well-rounded player in both the run and pass game and could provide some juice coming off the edge.
The Lions will also look to put some bigger body frames in that role opposite Hutchinson at times. We've seen Levi Onwuzurike and Tyler Lacy play that big end role in OTAs and minicamp as both players provide inside/outside versatility. Veteran Payton Turner (6-6, 272) is another name to watch as the former first-round pick looks to jumpstart his career in Detroit after four modestly productive seasons in New Orleans.
Overall the Lions got younger and more athletic along the edge and appear to be a little deeper there too, which should bring some good competition in training camp.