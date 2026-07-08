TWENTYMAN: 5 position battles to watch heading into training camp

With the beginning of training camp later this month, several starting jobs and roster spots for the 2026 season will start to be decided at the Meijer Performance Center.

The Lions had a plan to get younger and more athletic this offseason and in doing so have fostered a lot more competition throughout the roster.

Here's a look at five position battles to keep an eye on in camp:

1. RIGHT TACKLE

Detroit released veteran left tackle Taylor Decker this offseason. All-Pro right tackle Penei Sewell is moving over to the left side. Sewell played left tackle in college and some as a rookie and the move has seemed seamless so far. It's opened up an opportunity for a new starter at right tackle, and the two top candidates are a veteran and a rookie.

Detroit signed veteran Larry Borom in free agency after he played the last five seasons in Chicago and Miami with 38 starts to his credit. The team drafted right tackle Blake Miller out of Clemson with the No. 17 overall pick in this year's NFL Draft to be the future at the position.

Head coach Dan Campbell has made it clear this offseason it's an open competition between Borom and Miller for the starting job and the best player in camp will ultimately win. Both players split first-team reps in OTAs and minicamp and we'll likely see the same thing at the start of training camp until someone separates themselves from the other.