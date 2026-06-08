 Skip to main content
Advertising

Campbell on Gibbs: 'He's going to be our bell cow now'

Jun 08, 2026 at 07:00 AM
Author Image
Tim Twentyman

Senior Writer

Jahmyr Gibbs has established himself as one of the top running backs in the NFL over the course of his first three seasons in the league. His 49 touchdowns are the most any player has scored through their first three seasons in NFL history.

He's the first player in franchise history and only the eighth player in NFL history to produce at least 1,800 scrimmage yards and 18 scrimmage touchdowns in back-to-back seasons.

Those numbers are even more impressive given Gibbs shared the backfield for the most of his first three seasons with veteran David Montgomery. He played a career-high 67 percent of Detroit's offensive snaps last season but registered 56 and 57 percent of the snaps his first two seasons.

After Montgomery was traded to Houston this offseason, Gibbs enters a season where he's expected to carry a much bigger load in Detroit's backfield.

"I mean he is, he's going to be our bell cow now," Lions head coach Dan Campbell said Thursday of his three-time Pro Bowl running back. "He really became more of that last year, but we're going to hang our hat on him quite a bit. We're going to do a lot of things we feel like he does well."

Related Links

Gibbs had 182 carries as a rookie in 2023, 250 carries in 2024 and 243 last season, which ranked just 11th most among NFL running backs, 80 behind NFL leader Jonathan Taylor (323).

"It's not nothing I'm not used to," Gibbs said after Detroit's second open OTA practice of his expected role. "Growing up, I've always been the person that's always having those carries and stuff like that, so I'm not looking at it any different than any other year."

Gibbs has rushed for at least 1,200 yards and 13 touchdowns in each of the last two seasons. Last year we saw a big jump in his usage in the pass game as he caught a career-high 77 passes after recording 52 receptions in each of his first two seasons. He's expected to be a big part of Detroit's offensive plans in both the run and pass games this season.

The Lions brought in veteran Isiah Pacheco to be the No. 2 in Detroit behind Gibbs. The team is also excited to see how third-year running back Sione Vaki develops.

But make no mistake, it's the Gibbs show in Detroit's backfield.

"He can run everything that we've got," Campbell said of Gibbs. "He can run every scheme that anybody's ever run. He's not just an outside runner. He is not just a space runner. He can create his own space in the middle. And some of his biggest runs have been gap scheme right down the pipe where he's had patience and found it and guys blocked it up well.

"So, we're going to ask a lot of him, just like we do (Amon-Ra St. Brown) Saint, we ask a lot of Saint, we're going to ask a lot of (Jameson Williams) Jaymo, we're going to ask a lot of (Sam) LaPorta. We expect him to have a big year for us. We're going to put a lot on his plate in the run and pass game."

Related Content

news

Sewell embracing leadership role, move to left tackle

Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell is embracing his leadership role in the OL room and his move to the left side of the line.

news

TWENTYMAN: OTA Week 2 observations

Tim Twentyman shares his observations from Detroit Lions open OTA practice.

news

5 takeaways from Petzing's media session

Catch up on all the news from Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Drew Petzing's OTA media session.

news

Hutchinson talks confidence heading into 2026 season, new d-line additions

Detroit Lions edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson's confidence is high heading into the 2026 season and he's enjoying getting to know his new defensive linemates.

news

McNeill feels like himself again, expects more production in 2026

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Alim McNeill is feeling like himself again now that he's more than a full year removed from an ACL injury suffered late in the 2024 season.

news

Goff on working with new OC Petzing: 'It's been awesome'

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff talked to the media after Friday's open OTA practice about working with new offensive coordinator Drew Petzing.

news

TWENTYMAN: OTA Week 1 observations

Tim Twentyman shares his observations from Detroit Lions open OTA practice.

news

Rookie defensive linemen looking to show versatility

As they start their NFL careers, rookie defensive linemen Skyler Gill-Howard and Tyre West are looking to show how their versatility could fit in the Detroit Lions' defense.

news

Campbell's No. 1 priority in extension process was remaining a Lion

Linebacker Jack Campbell said his No. 1 priority throughout the extension process was remaining a Lion because he wants to be part of this organization and Detroit is like home to him & his family.

news

5 things to watch: 2026 Detroit Lions OTAs

Tim Twentyman takes a look at five things to watch as the Detroit Lions begin 2026 OTAs.

news

Abney comfortable playing outside and nickel cornerback

Detroit Lions rookie Keith Abney II said he's comfortable playing both outside & nickel cornerback, and will line up wherever the coaches want him.

Advertising