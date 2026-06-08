Campbell on Gibbs: 'He's going to be our bell cow now'

The Lions brought in veteran Isiah Pacheco to be the No. 2 in Detroit behind Gibbs. The team is also excited to see how third-year running back Sione Vaki develops.

But make no mistake, it's the Gibbs show in Detroit's backfield.

"He can run everything that we've got," Campbell said of Gibbs. "He can run every scheme that anybody's ever run. He's not just an outside runner. He is not just a space runner. He can create his own space in the middle. And some of his biggest runs have been gap scheme right down the pipe where he's had patience and found it and guys blocked it up well.