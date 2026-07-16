2026 training camp preview: Linebacker

*college stats ^with another team

Best competition: No. 3 linebacker

Campbell is an every-down player at the MIKE. Barnes will take most of the reps at the SAM spot. With Anzalone leaving in free agency, the WILL spot seems open heading into training camp.

Defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard has always considered Rodriguez a fourth starter since the Lions selected him in the sixth round of the 2022 NFL Draft. He started 15 games as a rookie and has 25 starts total in four seasons. He was re-signed this offseason and said he feels back to being 100 percent now that he's more than a full year removed from a torn ACL suffered in November of 2024.

While Rodriguez took all of the first-team reps alongside Campbell and Barnes in OTAs and minicamp, he's expected to have some competition for the role. The two main candidates are rookie third-round pick Rolder and veteran Clark.

Rolder has good size and range, and made some plays in OTAs and minicamp, including a pick-six off quarterback Teddy Bridgewater. Clark, 26, has played in 55 career games with 26 starts. He recorded 109 tackles starting for the Cowboys in 2023, so there's a track record of production with him.