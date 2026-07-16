2026 training camp preview: Linebacker

On the roster: Jack Campbell, Derrick Barnes, Malcolm Rodriguez, Jimmy Rolder, Damone Clark, Trevor Nowaske, Joe Bachie, Erick Hunter
Key losses: Alex Anzalone
|Name
|Games
|Tackles
|TFL
|Sacks
|Jack Campbell
|17
|176
|9
|5.0
|Derrick Barnes
|17
|78
|6
|4.0
|Malcolm Rodriguez
|7
|12
|1
|0.0
|Jimmy Rolder*
|12
|73
|7
|2.0
|Damone Clark^
|14
|28
|0
|0.0
|Trevor Nowaske
|15
|22
|2
|1.0
|Joe Bachie^
|15
|29
|0
|0.0
|Erick Hunter*
|12
|102
|14
|4.0
*college stats ^with another team
Best competition: No. 3 linebacker
Campbell is an every-down player at the MIKE. Barnes will take most of the reps at the SAM spot. With Anzalone leaving in free agency, the WILL spot seems open heading into training camp.
Defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard has always considered Rodriguez a fourth starter since the Lions selected him in the sixth round of the 2022 NFL Draft. He started 15 games as a rookie and has 25 starts total in four seasons. He was re-signed this offseason and said he feels back to being 100 percent now that he's more than a full year removed from a torn ACL suffered in November of 2024.
While Rodriguez took all of the first-team reps alongside Campbell and Barnes in OTAs and minicamp, he's expected to have some competition for the role. The two main candidates are rookie third-round pick Rolder and veteran Clark.
Rolder has good size and range, and made some plays in OTAs and minicamp, including a pick-six off quarterback Teddy Bridgewater. Clark, 26, has played in 55 career games with 26 starts. He recorded 109 tackles starting for the Cowboys in 2023, so there's a track record of production with him.
Nowaske has played more SAM than WILL in his young career but he's another player who could be in the mix for the role.
Twentyman's take: Where the Lions could feel the loss of Anzalone the most is on passing downs where he was arguably their best cover linebacker. His skillset as a cover man allowed the Lions to play the most base defense in the NFL last season. We could see them play much more nickel this year.
Campbell earned his first All-Pro nod last year. He's the prototypical MIKE linebacker who can do it all. I thought he really improved his coverage skills last year.
Can Rodriguez step in at the WILL and be a productive player? There's no reason to think he can't. Every time he's been given the opportunity to step in and play, he's performed. He's certainly motivated to do so after re-signing a one-year deal this offseason. He finally gets his opportunity to win a starting job and be a big part of the defense.
Rolder is expected to play a big role on special teams early. How much he plays on defense will depend on how quickly he picks up the scheme and adjusts to the speed at this level. Clark and Nowaske provide experienced depth.
View photos of the Detroit Lions linebackers heading into training camp.
By the numbers:
5.0: Campbell was tied for second among all off-ball linebackers last season with 5.0 sacks. Barnes was tied for sixth with 4.0. It's the first time Detroit had two off-ball linebackers each log at least 4.0 sacks in a season since 2018.
10: Campbell is the first player in NFL history to produce a season with at least 155 defensive tackles and 10 special teams tackles.
15: Fumbles forced by the Lions' defense last season. Only Pittsburgh and Minnesota had more with 16 each.
44.8: Opponent conversion percentage on 3rd & short (4 yards or less) plays against the Lions' defense last season. That percentage was the second lowest in the NFL behind only Seattle (43.5).
133: The Lions led the NFL in 2025 with the fewest missed tackles (133), per Pro Football Focus. New England had the second fewest with 148.
1,077: Rushing yards allowed by Detroit's defense after contact last year, the second fewest in the NFL behind only Jacksonville (1,012).
Quotable: "This is Jack Campbell's defense, and I don't hesitate when I say that," DC Kelvin Sheppard said this offseason when asked about what Campbell means to his defense.
"This is Jack Campbell's defense and everyone in that locker room knows it. Point blank period. It all goes through Jack."