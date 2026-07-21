2026 training camp preview: Tight end

Twentyman's take: LaPorta stormed onto the scene as a rookie, becoming just the second first-year player in NFL history to record a season with 85-plus catches, 850-plus receiving yards and 10-plus touchdowns. He has the third-most receiving touchdowns (20) and has the 12th-most receptions (181) by a tight through three-career seasons in NFL history.

He missed nine games last season after suffering a back injury in a win in Washington Week 10 that ended up requiring surgery and ending his season. His rehab looked to be ahead of schedule this spring as he took limited part in OTAs and minicamp and is expected to be full go by the start of training camp.

New Lions offensive coordinator Drew Petzing's offense was very tight-end friendly in Arizona the last three seasons as Trey McBride shattered the NFL single-season record for receptions by a tight end during his historic 2025 campaign, catching 126 passes for 1,239 yards and 11 touchdowns.

Part of McBride's production last season was due to the Cardinals suffering several injuries at other skill positions, but Petzing's offense features multiple personal groupings, including the heavy use of multiple tight ends both in the passing and blocking schemes. The Cardinals ranked near the top of the league in 12 and 13-personnel package deployment. LaPorta is one of the best tight ends in the league and should excel in Petzing's system.