2026 training camp preview: Tight end

On the roster: Sam LaPorta, Brock Wright, Tyler Conklin, Thomas Gordon, Zach Horton, Miles Kitselman.
Key losses: None
|Name
|Games
|Rec.
|Yards
|Avg.
|TD
|Sam LaPorta
|9
|40
|489
|12.2
|3
|Brock Wright
|11
|14
|108
|7.7
|2
|Tyler Conklin^
|13
|7
|101
|14.4
|0
|Zach Horton
|2
|0
|0
|0.0
|0
|Thomas Gordon^
|0
|0
|0
|0.0
|0
|Miles Kitselman*
|11
|26
|253
|9.7
|2
Best competition: No. 3 tight end
LaPorta and Wright return as Detroit's top tight end duo after both missed significant time (14 games combined) last season due to injury.
Detroit will have a new tight end No. 3 this year after bringing in the veteran Conklin this offseason to compete for the role with four other youngsters ready to show what they can do. Conklin wasn't a big part of the Los Angeles Chargers' passing attack last year, catching just seven passes in 13 games, but from 2021-2024 playing with Minnesota and New York Jets he went four straight seasons catching 61, 58, 61 and 51 passes. He was impressive in OTA workouts before sitting out minicamp with an undisclosed injury.
Jackson Meeks (6-2, 235) is listed as a wide receiver on Detroit's roster but he saw considerable reps at tight end in OTAs and minicamp as a hybrid pass catcher. Meeks has put on weight since last season to help adjust to playing more on the line of scrimmage and his versatility and athleticism bring an interesting element to the competition.
Horton played in a couple games with Detroit last season, while Gordon and Kitselman are young players who will try to make their mark when the pads come on and the competition really begins.
Twentyman's take: LaPorta stormed onto the scene as a rookie, becoming just the second first-year player in NFL history to record a season with 85-plus catches, 850-plus receiving yards and 10-plus touchdowns. He has the third-most receiving touchdowns (20) and has the 12th-most receptions (181) by a tight through three-career seasons in NFL history.
He missed nine games last season after suffering a back injury in a win in Washington Week 10 that ended up requiring surgery and ending his season. His rehab looked to be ahead of schedule this spring as he took limited part in OTAs and minicamp and is expected to be full go by the start of training camp.
New Lions offensive coordinator Drew Petzing's offense was very tight-end friendly in Arizona the last three seasons as Trey McBride shattered the NFL single-season record for receptions by a tight end during his historic 2025 campaign, catching 126 passes for 1,239 yards and 11 touchdowns.
Part of McBride's production last season was due to the Cardinals suffering several injuries at other skill positions, but Petzing's offense features multiple personal groupings, including the heavy use of multiple tight ends both in the passing and blocking schemes. The Cardinals ranked near the top of the league in 12 and 13-personnel package deployment. LaPorta is one of the best tight ends in the league and should excel in Petzing's system.
Wright is a player who can do a little of everything for Detroit, and Conklin could give them an experienced, productive receiving threat. Meeks is a wild card for me. He did some good things playing tight end in the spring and it will be interesting to see how he develops in the role in camp.
View photos of the Detroit Lions tight ends heading into training camp.
By the numbers:
12: Laporta has 20 touchdowns through his first three seasons. Charlie Sanders holds the franchise record for touchdowns by a tight end with 31. LaPorta needs just 11 touchdowns to match the franchise record and 12 to hold the mark by himself.
18: The number of receptions of at least 25 yards recorded by LaPorta since entering the NFL in 2023. It's the second most in the NFL over that stretch.
29 percent: The usage of 12 personnel (one running back & two tight ends) in Petzing's offense in Arizona last year, which ranked Top 10 in the NFL. Petzing's offense was third in the use of three tight end packages (10.5 percent).
231: Total number of receptions by Conklin in four straight seasons from 2021 through 2024.
240: Receiving yards after the catch for LaPorta through nine games last season, which was the fourth most in the NFL through Week 10 of the season.
1,021: Receiving yards for Meeks playing his final collegiate season at Syracuse in 2024. He appeared in 13 games (11 starts) and produced 78 receptions and seven touchdowns.
Quotable: "I think it's been great so far in terms of competition and attention to detail," first-year tight ends coach Steve Oliver said of his room this offseason. "Trying to ask them to do a few different techniques.
"We're working on things that are different here and there and I'm really happy with where they're at in terms of we're putting a lot on their plate conceptually run-game wise and they show up every single day with it and it's been great."