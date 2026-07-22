2026 training camp preview: Cornerback

*college stats ^with another team

Best competition: No. 2 outside cornerback spot

The competition for the nickel cornerback role should be fun to watch and develop as well, but the release of Arnold last month leaves an opportunity for someone to step in and play a major role in Kelvin Sheppard's defense as a starter on the outside opposite Reed.

Ya-Sin, 30, was one of general manager Brad Holmes' savvier free-agent signings last offseason as the veteran played 17 games with six starts and opposing quarterbacks completed just 51.9 percent of the passes they targeted him on with a 72.6 passer rating and just one touchdown. He re-signed this offseason and will get an opportunity to play an even bigger role than the 611 defensive snaps he took last year.

Rakestraw is another name to watch. It's been a hard luck first couple seasons for the former second-round pick in 2024 from an injury perspective playing in just eight games total, which includes missing all last season with a shoulder injury. He's added weight and muscle heading into this season in hopes of staying healthy.

He came into the offseason training program at 197 pounds after playing at 188 to begin training camp last year. He said during minicamp he's currently at 195 and that's where he wants to stay.

"I just want to be healthy. That's really it. I just want to play," Rakestraw said. "That's my only goal — to play."

McCreary was signed this offseason in free agency to compete for the open nickel cornerback spot left vacant by Robertson's departure in free agency, but he's got plenty of experience playing on the outside as well and he'll get a look there too. Same goes for Abney, who the Lions believe can play both spots.