Mays settling in on Lions' revamped offensive line

"It's very important," Mays said of the relationship between quarterback and center. "We've just got to be on the same page and communicate the same. Learning how he sees things and how he communicates and just upping my game on that level.

"I feel like we've done a great job this week. Jared's been awesome with helping me with the questions I have and the looks. It's been great."

On top of a new starter at center, Detroit moved All-Pro Penei Sewell from right tackle to left tackle after the team moved on from Taylor Decker this offseason. Veteran Larry Borom and rookie first-round pick Blake Miller will compete for the starting right tackle role as both have gotten reps there with the first-team offense in open OTA practices this summer. That should be a fun competition to watch develop in training camp.