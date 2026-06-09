Mays settling in on Lions' revamped offensive line

It's hard to get a true evaluation of the trench play in OTAs and minicamp when players aren't in pads and are limited by offseason contact rules.
It's not until the start of training camp when the pads come on that Detroit will begin to really see how much improved they can be along their offensive line after significantly revamping that unit this offseason.
But as early returns go, Lions head coach Dan Campbell is encouraged by the makeup and early work those players upfront are putting in.
"I like those guys," Campbell said. "And it's early, but Cade (Mays) man, he's a good-looking dude, man. He's a big man, he's built right, moves pretty good. And now it's just getting up to speed with our terminology, the MIKE points, all that. But I like Cade man, he's a good fit for us. He's a good fit for us."
Mays, 27, was the most significant free-agent acquisition for the Lions this offseason, garnering a three-year free-agent contract to upgrade the center position and help fill the void left by All-Pro Frank Ragnow's retirement last offseason.
Mays is using the offseason training program to learn the playbook and get acclimated with quarterback Jared Goff.
"It's very important," Mays said of the relationship between quarterback and center. "We've just got to be on the same page and communicate the same. Learning how he sees things and how he communicates and just upping my game on that level.
"I feel like we've done a great job this week. Jared's been awesome with helping me with the questions I have and the looks. It's been great."
On top of a new starter at center, Detroit moved All-Pro Penei Sewell from right tackle to left tackle after the team moved on from Taylor Decker this offseason. Veteran Larry Borom and rookie first-round pick Blake Miller will compete for the starting right tackle role as both have gotten reps there with the first-team offense in open OTA practices this summer. That should be a fun competition to watch develop in training camp.
Second-year player Tate Ratledge returns at right guard and Christian Mahogany in his third season is getting the early first-team reps at left guard. Detroit also added veterans to key backup roles via free agency and the trade market to foster competition and improve their overall depth upfront.
"I think for what you want from a young guy, talking about with where we are going in week six of offseason or whatever. I like where (Tate) Ratledge is going," Campbell said. "That's good, it's good. So, I feel a guy that learned a lot and has grown, has taken some of those things, so that's good. But yeah, we got a lot of competition in there."
Detroit finished last season 12th in Pro Football Focus' final offensive line rankings for the season. That was a significant drop after finishing fourth in the final rankings in 2024. Getting younger upfront and back to being among the league's top offensive line units was a big priority this offseason for Campbell and general manager Brad Holmes.
Detroit spent significant resources trying to solidify that group and it has a chance to be Detroit's most improved position group heading into 2026 with new starters in three spots.
"I feel like we're going to be really good upfront," Mays said.