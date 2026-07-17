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2026 training camp preview: Offensive line

Jul 17, 2026 at 07:00 AM
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Tim Twentyman

Senior Writer

On the roster: Penei Sewell, Christian Mahogany, Cade Mays, Tate Ratledge, Blake Miller, Larry Borom, Ben Bartch, Miles Frazier, Juice Scruggs, Devin Cochran, Giovanni Manu, Seth McLaughlin, Mason Miller, Colby Sorsdal, Michael Niese, Melvin Priestly.

Key losses: Taylor Decker

NameGamesSacks allowedPenalties
Penei Sewell161.02
Christian Mahogany114.02
Cade Mays^141.02
Tate Ratledge171.07
Blake Miller*132.05
Larry Borom^161.05
Ben Bartch^60.00
Miles Frazier50.02
Juice Scruggs^171.03
Devin Cochran00.00
Giovanni Manu42.00
Seth McLaughlin^00.00
Mason Miller00.00
Colby Sorsdal00.00
Michael Niese80.00
Melvin Priestly*130.09

*college stats ^with another team

Best competition: Starting right tackle

Detroit released Decker this offseason and moved All-Pro right tackle Penei Sewell over to the left side. Sewell played left tackle in college and as a rookie and the move has looked seamless over the spring and summer workouts.

That transition for Sewell has opened an opportunity for a new starter at right tackle with the two main candidates being rookie first-round pick Miller and veteran Borom.

Detroit signed Borom in free agency after he played the last five seasons in Chicago and Miami with 38 starts. He allowed just one sack over 16 games (664 offensive snaps) last season with the Dolphins.

Miller was drafted out of Clemson with the No. 17 overall pick in this year's NFL Draft to be the future at the position. He broke the Clemson record for career snaps from scrimmage, playing 3,778 offensive snaps over 54 career games (all starts) from 2022-25. Almost all (96.5 percent) of his college snaps came at right tackle.

Head coach Dan Campbell has made it clear this offseason it's an open competition between Borom and Miller for the starting job and the best player in camp will ultimately win. Both players split first-team reps in OTAs and minicamp and we'll likely see the same thing at the start of training camp until someone separates themselves from the other.

Whoever doesn't ultimately win the starting job is on track to play the important swing tackle role and will still play a big part in the offense.

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Twentyman's take: The offensive line is a position group with the potential to see the most improved play on the roster. Detroit got younger and more athletic upfront by moving Sewell to left tackle, adding Mays at center in free agency and drafting Miller. Ratledge and Mahogany are in just their second and third seasons, respectively.

Detroit ranked 31st in pass block win rate last year (56 percent) and were 20th in run block win rate (71 percent). The 39 sacks quarterback Jared Goff took last season were the highest since he's been Lion.

Mays' skillset looks to be a good fit in Drew Petzing's offense. He brings more athleticism to the position than they had last year and the hope is that translates to the field, getting to more of those second-level blocks in the run game. Mays has allowed just one sack combined the last two seasons in 20 starts.

"It's early, but Cade (Mays) man, he's a good-looking dude, man," Campbell said this offseason. "He's a big man, he's built right, moves pretty good. And now it's just getting up to speed with our terminology, the MIKE points, all that. But I like Cade man, he's a good fit for us. He's a good fit for us."

Ratledge's 73.5 Pro Football Focus run-blocking grade ranked 12th among all NFL guards and second among rookie guards last season. Over his last 12 games, Ratledge didn't allow a sack and gave up only four quarterback hits. Detroit's expecting him to be even better in 2026.

There's also expected to be good competition for the starting left guard spot. Mahogany is the favorite to begin camp, but Bartch has played a lot of football and brings veteran experience. So does Scruggs, who Detroit acquired from Houston in the David Montgomery trade. The team also likes Frazier as a second-year player, and they plan to see if Manu can switch to guard and compete there as well. That will be a fun competition to watch throughout camp.

Detroit was still a top five scoring offense and top five overall offense last season. If the offensive line takes the kind of step forward the Lions think they can, this offense can be special considering the skill weapons they have.

2026 training camp preview: Offensive line photos

View photos of the Detroit Lions offensive linemen heading into training camp.

Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) during minicamp at the Meijer Performance Center on June 16, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Tyler Fipp/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) during minicamp at the Meijer Performance Center on June 16, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Tyler Fipp/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) during OTAs at the Meijer Performance Center on May 27, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) during OTAs at the Meijer Performance Center on May 27, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) during OTAs at the Meijer Performance Center on June 4, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) during OTAs at the Meijer Performance Center on June 4, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) during OTAs at the Meijer Performance Center on June 2, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) during OTAs at the Meijer Performance Center on June 2, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions center Cade Mays (64) during OTAs at the Meijer Performance Center on June 2, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions center Cade Mays (64) during OTAs at the Meijer Performance Center on June 2, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions center Cade Mays (64) during offseason workouts at the Meijer Performance Center on May 14, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions center Cade Mays (64) during offseason workouts at the Meijer Performance Center on May 14, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions center Cade Mays during offseason workouts at the Meijer Performance Center on April 27, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions center Cade Mays during offseason workouts at the Meijer Performance Center on April 27, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions center Cade Mays during offseason workouts at the Meijer Performance Center on May 5, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions center Cade Mays during offseason workouts at the Meijer Performance Center on May 5, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions offensive lineman Tate Ratledge (69) during OTAs at the Meijer Performance Center on June 3, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions offensive lineman Tate Ratledge (69) during OTAs at the Meijer Performance Center on June 3, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions offensive lineman Tate Ratledge (69) during OTAs at the Meijer Performance Center on June 4, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions offensive lineman Tate Ratledge (69) during OTAs at the Meijer Performance Center on June 4, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions offensive lineman Tate Ratledge (69) during OTAs at the Meijer Performance Center on June 10, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions offensive lineman Tate Ratledge (69) during OTAs at the Meijer Performance Center on June 10, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions offensive lineman Tate Ratledge (69) during offseason workouts at the Meijer Performance Center on May 5, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions offensive lineman Tate Ratledge (69) during offseason workouts at the Meijer Performance Center on May 5, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions offensive lineman Christian Mahogany (73) during OTAs at the Meijer Performance Center on May 28, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions offensive lineman Christian Mahogany (73) during OTAs at the Meijer Performance Center on May 28, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions offensive lineman Christian Mahogany (73) during offseason workouts at the Meijer Performance Center on May 5, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions offensive lineman Christian Mahogany (73) during offseason workouts at the Meijer Performance Center on May 5, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions offensive lineman Christian Mahogany (73) during offseason workouts at the Meijer Performance Center on April 27, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions offensive lineman Christian Mahogany (73) during offseason workouts at the Meijer Performance Center on April 27, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions offensive lineman Christian Mahogany (73) during offseason workouts at the Meijer Performance Center on May 13, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions offensive lineman Christian Mahogany (73) during offseason workouts at the Meijer Performance Center on May 13, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions offensive lineman Larry Borom (79) during OTAs at the Meijer Performance Center on June 11, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions offensive lineman Larry Borom (79) during OTAs at the Meijer Performance Center on June 11, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions offensive lineman Larry Borom during offseason workouts at the Meijer Performance Center on April 27, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions offensive lineman Larry Borom during offseason workouts at the Meijer Performance Center on April 27, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions offensive lineman Larry Borom during offseason workouts at the Meijer Performance Center on April 28, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions offensive lineman Larry Borom during offseason workouts at the Meijer Performance Center on April 28, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tackle Blake Miller (76) during OTAs at the Meijer Performance Center on May 28, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions tackle Blake Miller (76) during OTAs at the Meijer Performance Center on May 28, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tackle Blake Miller (76) during OTAs at the Meijer Performance Center on May 29, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions tackle Blake Miller (76) during OTAs at the Meijer Performance Center on May 29, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tackle Blake Miller (76) during OTAs at the Meijer Performance Center on June 4, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions tackle Blake Miller (76) during OTAs at the Meijer Performance Center on June 4, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tackle Blake Miller (76) during OTAs at the Meijer Performance Center on June 9, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions tackle Blake Miller (76) during OTAs at the Meijer Performance Center on June 9, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions offensive lineman Giovanni Manu (59) during OTAs at the Meijer Performance Center on May 28, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions offensive lineman Giovanni Manu (59) during OTAs at the Meijer Performance Center on May 28, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions offensive lineman Giovanni Manu (59) during offseason workouts at the Meijer Performance Center on April 27, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions offensive lineman Giovanni Manu (59) during offseason workouts at the Meijer Performance Center on April 27, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions offensive lineman Giovanni Manu (59) during offseason workouts at the Meijer Performance Center on April 28, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions offensive lineman Giovanni Manu (59) during offseason workouts at the Meijer Performance Center on April 28, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions offensive lineman Miles Frazier (71) during offseason workouts at the Meijer Performance Center on April 20, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions offensive lineman Miles Frazier (71) during offseason workouts at the Meijer Performance Center on April 20, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions offensive lineman Miles Frazier (71) during offseason workouts at the Meijer Performance Center on April 20, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions offensive lineman Miles Frazier (71) during offseason workouts at the Meijer Performance Center on April 20, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions offensive lineman Juice Scruggs during offseason workouts at the Meijer Performance Center on April 22, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions offensive lineman Juice Scruggs during offseason workouts at the Meijer Performance Center on April 22, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions offensive lineman Colby Sorsdal (75) during offseason workouts at the Meijer Performance Center on May 11, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions offensive lineman Colby Sorsdal (75) during offseason workouts at the Meijer Performance Center on May 11, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions offensive lineman Colby Sorsdal (75) during offseason workouts at the Meijer Performance Center on May 5, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions offensive lineman Colby Sorsdal (75) during offseason workouts at the Meijer Performance Center on May 5, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
OL Ben Bartch (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)
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OL Ben Bartch (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

Lindsey Wasson/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Detroit Lions offensive lineman Michael Niese (62) during OTAs at the Meijer Performance Center on June 3, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions offensive lineman Michael Niese (62) during OTAs at the Meijer Performance Center on June 3, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions offensive lineman Michael Niese (62) during OTAs at the Meijer Performance Center on June 11, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions offensive lineman Michael Niese (62) during OTAs at the Meijer Performance Center on June 11, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions offensive lineman Devin Cochran (77) during OTAs at the Meijer Performance Center on June 10, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions offensive lineman Devin Cochran (77) during OTAs at the Meijer Performance Center on June 10, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions guard Mason Miller (63) during OTAs at the Meijer Performance Center on June 9, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions guard Mason Miller (63) during OTAs at the Meijer Performance Center on June 9, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions center Seth McLaughlin (65) during OTAs at the Meijer Performance Center on June 11, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions center Seth McLaughlin (65) during OTAs at the Meijer Performance Center on June 11, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions offensive lineman Melvin Priestly (74) during offseason workouts at the Meijer Performance Center on June 8, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions offensive lineman Melvin Priestly (74) during offseason workouts at the Meijer Performance Center on June 8, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
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By the numbers:

3: All-Pro first-team nods for Sewell, the second most first-team All-Pro selections by a Lions offensive lineman.

12th: Detroit's offensive line finished 12th in Pro Football Focus' annual rankings of all 32 offensive line units in 2025.

35: Passing touchdowns generated by the Lions last season. Only in 2011 (41) and 2024 (39) has the franchise ever generated more in a single season.

39: Sacks allowed by Detroit in 2025, which ranked 18th in the NFL. It's the most Detroit's allowed since 2020 (42).

89.29: Detroit's passer rating last season when blitzed. That ranked 24th in the league as Goff threw seven touchdowns, four interceptions and was sacked 20 times when blitzed.

6,344: Total yards generated by Detroit's offense last season. Only the Los Angeles Rams (6,709), Dallas (6,663), New England (6,449) and Buffalo generated more last year. Detroit also ranked fifth in total rushing yards (1,958) in 2025.

Quotable: "This game is about wins and losses," run game coordinator and offensive line coach Hank Fraley said this offseason. "I think everything really starts on both sides of the ball normally inside the trenches. If we're not doing our job up to our standards, and our standards are pretty high in our room. If we're not living up to those standards then we're not going to have the year we want to have.

"The thing I'm harping on these guys is it's not necessarily always the strongest the fastest the most talented. But you have to be consistent. If you just look back over last year, we weren't as consistent as we need to be in certain things in certain times and we have to clean that up and be more detailed in that. It's the consistency. That's how you play offensive line. To be a good offensive lineman it's, 'How consistent can you be play in and play out.'"

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